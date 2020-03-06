Best Film Cameras for Fans of Retro Photography iMore 2020

Digital photography is on the front lines these days, but many still prefer using film. Film photography requires you to step back, thinking about a shot, and frame it just right. After all, there's no delete button on a film camera. If you're one of the retro-cool photography buffs that still has a special place in their heart for film, check out this list of our favorite instant film cameras.

Develop your skills, have some fun

Instant cameras offer instant gratification in a tiny, fun package. They also help new photographers develop their skills faster. Because film costs money and images can't simply be deleted from memory, you learn how to compose pictures right the first time. My top choice these days is the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9. It's comfortable to hold and comes equipped with a macro lens, selfie mirror, and a built-in flash. You'll also get two packs of film.

When you want a throwback camera with a little extra tech, reach for the Polaroid Snap. Pictures print out on Zink paper and can also be saved on an SD card to share on social media.

If you're a perfectionist, you will love the feature-heavy Kodak Smile. Editing software is built into the camera, so you can touchup photos before printing or sharing to social media.

