Best Find My accessories iMore 2022
When Apple opened up the Find My app to third-party accessories, I was wondering if we would see a flood of devices start to launch. Turns out, we didn't. Most of the best Find My accessories are still made by Apple right now, but there are some promising options that promise to come in the future. Whether you lose stuff constantly (like me) or just like being able to keep track of your things, here are the best Find My accessories you can buy right now.
- Apple's own tracker: AirTag
- Solid wireless earbuds: AirPods 3
- Off-brand AirTag: Chipolo ONE Spot
- Cheaper than AirPods: Belkin Soundform Freedom True Wireless Earbuds
- Over-ear Airpods: AirPods Max
- A trackable e-bike!: VanMoof S3
- Great travel headphones: Beats Flex
Apple's own tracker: AirTagStaff Pick
For iPhone owners, the AirTag is the best item tracker on the market right now. With simple pairing and easy-to-use software, AirTags are a kind of an extension of the same vine as Apple's AirPod family. With Left Behind notifications and the huge benefit of the massive Find My network, you'll never lose your items if you attach an AirTag to them.
Solid wireless earbuds: AirPods 3
The AirPods 3 offer better battery life, better sound, an IPX4 water-resistance rating, and a better in-ear fit for many people. Add the ability to use Spatial Audio, and you'll be happy to have the Find My network to help you track these earbuds.
Off-brand AirTag: Chipolo ONE Spot
One of the first other trackers that can utilize the Find My network, the Chipolo ONE Spot, has an integrated keyhole, so no accessories are required to attach them to your keys. It also has a louder audible ring than Airtags, but it solely utilizes Bluetooth, so it does not have the U1 ultra-wideband chip in the AirTag. This means no Precision Finding feature provides exact distance and visual and audio guidance to your tracker.
Cheaper than AirPods: Belkin Soundform Freedom True Wireless Earbuds
Belkin's Soundform Freedom True Wireless Earbuds are very comfortable with all-day battery life but don't sound as good as AirPods. However, they have access to the Find My network, making them just as trackable as Apple's own headphones.
Over-ear Airpods: AirPods Max
If you want over-the-ear headphones that you can track with Find My, the AirPods Max are the best of the best. They are heavy but surprisingly comfortable with their stainless steel frame and solid build quality. The Active Noise Cancellation is incredible, and the Transparency mode gives you flexibility when you need to hear around you.
A trackable e-bike!: VanMoof S3
Yes, it's an e-bike that has access to the Find My network. While it may not be the traditional tech item, the VanMoof S3 is making bike riding fun again and safer by being trackable by your iPhone.
Great travel headphones: Beats Flex
Though the sound quality isn't spectacular, the Beats Flex are great to travel with instead of dragging your expensive headphones around. For $50, having access to the Find My network to keep track of your Beats and all the wonderful fast-pairing that the Apple W1 chip provides, they provide a lot for the price.
More Find My accessories are coming!
It's important to note that it hasn't been that long since Apple opened the Find My network to third-party accessories. So, while we don't see a lot of non-Apple products on the list, we are expecting more as time goes by. In fact, the popular Bluetooth tracker maker, Tile, is working on a Find My compatible tracker. There's even a very promising gear bag, the Targus Cypress Hero EcoSmart Backpack, that was shown at CES 2022 that should be launching in the near future. However, in the meantime, we have a few suggestions.
While both the AirTag and the Chipolo ONE Spot a both pretty similar in features and price, I would recommend the AirTag as my first pick. Not only is it one of the best Bluetooth trackers for Apple users, the addition of the Precision Finding is a huge help, especially if you're in a noisy environment and can't hear the chime.
I know it seems like a wild suggestion, but with how rampant bike theft is in certain cities around the globe, being able to track your bike isn't a silly notion. Of course, it's expensive, but in terms of e-bikes, the VanWoof S3 is actually slightly cheaper than a lot of the competition.
Lastly, after having the Airpods 3 since they came out, I can't imagine going back to having a pair of headphones that don't have some sort of tracking features. The number of times I've had to use the Find My app to find where they are in my place is too many to count, and if you're getting Airpods for the first time, I definitely think the AirPods 3 are the best option for most people.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Make your wallet unlosable with a specialized AirTag wallet
Do you have a habit of leaving your wallet inside coffee shops and Ubers? Or have you had a traumatic stolen wallet experience? If so, an AirTag wallet may just be what you need.
How will you attach your AirTag to the item you wish to track?
Apple's AirTag doesn't have any hooks or adhesive for attaching to your precious items. Luckily there are plenty of accessories for that purpose, both from Apple and third parties.
What are the best alternatives to Apple AirTag?
Apple AirTag was introduced in April 2020, but there are other trackers that are available and may better fit your needs. Let's learn about alternatives to Apple AirTag.