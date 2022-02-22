Best Find My accessories iMore 2022

When Apple opened up the Find My app to third-party accessories, I was wondering if we would see a flood of devices start to launch. Turns out, we didn't. Most of the best Find My accessories are still made by Apple right now, but there are some promising options that promise to come in the future. Whether you lose stuff constantly (like me) or just like being able to keep track of your things, here are the best Find My accessories you can buy right now.

More Find My accessories are coming!

It's important to note that it hasn't been that long since Apple opened the Find My network to third-party accessories. So, while we don't see a lot of non-Apple products on the list, we are expecting more as time goes by. In fact, the popular Bluetooth tracker maker, Tile, is working on a Find My compatible tracker. There's even a very promising gear bag, the Targus Cypress Hero EcoSmart Backpack, that was shown at CES 2022 that should be launching in the near future. However, in the meantime, we have a few suggestions.

While both the AirTag and the Chipolo ONE Spot a both pretty similar in features and price, I would recommend the AirTag as my first pick. Not only is it one of the best Bluetooth trackers for Apple users, the addition of the Precision Finding is a huge help, especially if you're in a noisy environment and can't hear the chime.

I know it seems like a wild suggestion, but with how rampant bike theft is in certain cities around the globe, being able to track your bike isn't a silly notion. Of course, it's expensive, but in terms of e-bikes, the VanWoof S3 is actually slightly cheaper than a lot of the competition.

Lastly, after having the Airpods 3 since they came out, I can't imagine going back to having a pair of headphones that don't have some sort of tracking features. The number of times I've had to use the Find My app to find where they are in my place is too many to count, and if you're getting Airpods for the first time, I definitely think the AirPods 3 are the best option for most people.