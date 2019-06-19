Best Fitness Trackers for Cyclists iMore 2019
Cycling is an incredible sport that's enjoyed by many and can be experienced indoors and out. Sometimes it's difficult to track your fitness while cycling. Many fitness trackers are designed to count steps, not track rotations. To get the most out of your tracker, we've comprised a list of the best options for cyclists so you can effectively monitor your health and stats with every rotation.
- The gem: Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire
- Take a bite outta this apple: Apple Watch Series 4
- Polar GPS: Polar V800 GPS Sport Watch
- Won't break the bank: Misfit Shine 2 Fitness Tracker
- The Vivoactive: Garmin Vivoactive HR GPS
- The Forerunner: Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS
- The Vivoactive 3: Garmin Vivoactive 3
- Get yo moov on: Moov HR Tracker
- The Versa: Fitbit Versa Smart Watch
- The Suunto Ambit3: SUUNTO Ambit3 Peak HR GPS
- Most budget friendly: YAMAY Fitness Tracker
The gem: Garmin Fenix 5 SapphireStaff Favorite
This premium multi-sport GPS watch comes with Elevate wrist heart rate technology. This fitness tracker and its advanced fitness features track a variety of workouts. Plus, it has interchangeable bands that let you go from workplace to workout without breaking stride. The Fenix 5 Sapphire has built-in activity profiles, performance metrics, and smart notifications to track cycling, running, swimming, and strength exercises. It is compatible with iPhone and Android.
Take a bite outta this apple: Apple Watch Series 4
The latest and greatest from Apple features the widest display screen yet and comes with an electrical heart sensor. It offers notifications for low and high heart rate and irregular rhythm. Additionally, it provides fall detection and Emergency SOS. It has automatic workout detection, so you can track everything from cycling, to yoga, to hiking. Its advanced workout features deliver cadence and pace alerts, and you see up to five metrics at a glance while you train. However, you may need to purchase additional apps to accurately track cycling.
Polar GPS: Polar V800 GPS Sport Watch
This GPS advanced sport watch is for serious sport enthusiasts and professional athletes who want to reach peak performance. The built-in GPS keeps track of your ride, run, or hike measuring your speed, distance, and route. This tracker is compatible with Mac OS X 10.6 and higher, and PC Windows XP, Windows 7 and higher. There is a heart rate monitor included and with Bluetooth Smart cycling and running. Plus, this watch provides important details about your training and can even track swimming as it's waterproof up to 30 meters.
Won't break the bank: Misfit Shine 2 Fitness Tracker
This smart fitness and sleep tracker tracks steps, distance (key for cyclists), calories, and light and heavy sleep. It is swim proof and is made of an aluminum disc with a multicolor LED progress and time display. Vibration alerts notify you when a call or text comes in, and this tracker also features movement reminders and alarms.
The Vivoactive: Garmin Vivoactive HR GPS
Whether you're cycling, running, swimming, skiing, or golfing, this fitness tracker is equipped to monitor every and any activity with precision all while maintaining the stylish convenience of a wristwatch. This tracker features Garmin's Elevate heart rate technology which not only tracks your heart rate (except while swimming), but also translates the data so you can quantify the intensity of your workouts. The GPS-enabled sports app allows you to track metrics such as: speed, distance, cadence, routes, inactivity etc and can easily be shared with Garmin Connect.
The Forerunner: Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS
This premium GPS multi-sport triathlon watch with wrist-based heart rate monitor is made of silicone and has Smartphone compatibility. It provides advanced dynamics for running, cycling, and swimming; including: ground contact time, balance, stride length, and more. It also provides elevation changes with a built-in barometer, an altimeter, and an electronic compass to help you keep your bearings.
The Vivoactive 3: Garmin Vivoactive 3
This GPS smartwatch comes with music storage and playback. You can easily download up to 500 songs on your watch and can connect to your Bluetooth headphones for phone-free listening. It has more than 15 preloaded sports apps including: cycling, yoga, running, swimming, strength training, and more! You can monitor your fitness levels with VO2 max and fitness age estimates, plus keep an eye on how you handle stress through its estimated heart rate variability.
Get yo moov on: Moov HR Tracker
This Bluetooth fitness tracker was designed to track cycling, running, HIIT, and high-intensity interval training. It is waterproof and serves as a swim tracker as well. You can work out in your optimal zones, see calories burned, beat plateaus, and crush your fitness goals with the Moov HR. It possesses unique sweatproof pulsevision technology for unparalleled accuracy.
The Versa: Fitbit Versa Smart Watch
The Fitbit Versa can store and play 300+ songs, utilize on-screen workouts that play on your wrist, and coach you through every move. It tracks swim laps, rotations cycled, miles run, and floors climbed. Track your activity all day with the Versa's 24/7 heart rate monitor and record your sleep cycles at night. It has 15+ exercise modes (including cycling) and can connect to your Smartphone GPS for more precise real-time pace and distance readings. Additionally, you can get call, text, and calendar notifications when your smartphone is nearby.
The Suunto Ambit3: SUUNTO Ambit3 Peak HR GPS
This multisport fitness tracker is the ultimate GPS watch for sports and adventure. It delivers accurate altitude and weather information with full navigation and robust casting. It includes a built-in altimeter, barometer, compass, and GPS with 100 meter water resistance. It also offers one of the most competitive battery lives on the market at 200 hours per charge. You can add photos in movement and create a Suunto Movie with the highlights of your training or adventure to share!
Most budget friendly: YAMAY Fitness Tracker
This activity tracker actively tracks your steps, rotations, distance traveled, calories burned, and the duration and time of your workouts. It can effectively monitor: cycling, running, hiking, team sports, dancing, and Yoga. It comes with a blood pressure watch and a heart rate monitor as well as a sleep tracker. It's also waterproof and smartphone compatible.
Track your ride
We went above and beyond to create this list of the very best cycling specific fitness trackers and why they're effective. These trackers offer the features and the technology to really help you elevate and maximize your rides.
We love the Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire because it's highly rated, specifically designed for cyclists, and offers premium multi-sport tracking technology with its built-in GPS system. Garmin is known for their highly effective GPS tracking systems, so you really can't go wrong with any of the Garmin models like the: Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS or the Garmin Vivoactive HR GPS. If you're looking for a super budget friendly option, try the YAMAY Fitness Tracker. It offers everything you need to track your cycling at a very affordable price.
