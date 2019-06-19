Cycling is an incredible sport that's enjoyed by many and can be experienced indoors and out. Sometimes it's difficult to track your fitness while cycling. Many fitness trackers are designed to count steps, not track rotations. To get the most out of your tracker, we've comprised a list of the best options for cyclists so you can effectively monitor your health and stats with every rotation.

Track your ride

We went above and beyond to create this list of the very best cycling specific fitness trackers and why they're effective. These trackers offer the features and the technology to really help you elevate and maximize your rides.

We love the Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire because it's highly rated, specifically designed for cyclists, and offers premium multi-sport tracking technology with its built-in GPS system. Garmin is known for their highly effective GPS tracking systems, so you really can't go wrong with any of the Garmin models like the: Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS or the Garmin Vivoactive HR GPS. If you're looking for a super budget friendly option, try the YAMAY Fitness Tracker. It offers everything you need to track your cycling at a very affordable price.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.