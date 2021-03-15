Best Fitness Trackers for Golf iMore 2021

We love researching the best fitness trackers, and owning one of the best fitness trackers for golf is a great idea for lovers of the game. These fitness trackers come with features like thousands of preloaded golf courses worldwide, virtual caddies, shot tracking, club tracking, and hazard views. They can aid your game from the moment you tee off until you play your last hole. If you're looking to golf like a pro, purchasing one of the best fitness trackers for golf is a great way to master your game.

Hole in one : Garmin Approach S40 Staff Pick This dedicated golf smartwatch is both lightweight and stylish. It features a color touchscreen display with a metal bezel and quick release bands for an easy color change. It's preloaded with 41,000+ courses worldwide, measures and auto-records detected shot distances, and features Green View, which allows for manual pin positioning. It features a 15-hour battery life in GPS mode and 10-day battery life in smartwatch mode. $225 at Amazon Best bang for your buck : TecTecTec Golf Watch This budget-friendly, dedicated golf watch measures distances to the front, back, and middle of the green with accuracy. It also measures shot and hazard distances. It comes preloaded with 38,000+ courses worldwide and a battery life that will last at least two and a half rounds. $100 at Amazon Master your game : Apple Watch 6 The Apple Watch 6, paired with an excellent golf app like Hole 19, can do everything a premium golf watch can do and more. When paired with a golf-specific app, it will deliver accurate GPS distances to the front, middle, and back of greens. It will give key hazard and yardage information and complete hole sky views. Plus, it will track your score's key statistics so you can analyze and become a master of your game. From $399 at Apple Golf like a pro : Garmin Approach S62 This golf smartwatch features a large, easy-to-read, color touchscreen display. It's outfitted with a ceramic bezel and interchangeable QuickFit bands. It comes preloaded with 41,000+ full color CourseView maps from around the world and features a virtual caddie, hazard view, PinPointer, green view, and a PlaysLike Distance feature that accounts for uphill and downhill shots. It has a 20-hour battery life in GPS mode and 14-day battery life in smartwatch mode. $500 at Amazon 3D flyovers : Bushnell Neo Ion 2 This GPS golf watch comes preloaded with 36,000+ courses in more than 30 countries, and you can play three full rounds on a single charge. It features a shot distance calculator, front/center/back distances, 3D flyovers, hole layouts, and wireless course updates. $190 at Amazon More than basics : Golf Buddy Aim W10 This GPS golf watch features a full-color LCD touchscreen display and a 10-hour battery life in golf mode. It uses green undulation data to show the slopes of the green and comes preloaded with 40,000+ courses around the world. You'll also get free wireless course updates via Bluetooth when your smartphone is connected to the app. If uses color course views and dual arc distance readings to display all course information. $189 at Amazon Tee time : Shot Scope V3 This GPS golf watch features automatic performance tracking and comes with 36,000+ preloaded courses from around the world. Its power-sense strap ensures every shot is recorded automatically while you play, and the GPS shows shot distances and hazards on the clearly visible, daylight readable color screen. $220 at Amazon Premium golf watch : Garmin Approach S60 This premium GPS golf watch reflects your passion for the game on and off the course. This tracker uses GPS to show precise distances to greens, hazards, and doglegs on full-color course maps. It comes with 40,000+ courses from around the world and multiple sensors to improve detection accuracy. AutoShot game tracking automatically detects the fairway and records distances for post-game analysis on Garmin Connect. $342 at Amazon Golf edition : Samsung Galaxy Active 2 (Golf Edition) Get accurate distances to and from anywhere on the course so you can plan your game on over 40,000+ courses worldwide. You'll look like a pro when you sport this lightweight, water-resistant golf watch. The full-color AMOLED display makes it easy to see your screen in direct sunlight, and its advanced sensors keep your pace to help you better achieve your goals. $320 at Amazon Budget pick : CANMORE GPS Golf Watch This GPS golf watch comes with 38,000+ preloaded courses from around the world and comes with all the simple functions you need to improve your game. Its GPS course finder switches holes automatically and gives you distances to the green, hazard distances, shot distances, and a scorecard. $100 at Amazon Up your game : Bushnell Excel Golf Watch This GPS golf watch uses Bluetooth for wireless course updates and smartphone notifications. It has a long battery life, so you can play up to three rounds before charging. It's preloaded with 36,000+ courses in 30 countries and has a color display with auto-brightness adjustment. It features front, center, and back distances, up to four hazard distances per hole, auto course recognition, and a shot distance calculator. $180 at Amazon Sleek aesthetic : Voice Caddie G2 This hybrid GPS golf watch automatically calculates slope data to the center of the green and features automatic hole recognition. It measures the distance to the front, center, and back of the green and comes with 40,000+ preloaded courses. It will keep tabs on your score for you with an automatic scorecard. $124 at Amazon

If you're looking to master your game, one of the best fitness trackers for golf is a great way to do it. The fitness trackers featured on this list come preloaded with tens of thousands of courses from all over the world and boast a wide variety of features to help you improve your game with every stroke.

We love the Garmin Approach S40 because it's an affordable, dedicated, premium golf watch that comes with everything you need to know the course and make the most of every shot. If you're looking to play like a pro, the newly released Garmin S62 will give you an edge when it comes to the latest shot tracking and detailed mapping.

We love the Apple Watch 6 and paired with the right dedicated golf app, it can deliver everything a premium golf watch can and more. Whether you're looking for a budget option or the latest technology, we've got your golf game covered with this list of the best fitness trackers for golf.