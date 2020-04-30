Best Fitness Trackers for Moms for Mother's Day iMore 2020

Fitness trackers are not only for marathon runners and gym rats, but they are also for anyone who wants a little more insight into their health. If your mom has been hinting at getting a fitness tracker, why not surprise her with one this Mother's Day? While there are a ton of different trackers you can go with, we highly recommend the Fitbit Charge 4 — it's the most versatile tracker for its price point.

The Fitbit Charge 4 takes the cake as Fitbit's best fitness tracker, sans all the Smartwatch apps and music storage. The Charge 4 is the ultimate when it comes to fitness. It tracks steps and activity, calories burned, floors climbed. Additionally, it has sleep and female health-tracking, guided breath sessions, SmartTrack auto-exercise recognition, 15+ exercise modes, and 24/7 heart rate monitoring. Plus, it's swim-proof! As far as smart features, the Fitbit Charge 4 can call, text, & has quick replies. It utilizes Fitbit pay, and you can customize it with Fitbit accessories and customizable clock faces. Plus, it has a built-in GPS, making it easy to track your running pace right on the Fitbit. Fitbit also has female health tracking features that allow you to track your cycle and since the Fitbit Charge 4 has the same design as the Charge 3, there are a ton of bands you can buy for it — especially if you look into 3rd-party options. Pros: Expert fitness tracking

Best Advanced Fitbit: Fitbit Versa 2

The Fitbit Versa 2 is Fitbit's second-generation hybrid smartwatch and fitness tracker. It has versatility and style with its numerous features and the option to trick it out with designer accessories and a customizable watch face. While customization is great, the Versa 2 wins best in show simply for everything that it does! This model showcases all of Fitbit's health and fitness features, a lighter, sleeker design than the previous generation, a faster processor, an AMOLED screen, longer battery life, and a microphone and Amazon Alexa built-in. When it comes to working out, the Versa 2 has SmartTrack exercise recognition, movement reminders, swim tracking, 15+ exercise modes, heart rate monitoring, and on-screen workouts. It doesn't stop there. Additionally, it has smart-tech features such as call & text notifications, quick replies, apps, music storage, and Fitbit pay. If that's not enough, the Versa 2 is also swim-proof and has five-day battery life. When it comes to cutting edge Smart Tech, the Fitbit Versa 2 features a built-in microphone and Amazon Alexa. You can ask Alexa questions like "what's the temperature?" and "how far have I run?" Just press the button and speak to check for updates, set reminders, get on-screen answers to your questions, and even shop with Amazon Alexa. If you have an Android phone, you can also use the mic to reply to texts and notifications. On the downside, the Versa does not have a built-in GPS tracking system, though you can track pace and distance through the GPS on your phone. But with all of the other outstanding features, the Versa 2 is an excellent gift for anyone! Pros: Amazon Alexa built-in

Light, sleek, customizable design

6+ day battery life

AMOLED screen Cons: No built-in GPS

Best for Apple Fans: Apple Watch Series 5

The Apple Watch Series 5 features an always-on display and has all the fantastic health features of the that watchOS offers. It doesn't have cellular, but from our personal experience with all models of Apple Watch, the average user doesn't need cellular (we almost always bring our phones with us anyway). It's positioned as the Apple Watch that everyone can use without costing as much as one with more advanced features (or materials). There are a ton of bands for the Apple Watch Series 5 available, both from Apple directly and other sources, making it easy to customize its look to your liking. Whether your mom wants something that looks more classic or wants a very modern smartwatch, the different watch faces available on the Apple Watch will make that possible. Plus, Apple offers Cycle Tracking to help women track their periods and other health metrics. Pros: Large selection of apps

Fall detection

ECG monitor

Always-on display Cons: Expensive

Tethered to iPhone

Best Budget Tracker: Withings Move

In a world of big and bulky fitness trackers, the Withings Move offers a more sleek and classic design. The Move looks just like an ordinary analog watch but yet can still track your calories burned, distance traveled, steps per day, sleep, and even your swims! It doesn't have any fancy smartwatch features — meaning no notifications — and it has a plastic case which is slightly less durable than other materials; however, it's inexpensive and has a few different color options. Plus, its battery (non-rechargeabbble) last for about 18 months! Pros: Slim design

Multiple color options

18-month battery life Cons: Plastic case

No smartwatch capabilites

Best Hybrid: Garmin Vívomove HR

Garmin makes some fantatsic fitness tracking, but none quite as eye-catching as the Vívomove HR. It has several different cases and watch face colors all with high-constrasing silicone bands, making them stick out like a nice fashion piece should. Plus, although it looks like an analog watch, the Vívomove HR has a ton of smart. There is a display that will show you noticfications when you get them on your phone and let you swipe through all your metric, so you'll always know how many steps you've taken, or calories you've burnt. On top og tracking all the normal fitness metrics, the Vívomove HR also has stress tracking, which can help you manage your stress levels throughout the day. Plus, it even has music controls so you can control your music when you're jogging right from your wrist. Pros: Hybrid design

24/7 heart rate monitor

5-day battery life (or two weeks in watch mode) Cons: No full color display

Display can be dim in direct sunlight