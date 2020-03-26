Best Fitness Trackers for Weight Training iMore 2020

There are a ton of fitness trackers out there that offer all kinds of high-tech health and fitness monitoring. We scoured our resources and searched high and low to create this list of trackers with weight training specifically in mind. Check out our favorite fitness trackers for weight training and why they'll help you get the most out of every rep.

Which is best for your weight training?

We understand the need to make the most out of your weight training routine. One of the best ways to optimize your workouts is with a fitness tracker that possesses the ability to recognize your strength training workout, count your reps, and give you the metrics you need to get the most out of your workouts and improve your strength over time.

We love the Beast Athlete because it was designed specifically for weight training and will give you metrics in real-time, so you know how much you are pushing rep by rep on your smart screen. We also like the Atlas Wearables Wristband because it counts your reps for you, so you don't have to. If you want to treat yourself and splurge, we recommend the Apple Watch 5 because it offers a ton of high-tech smart features and will effectively monitor and record your weight training workouts. Whatever you're looking for to maximize your weight training sessions, you'll find it on our list of the best fitness trackers for weight training.

