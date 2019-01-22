All of the technology in our lives serves many different purposes, one of which is aiding us in living a healthier, happier life. Fitness trackers are excellent tools for keeping tabs on your physical activity throughout the day, and whether you're trying to lose weight or just want to move more throughout the day, it's a great idea to start using one if you aren't already. Here are our favorites as of 2019.

Out of all these fitness trackers, which one should you get? If you want something in the fitness band form factor, the Fitbit Charge 3 is one of the best options right now. It's built incredibly well, has great battery life, and connects you to Fitbit's phenomenal health/fitness platform. Additionally, if you have the means to afford it, we'll never not recommend the Apple Watch Series 4 to someone that's trying to live a healthier life.

