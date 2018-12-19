The Nikon D3400 is one of the best-selling DSLR cameras on the market and it only gets better when you add a flash. Whether you're looking for a budget choice, something more expensive, or a kit with lots of extra goodies, we've got you covered. Buy one of these flashes and take your photography to a new level of fun.
Everyday flash
Nikon SB-300 AF Speedlight Flash
With a 120-degree tilt capacity, this item provides a soft and balanced flash for excellent color, skin tones, and lighting. This is perhaps the simplest option on our list to helping you turn an everyday shot into something more.
Look at that price
Altura Photo Professional Flash Kit
This low-cost kit includes a dedicated flash, wireless trigger, and camera remote, hard flash diffuser, and more. The included flash works in both automatic and manual modes with ease. Great choice for those new to photography.
It's all here
Nikon SB-700 AF Speedlight Flash with Tripod Kit
This hefty kit includes the Nikon SB-700 AF Speedlight Flash, plus a backpack, softbox diffuser, bounce flash reflector, 57-inch tripod, and much more. In total, the kit includes seven products making it the perfect all-in-one solution.
Take the next step
Nikon SB-5000 AF Speedlight
The SB-5000 AF Speedlight takes Nikon's Creative Lighting System with Advanced Wireless Lighting to a new level with both traditional optical wireless control and new radio control. Designed for fast shooting at weddings, commercial shoots, and more.
Good start
Neewer NW-561 Flash Speedlite Kit
The Neewer kit includes an LCD screen flash, hard diffuser, 12 color filters, and a wireless trigger. This is a very nice budget option for newbies and seasoned amateurs alike.
For greater control
Nikon SU-800 Wireless Speedlight
Compact and portable, the SU-800 provides a wireless commander for various Nikon Speedlight units. It provides wireless control of up to 66 feet.
If there's one flash you should buy for your D3400, it's probably the Nikon SB-300 AF Speedlight Flash, although you should look around to see what other flashes are on the market. In particular, look for special kits that show up often on sites like Amazon. Make sure your choice is compatible before buying.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.