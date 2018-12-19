The Nikon D3400 is one of the best-selling DSLR cameras on the market and it only gets better when you add a flash. Whether you're looking for a budget choice, something more expensive, or a kit with lots of extra goodies, we've got you covered. Buy one of these flashes and take your photography to a new level of fun.

If there's one flash you should buy for your D3400, it's probably the Nikon SB-300 AF Speedlight Flash, although you should look around to see what other flashes are on the market. In particular, look for special kits that show up often on sites like Amazon. Make sure your choice is compatible before buying.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.