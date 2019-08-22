Best GPS trackers for kids

GPS trackers for children come in various styles and price points. Much depends on the age of your child and whether you want extras, such as fitness and wellness tools. Our favorite, the Lil Tracker, checks all the boxes, although there are other solutions worth considering depending on your situation.

Lil Tracker makes different GPS tracking devices, including a classic version and one for seniors. This model, the Lil Tracker Waterproof Kids GPS Tracker Watch, is lightweight and durable, and available in various colors and styles. One of these even includes a camera, which your child can use to snap photos.

Among the features offered are real-time GPS, LBS, and Wi-Fi positioning, two-way communication, one-button distress signaling, and a built-in fitness tracker. The Lil Tracker also includes a remote monitor that allows you to listen in to your children's surroundings. With a waterproof rating of IP67, the Lil Tracker is wearable in various surroundings and works in most countries around the world.

The Lil Tracker requires a SIM card from a GPRS compatible network such as Speedtalkmobile.com, which offers pre-paid plans. However, it doesn't matter which cellular network you as a parent use on your iPhone or Android-based device for the actual tracking. The GPRS compatible network subscription is necessary to send data between both devices.

If there's one drawback to the Lil Tracker, it's battery life. You might need to charge this product nightly, depending on its actual usage. Lighter use could keep the battery going for two to three days, however. The Lil Tracker Waterproof Kids GPS Tracker Watch is our favorite GPS tracking product for kids because of its reasonable price and a long list of features.

Pros:

  • Two-way communication
  • SOS one-key calling
  • Also a fitness tracker
  • Waterproof
  • App support: Android and iOS

Cons:

  • Must also purchase a SIM card and data plan
  • Daily charging required

The Trax offers realtime tracking and wireless charging in a footprint measuring just 5.5 cm with a weight of 26 grams. Offering different versions based on cellular connectivity, Trax works in more than 100 countries with tracking available through iPhone, Android-based devices, and also through the web. You can keep your eye on multiple trackers at the same time using the same personal account.

Geofencing is also a critical Trax feature. With geofencing, you can assign locations and get alerts when your child or other family member leaves a specific area. There's also a scheduling feature, which allows you to receive geofence alerts at certain times of the day only.

Each Trax device includes an attachment case with keyring and a wireless charger. Separately, you can purchase a car attachment, wrist strap, and pouch kit. These tend to be expensive, although it's nice they're available to buy, depending on the situation. Though Trax includes a built-in SIM card, you'll need to purchase a data plan separately. These are available in 6-, 12-, and 24-month pre-paid increments.

Pros:

  • 2G, 3G, 4G LTE-M models
  • Desktop tracking available
  • Geofences and alerts

Cons:

  • 6-, 12- or 24-month commitment
  • Accessories are expensive

For baby, toddler, and young child tracking consider Jiobit, a KidSAFE-approved tracker that uses cellular, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS tracking technology.

With a long-lasting battery, Jiobit allows you to track your child in real-time from any location both indoors and out. Features include real-time location notifications, durability, water-resistance, and kid-proof design, and full data encryption. Better still its modular design offers versatile wearing options, such as on a waistband, buttonholes, shoelaces, and more.

With the Jiobit app, you can assign others (sitters, grandparents, and friends) to become members of your care team. They will also receive relevant notifications about the location of your child. Because Jiobit doesn't have calling capabilities, we don't recommend this to older children. You should also keep in mind the monthly price that you must pay either month-to-month or through a 2-year commitment.

Pros:

  • Multiple wearing options
  • One week battery charge
  • Government-level encryption

Cons:

  • No calling capability
  • Requires subscription

About one-third of the price of similar products, the Relay Kids Phone Alternative includes GPS tracking, geofencing, and SOS alerts. There's also a walkie-talkie feature so you can get in touch with your child in mere seconds.

Recently, Relay added additional features through a new channel store. These include a music player, chat functionality with non-family members who also have a Relay, a Daily Joke Channel, and more. To use Relay Kids, you'll need to buy a monthly subscription; you can cancel anytime.

Available in various colors, Relay is only available in the United States. Among the negatives: Some users have reported it's easy for children to push the SOS button accidentally. However, not everyone agrees, so this might be an age-specific issue.

Pros:

  • Walkie-talkie like
  • No-contract subscription
  • 4G LTE

Cons:

  • US-based only
  • Accidental push

Finally, there's the kid-friendly Verizon GizmoWatch, designed for all-day wear. With automated alerts and a GPS locator, the watch features a step tracker, on-screen notifications, and the ability to add up to 10 trusted contacts for 2-way voice calls and messaging.

Durable and waterproof, the GizmoWatch works with Verizon's 4G LTE network, which requires a $5-per-month data charge. Other features include schedule reminders, the ability to set GPS boundaries, and advanced customization through a GizmoHub app for iPhone and Android. If you're already a Verizon customer, the GizmoWatch is worth considering because of its long battery life, 4G LTE connectively, and low monthly price.

Pros:

  • 4G LTE connectivity
  • Low monthly cost compared to others
  • Up to four days of wearing time between charges

Cons:

  • Limited to Verizon network
  • Expensive to buy

Bottom line

When it comes to GPS trackers for kids, there are a lot of choices on the market. Our favorite, the Lil Tracker Waterproof Kids GPS Tracker Watch, offers the essential features you need on this type of device, including real-time GPS, LBS, and Wi-Fi positioning, two-way communication, one-button signal calling, and a built-in fitness tracker. The Lil Tracker also includes a remote monitor that allows you to listen in to your children's surroundings. This durable device is available in multiple colors and styles at a reasonable price and ideally suited for younger and older kids alike.

