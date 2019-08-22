Best GPS trackers for Kids iMore 2019

GPS trackers for children come in various styles and price points. Much depends on the age of your child and whether you want extras, such as fitness and wellness tools. Our favorite, the Lil Tracker, checks all the boxes, although there are other solutions worth considering depending on your situation.

Lil Tracker makes different GPS tracking devices, including a classic version and one for seniors. This model, the Lil Tracker Waterproof Kids GPS Tracker Watch, is lightweight and durable, and available in various colors and styles. One of these even includes a camera, which your child can use to snap photos. Among the features offered are real-time GPS, LBS, and Wi-Fi positioning, two-way communication, one-button distress signaling, and a built-in fitness tracker. The Lil Tracker also includes a remote monitor that allows you to listen in to your children's surroundings. With a waterproof rating of IP67, the Lil Tracker is wearable in various surroundings and works in most countries around the world. The Lil Tracker requires a SIM card from a GPRS compatible network such as Speedtalkmobile.com, which offers pre-paid plans. However, it doesn't matter which cellular network you as a parent use on your iPhone or Android-based device for the actual tracking. The GPRS compatible network subscription is necessary to send data between both devices. If there's one drawback to the Lil Tracker, it's battery life. You might need to charge this product nightly, depending on its actual usage. Lighter use could keep the battery going for two to three days, however. The Lil Tracker Waterproof Kids GPS Tracker Watch is our favorite GPS tracking product for kids because of its reasonable price and a long list of features. Pros: Two-way communication

SOS one-key calling

Also a fitness tracker

Waterproof

App support: Android and iOS Cons: Must also purchase a SIM card and data plan

Daily charging required

Best Overall Lil Tracker Wonderfully priced GPS tracker There's a lot of great features packed into this great looking device that will give you peace of mind. $89 from Lil Tracker

Runner Up: Trax

The Trax offers realtime tracking and wireless charging in a footprint measuring just 5.5 cm with a weight of 26 grams. Offering different versions based on cellular connectivity, Trax works in more than 100 countries with tracking available through iPhone, Android-based devices, and also through the web. You can keep your eye on multiple trackers at the same time using the same personal account. Geofencing is also a critical Trax feature. With geofencing, you can assign locations and get alerts when your child or other family member leaves a specific area. There's also a scheduling feature, which allows you to receive geofence alerts at certain times of the day only. Each Trax device includes an attachment case with keyring and a wireless charger. Separately, you can purchase a car attachment, wrist strap, and pouch kit. These tend to be expensive, although it's nice they're available to buy, depending on the situation. Though Trax includes a built-in SIM card, you'll need to purchase a data plan separately. These are available in 6-, 12-, and 24-month pre-paid increments. Pros: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE-M models

Desktop tracking available

Geofences and alerts Cons: 6-, 12- or 24-month commitment

Accessories are expensive

Runner Up Trax Flexible tracking With Trax, you can track various people in your family with ease using the best available cellular connection in your area. $149 from Amazon

For the Little Ones: Jiobit

For baby, toddler, and young child tracking consider Jiobit, a KidSAFE-approved tracker that uses cellular, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS tracking technology. With a long-lasting battery, Jiobit allows you to track your child in real-time from any location both indoors and out. Features include real-time location notifications, durability, water-resistance, and kid-proof design, and full data encryption. Better still its modular design offers versatile wearing options, such as on a waistband, buttonholes, shoelaces, and more. With the Jiobit app, you can assign others (sitters, grandparents, and friends) to become members of your care team. They will also receive relevant notifications about the location of your child. Because Jiobit doesn't have calling capabilities, we don't recommend this to older children. You should also keep in mind the monthly price that you must pay either month-to-month or through a 2-year commitment. Pros: Multiple wearing options

One week battery charge

Government-level encryption Cons: No calling capability

Requires subscription

For the Little Ones Jiobit For your younger sweetpeas Jiobit is a super solution that offers great battery life and privacy. Just be aware of the monthly fee. $150 from Amazon

Budget Pick: Relay Kids

About one-third of the price of similar products, the Relay Kids Phone Alternative includes GPS tracking, geofencing, and SOS alerts. There's also a walkie-talkie feature so you can get in touch with your child in mere seconds. Recently, Relay added additional features through a new channel store. These include a music player, chat functionality with non-family members who also have a Relay, a Daily Joke Channel, and more. To use Relay Kids, you'll need to buy a monthly subscription; you can cancel anytime. Available in various colors, Relay is only available in the United States. Among the negatives: Some users have reported it's easy for children to push the SOS button accidentally. However, not everyone agrees, so this might be an age-specific issue. Pros: Walkie-talkie like

No-contract subscription

4G LTE Cons: US-based only

Accidental push

Budget Pick Relay Kids Colorful, inexpensive choice The Relay Kids is ideally suited for every child in your family, even the older ones, so you're always in contact. $50 from Amazon

Best Alternative: Verizon GizmoWatch

Finally, there's the kid-friendly Verizon GizmoWatch, designed for all-day wear. With automated alerts and a GPS locator, the watch features a step tracker, on-screen notifications, and the ability to add up to 10 trusted contacts for 2-way voice calls and messaging. Durable and waterproof, the GizmoWatch works with Verizon's 4G LTE network, which requires a $5-per-month data charge. Other features include schedule reminders, the ability to set GPS boundaries, and advanced customization through a GizmoHub app for iPhone and Android. If you're already a Verizon customer, the GizmoWatch is worth considering because of its long battery life, 4G LTE connectively, and low monthly price. Pros: 4G LTE connectivity

Low monthly cost compared to others

Up to four days of wearing time between charges Cons: Limited to Verizon network

Expensive to buy