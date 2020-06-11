Best Graduation Gifts for College Students iMore 2020

While college is a place for learning, meeting lifelong friends, and getting ready for the next step in life — eventually, you have to graduate and leave. If you have a child who's about to graduate college or know someone who's wrapping up their degree, you know there are lots of changes ahead for them. Whether that means moving into a new place, graduate studies, or a new career, there's so much to celebrate. If you're looking for the perfect for someone who just finished college, we have a few suggestions that are sure to make them smile ear-to-ear.

A gift that lasts

Graduating from college can be a bit of a stressful time as graduates are transitioning to the next phase of their life. Lots of people try to get through college without spending a lot of extra money — because tuition is so high. Sometimes they don't replace items, or they are working with old tech that just won't last them. Get a gift that should last them a few years, so they don't have to worry about replacing any items super frequently as they adjust to their new life.

I wish someone had given me a fitness tracker after college because god knows I needed one. That's why I think the Fitbit Charge 4 makes such a great gift. People tend to pick up unhealthy habits in college, and a great fitness tracker can help them get back on track with their physical activity and also help track their sleep.

After years of living in a small college dorm, a nice big TV is a great gift for any college graduate, and the TCL 4K Smart LED TV gives you the best bang for your buck. It has 4K and HDR giving it a fantastic picture and a ton of ports. So, if your graduate has any streaming boxes or gaming consoles, they'll be able to hook them up, no problem.