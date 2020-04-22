Best Headphones and Charger Adapter for iPad Pro (2018) iMore 2020
Apple has finally started to adopt the USB-C standard for iOS devices, starting with the brand new iPad Pro (2018) model. Regardless if you have the 11-inch or 12.9-inch model, you may be looking for a way to charge your iPad while listening to audio with your trusty old wired headphones. Either way, we've rounded up some of the best USB-C adapters that will help you achieve this, and so much more, with your iPad Pro (2018).
- Compact and classy: Satechi Aluminum Type-C Mobile Pro Hub
- A monster hub for everything: HyperDrive USB-C Hub for 2018 iPad Pro
- Simple but efficient: Kimwood USB-C Adapter
- Budget pick: Dreamvasion USB-C Charging and Audio Adapter
- Simplicity at its finest: DISDIM USB-C Audio and Charging Adapter
- Use USB-C headphones: SYIHLON USB-C Splitter
Compact and classy: Satechi Aluminum Type-C Mobile Pro HubStaff Favorite
This elegant hub plugs into your iPad Pro's USB-C port and adds an HDMI display, along with USB-C PD 3.0 charging, a USB 3.0 port, and your good old 3.5mm headphone jack. All you need to do is plug it in, and it's ready to go.
A monster hub for everything: HyperDrive USB-C Hub for 2018 iPad Pro
If you want an adapter hub that does it all for your 2018 iPad Pro, then this is the one you want. It not only adds a 3.5mm audio jack and USB-C Power Delivery Charging for your tablet, but it adds 4K HDMI, SD and MicroSD card reading, and a USB-A 3.0 port. With this hub, your iPad Pro can do pretty much anything you need.
Simple but efficient: Kimwood USB-C Adapter
This simple little adapter from Kimwood plugs into the USB-C port on your iPad Pro. It features a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB-C Power Delivery port so you can listen to your music and charge at the same time. It's simple but gets the job done.
Budget pick: Dreamvasion USB-C Charging and Audio Adapter
This adapter from Dreamvasion allows you to plug in your favorite old 3.5mm headphones into the provided jack, and it has USB-C Power Delivery for fast charging your iPad Pro. It also comes in a nice black finish to match your iPad Pro.
Simplicity at its finest: DISDIM USB-C Audio and Charging Adapter
Another simple adapter, this time from DISDIM. This black adapter is dongle-style, and you can plug in your 3.5mm headphones and your USB-C charging cable to fast charge your iPad Pro. The cable itself is fairly durable, so it'll last for a while.
Use USB-C headphones: SYIHLON USB-C Splitter
If you are using a pair of USB-C headphones, then this splitter is what you want. This plugs into your USB-C port and provides two more USB-C ports, one for audio and the other for charging. They're clearly labeled, so it's easy to see which one is for which.
Let's Start Splitting
With your 2018 iPad Pro, the possibilities are endless, but it was a bit silly that there was no audio jack for those who prefer their favorite headphones. These adapters solve that issue, and some even do so much more! Our personal favorite is the Satechi Aluminum Type-C Mobile Pro Hub because it adds your headphone jack and charging port, but so much more!
If budget is an issue, try the Kimwood USB-C Adapter for its simple efficiency at a very affordable price. If you're on the opposite end of the spectrum and prefer to buy the best of the best of the best, then you'll like that HyperDrive USB-C Hub. This monster of an adapter adds an audio jack, charger port, 4K HDMI, SD and MicroSD card reading, and a USB-A 3.0 port. Whatever you decide, this kind of splitter will make your life loads easier while using the iPad Pro.
