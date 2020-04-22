Best Headphones and Charger Adapter for iPad Pro (2018) iMore 2020

Apple has finally started to adopt the USB-C standard for iOS devices, starting with the brand new iPad Pro (2018) model. Regardless if you have the 11-inch or 12.9-inch model, you may be looking for a way to charge your iPad while listening to audio with your trusty old wired headphones. Either way, we've rounded up some of the best USB-C adapters that will help you achieve this, and so much more, with your iPad Pro (2018).

Let's Start Splitting

With your 2018 iPad Pro, the possibilities are endless, but it was a bit silly that there was no audio jack for those who prefer their favorite headphones. These adapters solve that issue, and some even do so much more! Our personal favorite is the Satechi Aluminum Type-C Mobile Pro Hub because it adds your headphone jack and charging port, but so much more!

If budget is an issue, try the Kimwood USB-C Adapter for its simple efficiency at a very affordable price. If you're on the opposite end of the spectrum and prefer to buy the best of the best of the best, then you'll like that HyperDrive USB-C Hub. This monster of an adapter adds an audio jack, charger port, 4K HDMI, SD and MicroSD card reading, and a USB-A 3.0 port. Whatever you decide, this kind of splitter will make your life loads easier while using the iPad Pro.