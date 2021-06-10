Best headphones for Dolby Atmos for Apple Music iMore 2021

Listening to your favorite tracks using Dolby Atmos recently became available to Apple Music subscribers. Dolby Atmos is a technology that allows you to listen to your music in multi-dimensional sound, meaning you will feel like your music is surrounding you. If you love to get into the zone with your tunes, this is a pretty big deal. To take full advantage of Dolby Atmos, you will need a great pair of headphones. Let's check out the best headphones for Dolby Atmos for Apple Music.

Which headphones are best for Dolby Atmos?

Dolby Atmos makes you feel like your music surrounds you. A great pair of headphones will allow you to listen to the multi-dimensional sound of Dolby Atmos, and if you choose a pair of wired headphones, Apple Lossless audio.

The best headphones for listening to Dolby Atmos with Apple Music are the AirPods Pro. They contain just about every feature an Apple user could want, including a compact design so you can take them with you everywhere, great sound, and Apple's H1 chip. Personally, it's my favorite pair of headphones, and it's also our staff pick.

If you are looking for an inexpensive way to purchase a great pair of headphones to listen to Dolby Atmos tracks, you can't go wrong with the Beats Flex. They sound great, have the W1 chip, and all-day battery life.