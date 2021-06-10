Best headphones for Dolby Atmos for Apple Music iMore 2021
Listening to your favorite tracks using Dolby Atmos recently became available to Apple Music subscribers. Dolby Atmos is a technology that allows you to listen to your music in multi-dimensional sound, meaning you will feel like your music is surrounding you. If you love to get into the zone with your tunes, this is a pretty big deal. To take full advantage of Dolby Atmos, you will need a great pair of headphones. Let's check out the best headphones for Dolby Atmos for Apple Music.
- Perfect for Dolby Atmos: The Apple AirPods Pro
- Maximum sound: The Apple AirPods Max
- Music to the Beats: Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
- Wireless Beats: Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones
- Comfortable and wired: Sennheiser HD 560 S Over-The-Ear Audiophile Headphones
- Budget Beats: Beats Flex – All-Day Wireless Earphones
Perfect for Dolby Atmos: The Apple AirPods ProStaff Pick
Apple AirPods Pro are the perfect headphones for listening to your favorite music in Dolby Atmos. Not only do they sound great, but they also feature active noise cancellation and transparency modes. Apple's H1 chip is included for easy pairing, easy device switching, and low audio latency. The charging case is compact and will fit in your pocket, and can be charged via lightning cable or any Qi charger.
Maximum sound: The Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max are the only Apple-branded over-ear headphones. With the AirPods Max, you have your choice of five colors, and you get to listen to sound from Apple's custom-designed driver. Of course, active noise cancellation and transparency modes are included, along with support for spatial audio. The H1 chip is here, too, so that means easy paring and device switching.
Music to the Beats: Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Beats are made by Apple, and the Beats Solo Pro headphones are great for listening to Apple Music with Dolby Atmos. They are over-ear headphones with both active noise cancellation and transparency modes. Of course, they contain Apple's H1 chip, so you get easy pairing and device switching as well as "Hey Siri" control. If you want great over-ear headphones and amazing sound made by Apple, these are worth a good look.
Wireless Beats: Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones
The Powerbeats Pro have no wires and almost double the battery life of AirPods, at the expense of a non-pocketable case. They have a hook design to fit over your ear, so they do provide more support than AirPods.
Comfortable and wired: Sennheiser HD 560 S Over-The-Ear Audiophile Headphones
The Sennheiser HD 560 S are over-ear headphones that are wired, which means in addition to listening to music in Dolby Atmos, they can also listen to music in Apple Lossless. They are lightweight and comfortable, so you can wear them all day. You will need a lightning to 3.5mm dongle if you want to plug it into your iPhone.
Budget Beats: Beats Flex – All-Day Wireless Earphones
Beats Flex headphones feature up to 12 hours of battery life, so these should last all day without needing a charge. They are the most inexpensive headphones that Beats (and therefore Apple) has on the market, yet they still have many great features, such as the W1 chip for easy pairing and a dual-chamber acoustic design.
Which headphones are best for Dolby Atmos?
Dolby Atmos makes you feel like your music surrounds you. A great pair of headphones will allow you to listen to the multi-dimensional sound of Dolby Atmos, and if you choose a pair of wired headphones, Apple Lossless audio.
The best headphones for listening to Dolby Atmos with Apple Music are the AirPods Pro. They contain just about every feature an Apple user could want, including a compact design so you can take them with you everywhere, great sound, and Apple's H1 chip. Personally, it's my favorite pair of headphones, and it's also our staff pick.
If you are looking for an inexpensive way to purchase a great pair of headphones to listen to Dolby Atmos tracks, you can't go wrong with the Beats Flex. They sound great, have the W1 chip, and all-day battery life.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What are the best DACs for iPhone and iPad?
In order to listen to Hi-Resolution Apple Lossless music, you will need a digital to analog converter (DAC). Let's find out which DAC's are the best for your iPhone or IPad.
Remove cables with these amazing true wireless earbuds
True wireless earbuds have become super popular over the past several years. With that, comes many options including ones with super long battery life, ultra-portability, great sound quality, water resistance, and some are just really great all around.
Which are the best headphones for iPad?
The best headphones for your iPad are the ones that fit your needs and budget. Let's take a look at different Lightning, USB-C, Bluetooth, and more headphones for iPad.