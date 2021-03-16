Best Headphones for Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music iMore 2021
It's all about listening to your favorite tunes with the Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music. You can download up to 500 songs on this music-savvy smartwatch as well as connect to your favorite streaming services like Spotify and Pandora. To listen to great jams and obtain the best sound experience possible, you'll need to connect your watch to some Bluetooth headphones for phone-free listening. These are the best headphones for Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music.
- Hard to beat: Apple AirPods Pro
- Best budget: TOZO T6 Earbuds
- Best battery life: Soundcore by Anker Life Q30
- Audio sharing: Apple AirPods
- New over-ear by Apple: Apple AirPods Max
- Great sound + battery life: Treblab Z2
- Renowned sound: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
- Sporty: Bose Sport Earbuds
- Dynamic audio drivers: Sennheiser Momentum 2 Earbuds
- Bone conduction: AfterShokz Aeropex Headphones
- Beats by Dre: Powerbeats Pro Earphones
- Lots of colors: COWIN E7 Headphones
Hard to beat: Apple AirPods ProStaff Pick
The Apple Air Pods Pro feature active noise cancellation for a fully immersive sound experience. You can switch to transparency mode if you need to hear your surroundings when you're out and about. These wireless earbuds offer a customizable fit with three sizes of flexible silicone tips to choose from. They deliver hard-to-beat audio quality for an ultra-premium listening experience.
Best budget: TOZO T6 Earbuds
These super budget-friendly wireless earbuds come in six different colors. Our favorites are mint green (pictured) and gold. These buds feature touch controls for convenient tap once to play/pause and answer calls. They are very highly rated on Amazon and are waterproof up to one meter for 30-minutes. They deliver up to six hours of playtime on a single charge and up to 30 hours with the charging case.
Best battery life: Soundcore by Anker Life Q30
These wireless headphones feature 40-millimeter drivers for high-res listening. They offer advanced noise cancellation technology that operates in three modes. Transport mode minimizes airplane engine noise, outdoor mode reduces traffic and wind, and indoor mode dampens busy offices' sound. They have a superior battery life of up to 40 hours in noise-canceling mode and 60 hours in standard mode.
Audio sharing: Apple AirPods
AirPods deliver five hours of listening time and up to three hours of talk time on one charge. A great feature of these wireless earbuds is audio sharing. You can easily share a song, podcast, or other audio streams between two sets of AirPods with independent volume control. Put them in your ears, and they'll connect immediately, immersing you in rich, high-quality sound.
New over-ear by Apple: Apple AirPods Max
The new AirPods Max by Apple are wireless, over-ear headphones. They come in five different colors so you can make them your own. They feature a cushioned canopy for an extremely comfortable fit, and their acoustic seal is designed for all kinds of head shapes for a fully immersive listening experience. The digital crown lets you control volume, skip between tracks, answer phone calls, and activate Siri.
Great sound + battery life: Treblab Z2
These over-ear wireless headphones feature high-performance neodymium-backed 40-millimeter speakers for exceptional audio quality. They're outfitted with super-soft ear pads and materials that mold to the natural shape of your ear for a comfortable, custom fit. They're active noise canceling and showcase a whopping 35-hours of playtime on a single charge.
Renowned sound: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
These QuietComfort earbuds by Bose feature 11 levels of active noise canceling so you can enjoy music, podcasts, and videos without distractions. Their transparency mode lets the outside world in for quick conversations. Bose is renowned for its sound, and these wireless earbuds are no exception. They deliver crisp, clear details and rich, deep bass for high-quality audio. They offer up to 20-hours of playtime on a single charge.
Sporty: Bose Sport Earbuds
These wireless, Bluetooth earbuds are engineered by Bose for a premium audio experience. You can customize your fit with the included three sizes of StayHear Max tips that provide a secure and comfortable wearing experience. They offer up to five hours of playtime on a single charge and come in three different colors.
Dynamic audio drivers: Sennheiser Momentum 2 Earbuds
Enjoy unrivaled stereo sound created by Sennheiser's unique seven-millimeter dynamic audio drivers with these wireless earbuds. They feature active noise cancellation for a fully immersive listening experience. They deliver up to seven hours of playtime without the charging case and up to 28 hours with. Control your sound with customizable touchpad technology built into both earbuds.
Bone conduction: AfterShokz Aeropex Headphones
This exclusive sports pack includes Aeropex bone conduction headphones and a sport belt. Unlike traditional headphones that send sound through the ear canals, the patented bone conduction technology on these wireless headphones delivers audio through the cheekbones. They offer optimal sound delivery, louder volume, 50% less sound leakage, and up to eight hours of playtime.
Beats by Dre: Powerbeats Pro Earphones
Powerbeats Pro by Dr. Dre are designed with adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks that are customizable with multiple ear tip options for extended comfort. They are extremely fast-charging and can deliver one and half hours of playback on a five-minute charge and up to nine hours on a full charge. They offer audio sharing with other Beats headphones or Apple AirPods whenever you want to share tunes with friends and deliver superior sound quality.
Lots of colors: COWIN E7 Headphones
These affordable wireless headphones come in seven colors, including some particularly vibrant hues like purple, green, red, and yellow. They feature active noise canceling technology and 45-millimeter large-aperture drivers for high-quality sound and deep, accurate bass. They come with a built-in mic for hands-free calls and swiveling earcups for versatility. They deliver up to 30-hours of playtime on a single charge.
Superior sound
You're an owner of the Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music, and you want the best sound experience possible — we get it! We've searched high and low for the best Bluetooth, wireless headphones, and earbuds available today. Some of these are over-ear, some are ear-hooks, and some are earbuds with a wide variety of high-quality audio features at different price points. If you're looking to personalize your watch even further, you can try out a fun leather band.
We love the Apple AirPods Pro because they pair seamlessly with all Apple products and offer hard-to-beat sound quality as well as active noise cancellation and transparency modes. If you're looking for a great budget option, check out the colorful TOZO T6 Earbuds.
If you want an affordable, high-quality over-ear option, the Soundcore Q30s by Anker Life offer unmatched battery life and a high-resolution listening experience. Whatever you're looking for in your headphones, we've found the perfect pair for you on this list of the best headphones for Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music.
