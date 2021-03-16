Best Headphones for Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music iMore 2021

It's all about listening to your favorite tunes with the Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music. You can download up to 500 songs on this music-savvy smartwatch as well as connect to your favorite streaming services like Spotify and Pandora. To listen to great jams and obtain the best sound experience possible, you'll need to connect your watch to some Bluetooth headphones for phone-free listening. These are the best headphones for Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music.

Superior sound

You're an owner of the Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music, and you want the best sound experience possible — we get it! We've searched high and low for the best Bluetooth, wireless headphones, and earbuds available today. Some of these are over-ear, some are ear-hooks, and some are earbuds with a wide variety of high-quality audio features at different price points. If you're looking to personalize your watch even further, you can try out a fun leather band.

We love the Apple AirPods Pro because they pair seamlessly with all Apple products and offer hard-to-beat sound quality as well as active noise cancellation and transparency modes. If you're looking for a great budget option, check out the colorful TOZO T6 Earbuds.

If you want an affordable, high-quality over-ear option, the Soundcore Q30s by Anker Life offer unmatched battery life and a high-resolution listening experience. Whatever you're looking for in your headphones, we've found the perfect pair for you on this list of the best headphones for Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music.