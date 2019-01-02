After going many years without a refresh, Apple finally did the Mac mini some justice in 2018 with a big overhaul. The Mac mini received some new and mighty insides, support for modern connection standards like Thunderbolt 3/USB-C, and a higher price tag. However, it's still a highly capable and powerful machine that's slightly more affordable than the rest of the lineup, with a lot of room for customization in your setup. But what if you want to listen to audio in peace? We've rounded up some of the best headphones that you can get for your Mac mini!
Apple magic
Apple AirPods
Apple's AirPods are some of the best little gizmos around. They connect magically to supported iOS devices as well as any Mac running macOS Sierra or later. They connect via Bluetooth and automatically pause audio when you take one out of your ear, and you can just tap on them to do things like play/pause, skip forward or rewind, and more. They also have a microphone, so you can use it for video calls on your Mac mini.
Go for an open-back
Sennheiser HD598
If you want a high-quality open-back headphone, then Sennheiser HD598 are the cans you want. The headband itself is padded with leather, and the ear pads are covered in a luxurious velour fabric, so you can have these headphones on for hours without discomfort. If you aren't a fan of the open-back style, Sennheiser also offers a closed-back style for slightly more.
Stylish design and rich sound
V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Codex Edition
V-MODA headphones always look elegant and classy with metal frames and vegan leather padding. The Crossfade 2 connects via wire or Bluetooth and features large ear pads so they're comfortable to wear for long periods of time. They have noise isolation that is noticeable the moment you put them on, and the audio quality feels like a recreation of a club music-sound signature with extra bass but balance with everything else. There's a built-in microphone for calls and chats, and you can change out the faceplates. If the price of the Crossfade 2 is too expensive, V-MODA has other more affordable options.
Affordable quality
Jabra Move
Several of our staff here at iMore enjoy the Jabra Move. This lightweight and compact set of headphones provide high-quality, immersive sound without breaking the bank. They also won't cause discomfort after extended periods of time, and a built-in mic lets you chat with others with crystal clear clarity.
Splashes of color
Urbanears Plattan 2
Those who love color in their lives will want to pick up some Urbanears Plattan 2 headphones. These lightweight and compact headphones come in a variety of colors (even seasonal hues) and can fold down for portability. They're soft, comfy, and the sound quality is pretty good considering the price. They have an inline mic and remote, and if you prefer to be wireless (these use a 3.5mm audio jack), they have a Bluetooth version for slightly more.
Immerse yourself but be aware
Bose QuietComfort 20
We're fans of Bose products at iMore, and a few of our staff members enjoy the QuietComfort 20. The QuietComfort 20 are wired earbuds, but they have a battery for the noise cancellation box. So you can enable it while listening to audio, or just use noise cancellation by itself to block outside sounds. Audio quality is rich and immersive, and the Aware mode lets you hear your surroundings when need be. There is also a built-in mic for crisp call audio.
Get your game on
ARKARTECH Gaming Headset
Plan on doing some gaming on your Mac mini? Then pick up this gaming headset from ARKARTECH. The headset has soft padded ear pads, a fold-out microphone, and 7-color breathing LED lights on the exterior of the ear pads. It's fairly comfortable to wear, and the audio quality is pretty good for the price. It's also 3D Stereo Sound, perfect for hearing footsteps and flying bullets in your games.
Classic Marshall
Marshall Monitor Bluetooth
Marshall Monitor Bluetooth is a stylish and elegant headphone that provides rich, high fidelity audio that Marshall is known for. You'll get over 30 hours of wireless audio, but you can also plug into a 3.5mm audio jack, or even share with a friend using a splitter. The multidirectional control knob allows you to control audio playback and answer, reject, or end calls too.
Best of the best at a price
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H6 Over-Ear Headphones
If cost is no issue, then you can't beat the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H6. This set of headphones not only look fantastic with the anodized aluminum and genuine leather, but it comes with the most authentic, well-balanced, and natural listening experience you'll find in a pair of headphones. it's also lightweight and has an adjustable fit so you can truly make it yours, and an in-line mic and remote let you take control of audio and calls. These are definitely headphones for audiophiles.
You can pretty much use any headphones or earbuds or headsets with your Mac mini, but these are some of our personal favorites, and they have great reviews and ratings in general. Personally, I use the Marshall Monitor Bluetooth daily, and it's my favorite of the bunch because it's comfy, has superb sound quality, the battery life lasts a while, and it looks cool.
