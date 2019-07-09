Best Headphones for Runners iMore 2019

If you're a runner, you know that not all pairs of headphones will work, whether you're completing miles on the track or around town. If you want to listen to your music or podcasts while on the move, you need headphones that are sweatproof, lightweight, and offer great sound. No matter if you're a pro or just get started with the running lifestyle, these are our favorite headphones for runners.

Oh listening you will go

If you're looking to continually work out daily, the PowerBeats Pro is a no-brainer. It offers the most extended battery life of any truly wireless earbuds, a charging case that offers up to 24 hours of additional listening, and a secure fit with its hook design.

Another great, less expensive option is the Jabra Elite Active 65t. These are also truly wireless earbuds with support for Amazon's Alexa, and a solid 5 hours of battery life. The charging case gets you another 15 hours of battery life.

Overall, you can't go wrong with anything that's on this list. Whether you're looking for genuinely wireless, a pair with a cord between them, or a set with excellent call quality and battery life.

