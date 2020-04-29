Best Headphones to Use with your Blue Yeti iMore 2020
Those who love the Blue Yeti do so passionately. It has a wide spectrum of users, from YouTubers to streamers, musicians, and podcasters. Its USB connection makes it easy to use, and with no software downloads required, it's quick to set up anywhere. With the use of a Blue Yeti, your audio will always sound professional and clean. Surely, it makes sense to have headphones to match, right? Here are five different microphone options that are compatible with your Blue Yeti and will help you grow in your hobby, passion, or pursuit.
- Best overall: Audio-Technica ATH-M50x Professional Studio Monitor Headphones
- Value pick: Logitech G433 7.1 Wired Gaming Headset with DTS Headphone
- For professional use: Sennheiser HD 650 Open Back Professional Headphone
- Voice control: Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
- Noice cancelling: Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless with Active Noise Cancellation
Best overall: Audio-Technica ATH-M50x Professional Studio Monitor HeadphonesStaff Pick
These Audio-Technica headphones deliver exceptional quality through perfectly amplified sounds and precise bass response. These headphones are also equipped to deal with change as they come with three interchangeable wire options: a 1.2m TRS straight cable, a 3.0m TRS straight cable, and a TRS coiled cable that can stretch from 1.2 to 3 meters. There's also a quarter-inch adaptor, so whatever equipment you need them to handle, be it a phone, laptop, desktop, microphone, or mixing desk, these headphones are ready.
Value pick: Logitech G433 7.1 Wired Gaming Headset with DTS Headphone
If you're looking for an immersive sound experience, comfort guaranteed, and a nice price to round it off, the Logitech G433 headphones are the ones you need. With a detachable mic, X 7.1 surround sound, Pro-G drivers, and fun color options, they are a great partner to your Blue Yeti. These lightweight headphones come with two earpad options for extreme comfort: sports mesh and microfiber.
For professional use: Sennheiser HD 650 Open Back Professional Headphone
The Sennheiser HD 650 Open Back Professional Headphone is the stallion of headphones. Compatible with your Blue Yeti, this headphone is designed with specially formulated acoustic silk to ensure that you hear an impressive frequency response of 10 decibels. These lightweight headphones are designed to merge creativity with precision, and the high power neodymium magnets built into the design ensure that these headphones are working to their maximum potential and efficiency. The cable length on the Sennheiser HD 650 headphones reaches 118 inches.
Voice control: Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 go all out to impress. In addition to its extremely comfortable design, these headphones deliver Bluetooth wireless capabilities with around 20 hours of use per charge. You can spend an entire day immersed in your project without interruptions from needing to plug your headphones back in to charge. An audio cable is included for hook-up with the microphone.
Noice cancelling: Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless with Active Noise Cancellation
Although there is a multitude of noise-canceling headphones available in the market, the Sennheiser 2.0 Wireless with Active Noise Cancellation stands out from the rest. These headphones use four different microphones to isolate and improve the sound quality in your studio. If there is too much noise coming from a certain direction, these headphones will regulate the sound and ensure that only the audio you intend to hear is heard. With a 22-hour battery life after a full charge, these Bluetooth and Noise Gard activated headphones are great for use during long periods. You are free to lose yourself in your project.
The bottom line
When it comes to finding the best headphones for your Blue Yeti, you must take into consideration what you are hoping to achieve. If you're searching for a pair of headphones that deliver impressive sound quality and are versatile and easy to use, then the Audio-Technica ATH-M50x Professional Studio Monitor Headphones are a great choice. These headphones can be connected via USB and don't require any software downloads. Simply plug them in and lose yourself in an immersive audio experience.
For a high-quality professional microphone that can be used to hear even the slightest sounds, the Sennheiser HD 650 Open Back Professional Headphone. These headphones are great for use in a studio for editing or recording purposes.
The Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless with Active Noise Cancellation headphones are a great choice for anyone who is looking to cancel out unwanted background noise. These headphones come equipped with four different microphones to ensure that you hear what's playing through the stereos rather than what is happening outside of your studio.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best cheap headphones you can buy!
Nothing says you have to spend an arm and a leg to get some quality headphones.
Get in the groove with the perfect headphones for your Fitbit Charge
While you can't pair headphones directly to the Fitbit Charge, if you want to listen to music, podcasts, or anything else well you're traveling, exercising, and most importantly, tracking your activity, you'll need a solid pair of headphones.
USB-C headphones you can trust with your trusted iPad Pro
The iPad Pro has ditched the headphone jack! Want to use headphones with your iPad Pro? Here are the best USB-C headphones options out there.