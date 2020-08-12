Best Headphones for Zoom iMore 2020

Zoom has become part of our workday and generally integrated into our daily lives. It's important to be able to hear and be heard clearly on Zoom (or other video-conferencing platforms) calls. A good quality set of headphones is an excellent way to improve call quality. Of course, you'll want headphones with a built-in microphone, like Apple's AirPods Pro.

Of course, here at iMore, we love our Apple products. If you use exclusively Apple products yourself, you probably won't find a better user experience than with the AirPods Pro. The pro version of Apple's uber-popular earbuds have Active Noise Cancellation for when you want to block out outside sounds and Transparency Mode for when you don't. Three different sizes of silicone tips ensure a good, comfortable fit for your ears. The AirPods Pro are ridiculously easy to set up with any Apple device and will even switch between them automatically. You can access Siri by simply saying, "Hey Siri." The charging case, which can be charged wirelessly, provides up to 24 hrs of battery life. You'll get up to 4.5 hours on a single charge. Pros: Totally wireless earbuds

Built-in microphone

Active Noise Cancellation

Transparency Mode

Wireless charging

Three sizes of silicone tips for a great fit

Great sound with Adaptive EQ Cons: Price

The small size makes them easy to misplace

Best Overall AirPods Pro For the Apple fan If you're all in on Apple, then AirPods Pro are the way to go. Not only do you get all of the features you'd want on headphones for Zoom, but no other headphones let you switch so seamlessly between Apple devices. $249 at Apple

Best Over-Ear Headphones: Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

Get premium sound, comfort, and call quality with these over-ear advanced noise-canceling headphones. Headphones the cover your ears are just physically going to do a better job of blocking out the outside world. When you invest in this, you're probably not using these headphones exclusively for Zoom calls. Touch Sensor controls will pause/play/skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls. If you're listening to music, your music will lower in volume automatically when you start speaking and pause when you take them off. Get up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge; plus, you can fast charge for 10 minutes to get five hours of playback. Pros: State of the art sound quality

Noise-canceling

Comfortable

Superior call quality

Wireless

Touch controls

30 hours of battery life Cons: Pricey

Best Mid-Priced Earbuds: Samsung Galaxy Buds+

For a truly wireless experience similar to what you get with Apple's AirPods Pro but without being confined to Apple's walled garden, consider the Samsung Galaxy Buds+. While they don't offer Active Noise Cancellation, they are designed to fit snugly enough to physically block out unwanted sounds. If you do want the outside world to filter in, then turn on Ambient Aware2. Be heard clearly on your call with a dedicated internal and two external microphones that pick up your voice and isolate it from distracting outside noises. Get 11 hours of use from a single charge, pop them back into the wireless charging case, and get another 11 hours. A three-minute fast charge buys you another hour. Each tiny bud has a woofer and a tweeter for great sound quality. Choose from several fun color options. Pros: Can be used with both Apple and Android devices

Totally wireless

Tiny earbuds

Touch controls

Dedicated microphones inside and out for stand-out call quality

22 hours on a single charge of the case

Wireless charging case

Many color options Cons: No Active Noise Cancelling

Best Value Earbuds: Rademax Bluetooth Earbuds

You don't have to spend a ton of money for true wireless Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds. You may not experience the same call quality that you go with a more expensive pair, and there is no ANC feature. You do get up to five hours of usage from a single charge, plus an extra 60 hours from the charging case. Not that you're taking Zoom calls in the rain, but if you use these for working out, the IPX7 water resistance will come in handy. Whichever device you're using them with, these earbuds will "remember" and reconnect automatically. Pros: Great price

Bluetooth 5.0 for advanced connection

Truly wireless

Five hours of use plus an extra 60 from the charging case

IPX7 water resistance

Automatic re-pairing with last-used device Cons: No ANC

Some users report poor call quality

Best Value Earbuds Rademax Bluetooth Earbuds Bargain earbuds If you want truly wireless earbuds, but you don't want to pay a lot, consider the Rademax Bluetooth Earbuds. They have some nice features for the price. $26 at Amazon

Best with Ear Hooks: Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones

If earbuds are too small or easy to lose, and over-ear cans are too "much," you might prefer a lightweight ear hook style like Powerbeats Pro. These earphones are a collaboration between Beats and Apple, so you know they'll work great and connect seamlessly with your Apple devices. But they also work great with non-Apple devices. The sound is more balanced, not as bass-heavy as earlier Beats headphones were. Press physical buttons on the Powerbeats Pro to control them. While the Powerbeats Pro do not have ANC, they do have a noise isolation feature due to their shape and placement in your ear canal. The long-range optical sensors know when you're talking, and handle calls remarkably well. Pros: Fantastic sound and call quality

Earhooks keep them from falling out

Noise isolation feature

Work seamlessly with Apple devices

Work well with non-Apple devices as well

Multiple color options

Button controls Cons: No ANC

Significantly larger and with a larger case than earbuds

Best Value Over-Ear Headphones: COWIN E7