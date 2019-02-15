Board games and tabletop games have had a huge renaissance in recent years, and there are a ton of amazing games that you can pull out for just about every occasion and especially when you want to embrace a spooky vibe! If you love horror, where ghosts, goblins, ghouls, and other dark and spooky people and creatures are in full force, and you never know what evil you might encounter, there are a ton of spooky board games just for you!

Board games offer a great tactile experience that allows you and your friends or family all spend time together and have fun, and there are a ton of great games that embrace the paranormal!

My personal favorite on this list is Arkham Horror: The Card Game because it just offers such a unique experience every game and it's superbly well-written so the stories feel real and the decision you make have an impact on the game!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.