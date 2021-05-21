Fans of Apple's desktop all-in-ones can rejoice at the news of an updated iMac 2021 model featuring Apple's M1 chip. While last year's M1 Mac mini was among the first Mac models to adopt Apple silicon, it's now the turn of the desktop all-in-one. If the 2021 iMac has you tempted to upgrade, we've got all of the best iMac deals listed below.

It's fair to say the iMac has been due a redesign for some time with essentially the same physical form being used since 2007 (save for getting thinner in 2012 with the removal of the optical drive). At the April Apple event, the company finally freshened up its iMac line with an all-new design for 2021.

Taking inspiration from more recent devices like the Pro Display XDR and recently-released iPad Air (2020), the iMac 2021 adopts a flatter design, colored aluminum, thinner bezels, and a larger 24-inch 4.5K display.

It's also the first iMac to adopt Apple's own silicon in the form of the M1 chip for improved performance The M1 chip makes this the fastest iMac ever. M1 has an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Apple Neural Engine resulting in up to 85% faster CPU performance and up to 2x faster GPU speeds compared to the previous iMac.

Beyond the design changes and M1 chip, other notable updates include improved mics, speakers, and FaceTime camera, Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports, a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, and more.

Best iMac 2021 Deals

The 2021 iMac was only recently announced, so we don't expect to see many deals on it for a little while. We're tracking iMac prices across all of the major retailers and keeping this page updated so you'll be the first to know of any price cuts.