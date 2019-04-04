The top-tier 21.5-inch iMac 4K is the iMac most users should consider. The desktop computer is a suitable choice for families and small businesses alike because of its speedy internals available at a good price.

Ready to provide years of service, this iMac 4K model is a powerhouse. Plus, as the top-tier 21.5-inch iMac model, it should be future proof – at least for a while.

Apple refreshed the iMac lineup in March 2019 making this an ideal time to purchase a new computer for your home or office.

Apple iMacs have long been a popular choice for families. Beautiful, yet practical, iMacs have been designed to stand out and provide years of enjoyment. The model recommended here includes amazing internals at a fair price.

What allows the iMac 4K to stand out is its impressive display. With up to 14.7 million pixels, 1 billion colors, 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color gamut and an excellent viewing angle, the iMac 4K delivers a great viewing experience every day of the year.

For the first time, you can purchase a 21.5-inch iMac with a 6-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor. This processor allows it to deliver up to 60 percent faster performance than previous models. The model mentioned here includes a 3.0GHz 6-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with a Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz by default. For $200 more, you can add a 3.2GHz 6-core 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with a Turbo Boost up to 4.6GHz.

Apple offers 8GB 2666MHz DDR4 memory by default, although I'd recommend updating this to 16GB to make it even snappier. You can also buy the iMac with 32GB of memory.

Cupertino's signature Fusion Drive is on display here. First introduced in 2012, the Fusion Drive combines fast SSD storage with a high-capacity hard drive. In doing so, macOS intelligently manages what goes where using the SSD storage for files you access frequently and keeping the rest on the roomier hard drive. The Fusion Drive is not available by default on less expensive 21.5-inch iMac models including our value pick mentioned below.

Want more? When ordering your iMac through Apple, add Radeon Pro Vega graphics, which delivers up to 80 percent faster graphics performance. By default, this iMac 4K ships with Radeon Pro 560X with 4GB of GDDR5 memory.

Featuring an aluminum and glass enclosure with a five millimeter-thin profile, the iMac 4K ships with a matching Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse 2. In doing so, you can create a beautiful, highly functional workspace. Yes, this is still the same iMac chassis that Apple's been shipping since 2012 and one that doesn't include Touch ID or Face ID. That isn't going to change anytime soon (at least not until 2020 at the very earliest).

The iMac 4K (2019) ships with macOS Mojave, which includes a system-wide dark mode for the first time and new privacy controls. The latest version of macOS also includes three iOS apps jumping to Mac for the first time: Home, News, and Stocks. There's also a new desktop Stacks feature and improvements to Finder.

