Best Infrared Hair Dryers iMore 2019
Infrared, or far infrared, hairdryers use longer wavelengths to penetrate the hair shaft and heat it from the inside out. This means that infrared dryers need less heat to dry your hair quickly and efficiently. Less heat and shorter dry time mean less damage and frizz. Our overall favorite is the Xlinder 1875W Professional Salon Infrared Hair Dryer, which comes with three attachments at a reasonable price point.
- Best Overall: Xlinder 1875W Professional Salon Infrared Hair Dryer
- Best Value: Revlon 1875W Infrared Hair Dryer
- Most Portable: Paubea Portable Folding Hair Dryer
- Lightest full-size: Berta Lightweight 1875 Watt Blow Dryer
- Best Feature Set: Infinitipro By Conair 1875W Ion Choice Hair Dryer
- Best Hands-Free: SalonPro Orbiting Halo Infrared Dryer
Best Overall: Xlinder 1875W Professional Salon Infrared Hair Dryer
This 1875-watt far infrared hair dryer uses negative ions for a fast dry time with less heat. The long-life AC motor is made to last. Two-speed settings that are separate from the three heat settings give you flexibility. There is a cool shot button to set your style. Included attachments are a diffuser, a concentrator, and a straightening comb. This dryer weighs 2.4 pounds.
Pros:
- 1875 watts
- Separate heat and speed controls
- Comes with a diffuser, a concentrator, and a straightening comb
Cons:
- On the heavier side at 2.4 pounds
Best Overall
Xlinder 1875W Professional Salon Infrared Hair Dryer
Solid choice
Get 1875 watts of power, separate speed, and heat controls, and three styling attachments with this dryer.
Best Value: Revlon 1875W Infrared Hair Dryer
With 1875 watts of power, you can't go wrong with this well-priced dryer from trusted beauty brand Revlon. The infrared technology combined with tourmaline ionic technology maximizes shine and softness while minimizing frizz. There are two heat settings and two-speed settings that operate separately, plus a cool shot button. Included accessories are a diffuser, concentrator, and three separator clips. This dryer weighs 2.05 pounds.
Pros:
- Powerful 1875-watt dryer
- Accessory set: accessories are a diffuser, concentrator, and three separator clips
- Well-priced
- Popular brand name
Cons:
- Only two heat settings
Best Value
Revlon 1875W Infrared Hair Dryer
What a value
OG beauty brand Revlon brings you this nicely-priced, powerful 1875-watt infrared dryer.
Most Portable: Paubea Portable Folding Hair Dryer
This one is designed to look like the beauty blogger darling Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer but without the designer price tag. It has the same color scheme and magnetic attachment system, but that's where the similarity ends. This infrared hair dryer has three heat settings, including cool, which is not a separate button, as in other dryers. There are no speed settings. The included concentrator accessory attaches magnetically, but there are no other attachments. This makes an excellent travel dryer, as it folds to fit in your luggage and weighs just 0.88 pounds.
Pros:
- Lightweight (0.88 pounds), folds for travel
- Use with or without included concentrator attachment
- Three temperature settings
Cons:
- No speed settings
- No diffuser
Most Portable
Paubea Portable Folding Hair Dryer
Ultra-light
Weighing in at less than a pound, you can easily fold this dryer and the concentrator and pop it into a suitcase.
Lightest full-size: Berta Lightweight 1875 Watt Blow Dryer
While not as light as a foldable dryer, this red-hot 1875-watt infrared dryer is the lightest of the full-sized, full-featured dryers. It weighs just 1.3 pounds. There are two speed settings, separate from the three heat settings plus a cool shot button. Other excellent features include a 9-foot long power cord with a hanging loop and removable lint screen for easy cleaning. A two-year warranty sets your mind at ease.
Pros:
- Weighs just 1.3 pounds
- 1875 watts of power
- Two-speed settings, three heat settings plus a cool shot button
- Concentrator attachment
- Removable lint filter
Cons:
- No diffuser attachment
Lightest full-size
Berta Lightweight 1875 Watt Blow Dryer
Lightweight
This red-hot, full-sized, full-featured 1875-watt beauty weighs in at just 1.3 pounds.
Best Feature Set: Infinitipro By Conair 1875W Ion Choice Hair Dryer
This 1875-watt infrared dryer has an ion switch you can turn on and off. Turn the ion switch on for smooth, sleek styles. Flip the ion switch off for added volume and fullness. The two speed settings are separate from the three heat settings plus cold shot button. Both a diffuser and a concentrator attachment are included. The lint screen is removable for easy cleaning. This is a gorgeous hairdryer with a chrome rainbow finish.
Pros:
- 1875 watts of power
- Ion switch to better control hair volume
- Two speed settings, three heat settings plus cool shot
- Diffuser and concentrator included
- Gorgeous rainbow chrome finish.
Cons:
- On the heavier side at 2.3 pounds
Best Feature Set
Infinitipro By Conair 1875W Ion Choice Hair Dryer
Rainbow finish
More than a pretty dryer, this 1875-watt dryer features an ion switch for more control over your hair's fullness.
Best Hands-Free: SalonPro Orbiting Halo Infrared Dryer
Designed for professional use, this hands-free dryer is an investment. It's great for processing color and letting that dye penetrate. Also, it's great for setting delicate styles without blowing the hair around. The infrared ring orbits around the head, quietly and efficiently drying the hair. The rolling base and stand are adjustable for height and angle.
Pros:
- No hands needed, just set and sit
- Lets hair color and other treatments penetrate
- Doesn't blow the hair around
Cons:
- Pricey
- Not for "blow-out" styles
Best Hands-Free
SalonPro Orbiting Halo Infrared Dryer
Easy peasy
No ordinary dryer, this one orbits around the head while you (or your client) focus on something else.
Bottom line
Get healthier, smoother hair faster with an infrared dryer. Picking the best infrared hairdryer can be tricky; you'll want to consider the features that matter to you before choosing. Most people like having a speed setting separate from a temperature setting. A cool shot button is handy for setting your style. An ion switch can also be useful for creating different looks. The difference between a pound or two doesn't sound like much. When you're holding your hands over your head, a couple of pounds can get heavy. The ideal power range for professional results at home is 1300 to 1875 watts. All of the dryers on this list are intended for use in the US only, at 110 volts.
The attachments that come with your dryer can be an essential deciding factor. In theory, you can buy attachments after the fact, but tracking down attachments that fit a specific dryer can be difficult. Ideally, you want to purchase a hairdryer that has all the attachments you might need with it. If you're going to style your hair curly, a good diffuser is a must. If you have a lot of hair, you'll want a deep bowl with long "fingers." If you style your hair straight, a concentrator is a must for focusing and directing the airflow down the hair shaft. A straightening comb attachment is useful to straighten very curly hair, particularly for natural ethnic hair.
An excellent all-around choice for most people is the Xlinder 1875W Professional Salon Infrared Hair Dryer. This 1875-watt dryer has separate switches for speed settings and heat settings, plus a cool shot button. It comes with not one but three attachments: a diffuser, a concentrator, and a straightening comb. This allows you to create a variety of styles.
Credits — The team that worked on this guide
Karen S. Freeman is a teacher, writer, social media person, and family woman. She loves to travel, play with tech stuff, drink coffee, discover amazing new restaurants, and experience new things. She takes pride in her (prematurely!) naturally silver hair and is always looking for products to enhance health and shine.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What are the best keto-friendly protein bars?
These are the most nutrient-dense, keto-friendly protein bars for the low carb lifestyle.
Create stunning video and photo content using the best cameras
Vlogging is getting more popular by the day. As a beginner or experienced vlogger, you need the best equipment. Here are the best vlogging cameras in the market.
Your iPhone 11 Pro is naked — protect it with one of these cases
The iPhone 11 Pro may have just been announced, but there are already cases ready to go.