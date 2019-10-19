Infrared, or far infrared, hairdryers use longer wavelengths to penetrate the hair shaft and heat it from the inside out. This means that infrared dryers need less heat to dry your hair quickly and efficiently. Less heat and shorter dry time mean less damage and frizz. Our overall favorite is the Xlinder 1875W Professional Salon Infrared Hair Dryer , which comes with three attachments at a reasonable price point.

This 1875-watt far infrared hair dryer uses negative ions for a fast dry time with less heat. The long-life AC motor is made to last. Two-speed settings that are separate from the three heat settings give you flexibility. There is a cool shot button to set your style. Included attachments are a diffuser, a concentrator, and a straightening comb. This dryer weighs 2.4 pounds.

Best Value: Revlon 1875W Infrared Hair Dryer

With 1875 watts of power, you can't go wrong with this well-priced dryer from trusted beauty brand Revlon. The infrared technology combined with tourmaline ionic technology maximizes shine and softness while minimizing frizz. There are two heat settings and two-speed settings that operate separately, plus a cool shot button. Included accessories are a diffuser, concentrator, and three separator clips. This dryer weighs 2.05 pounds.

Most Portable: Paubea Portable Folding Hair Dryer

This one is designed to look like the beauty blogger darling Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer but without the designer price tag. It has the same color scheme and magnetic attachment system, but that's where the similarity ends. This infrared hair dryer has three heat settings, including cool, which is not a separate button, as in other dryers. There are no speed settings. The included concentrator accessory attaches magnetically, but there are no other attachments. This makes an excellent travel dryer, as it folds to fit in your luggage and weighs just 0.88 pounds.

Weighing in at less than a pound, you can easily fold this dryer and the concentrator and pop it into a suitcase.

Lightest full-size: Berta Lightweight 1875 Watt Blow Dryer

While not as light as a foldable dryer, this red-hot 1875-watt infrared dryer is the lightest of the full-sized, full-featured dryers. It weighs just 1.3 pounds. There are two speed settings, separate from the three heat settings plus a cool shot button. Other excellent features include a 9-foot long power cord with a hanging loop and removable lint screen for easy cleaning. A two-year warranty sets your mind at ease.

Best Feature Set: Infinitipro By Conair 1875W Ion Choice Hair Dryer

This 1875-watt infrared dryer has an ion switch you can turn on and off. Turn the ion switch on for smooth, sleek styles. Flip the ion switch off for added volume and fullness. The two speed settings are separate from the three heat settings plus cold shot button. Both a diffuser and a concentrator attachment are included. The lint screen is removable for easy cleaning. This is a gorgeous hairdryer with a chrome rainbow finish.

More than a pretty dryer, this 1875-watt dryer features an ion switch for more control over your hair's fullness.

Best Hands-Free: SalonPro Orbiting Halo Infrared Dryer

Designed for professional use, this hands-free dryer is an investment. It's great for processing color and letting that dye penetrate. Also, it's great for setting delicate styles without blowing the hair around. The infrared ring orbits around the head, quietly and efficiently drying the hair. The rolling base and stand are adjustable for height and angle.

No ordinary dryer, this one orbits around the head while you (or your client) focus on something else.

Bottom line

Get healthier, smoother hair faster with an infrared dryer. Picking the best infrared hairdryer can be tricky; you'll want to consider the features that matter to you before choosing. Most people like having a speed setting separate from a temperature setting. A cool shot button is handy for setting your style. An ion switch can also be useful for creating different looks. The difference between a pound or two doesn't sound like much. When you're holding your hands over your head, a couple of pounds can get heavy. The ideal power range for professional results at home is 1300 to 1875 watts. All of the dryers on this list are intended for use in the US only, at 110 volts.

The attachments that come with your dryer can be an essential deciding factor. In theory, you can buy attachments after the fact, but tracking down attachments that fit a specific dryer can be difficult. Ideally, you want to purchase a hairdryer that has all the attachments you might need with it. If you're going to style your hair curly, a good diffuser is a must. If you have a lot of hair, you'll want a deep bowl with long "fingers." If you style your hair straight, a concentrator is a must for focusing and directing the airflow down the hair shaft. A straightening comb attachment is useful to straighten very curly hair, particularly for natural ethnic hair.

An excellent all-around choice for most people is the Xlinder 1875W Professional Salon Infrared Hair Dryer. This 1875-watt dryer has separate switches for speed settings and heat settings, plus a cool shot button. It comes with not one but three attachments: a diffuser, a concentrator, and a straightening comb. This allows you to create a variety of styles.

