Looking to shoot photos and print instantly like a pro, like in the old days? Then you'll need an instant camera in your hands — and some film! Get that classic, printed picture feel with the best instant cameras available today.
Colorful, affordable, and reliable
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
Small, colorful, highly-rated, and incredibly easy to use, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera is a fantastic option if you're looking for an instant film camera. This little device comes with four different shooting settings (indoors, cloudy, sunny, and super sunny) and even a selfie mirror, so you can snap the perfect selfie and print it in an instant.
Polaroid printing perfection
Polaroid Mint Instant Print Digital Camera
Snap 16-Megapixel photographs and print instantly with the highly rated Polaroid Mint Instant Print Digital Camera! This eye-catching instant camera gives you six different picture modes to edit in, while the zero ink paper also doubles as a sticker for easy printing and posting possibilities. You can grab the Polaroid Mint Instant Print Digital Camera in black, blue, yellow, red, and white.
Print and shoot in an instant
Polaroid OneStep 2 VF Instant Film Camera
Mesh the classic look of vintage photography with modern instant printing thanks to the Polaroid OneStep 2 VF Instant Film Camera. This camera is super simple to use with minimal buttons and settings, giving you that perfectly imperfect look to your film that only a Polaroid can truly capture.
Wider than your average film
Fujifilm Instax Wide 300 Instant Film Camera
Most modern film comes in the smaller, rectangular format, but the Fujifilm Instax Wide 300 Instant Film Camera takes it to a whole new level! This instant camera allows for light and dark control to help you take the perfect picture and prints out on 3.38 x 4.24-inch film. You can also buy colored and monochrome film it, too!
Attach to your iPhone
Prynt Pocket Instant Photo Printer
Did you ever take a picture with your iPhone and wish you could print it out instantly? While the Prynt Pocket Instant Photo Printer isn't technically an instant camera, it does turn your iPhone into one! This convenient little accessory attaches to your phone and prints via ZINK aka zero-paper ink. The coolest part is that you can hold your phone over of the image and look through the screen. It'll then play a recorded memory attached to the image, like a photo from Harry Potter!
Small but mighty
Polaroid Snap Instant Digital Camera
Snap and print on the go with some help from the Polaroid Snap Instant Digital Camera. This camera also uses ZINK technology, so there's no need to change a printer cartridge. It holds up to 10 sheets of paper and has a printing speed of about one minute. It comes in six stunning colors, including black, blue, pink, purple, red, and white.
Film meets square
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6 Instant Film Camera
You might not be a square, but the film from the Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6 Instant Film Camera sure is. This innovative camera uses a square style film and auto exposure control for a truly fantastic instant photography experience. The camera itself has a selfie mirror and also comes with three color flash filters: orange, purple, and green.
Keep it classic
Polaroid Image/Spectra instant film camera
Go back to where instant film began with some help from the Polaroid Image/Spectra instant film camera. This camera is a bit bulkier than others on this list but gives you some beautiful wide-format film. The Polaroid Image/Spectra instant film camera uses a classic 1980s pop-up design and works with spectra film.
There are plenty of different instant film cameras on the market to choose from, so we don't blame you for having a hard time picking a favorite. Personally, we love the price-point, high ratings, and bright colors that the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera provides, so you get the best of all worlds when it comes to instant printing.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.