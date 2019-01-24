Looking to shoot photos and print instantly like a pro, like in the old days? Then you'll need an instant camera in your hands — and some film! Get that classic, printed picture feel with the best instant cameras available today.

There are plenty of different instant film cameras on the market to choose from, so we don't blame you for having a hard time picking a favorite. Personally, we love the price-point, high ratings, and bright colors that the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera provides, so you get the best of all worlds when it comes to instant printing.

