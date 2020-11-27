An Instant Pot is a versatile and worthy addition to any kitchen. Black Friday is also a great time to pick one up thanks to a swathe of impressive deals that could save you big bucks on the usual price.

This big Black Friday sale from Amazon means you can score an Instant Pot for as little as $99, which is up to $50 off the usual price. That's the 6-quart model, and the 8-quart is also on sale for $109.99, a saving of $70! You can use the Instant Pot for basically anything you can think of in the kitchen, the possibilities are basically endless and so whilst $100 might seem steep for a kitchen appliance, the opportunities once you've bought it are endless.

The Instant Pot Ultra is a 10-in-1 multi-use pressure cooker that replaces 10 traditional kitchen appliances to help you save space and get more done in your kitchen. You can use it as an electric pressure cooker, a sterilizer, slow cooker, rice cooker, or a steamer. Use it to make yogurt, cakes, or eggs, or to warm up food. There are 16 built-in one-touch programs to make preparing meals even easier.

This model also features advancements like altitude adjustment, cooking indicator, and a steam release reset button. There's even an Ultra button for custom programming, as well as 11 safety features. You'll also receive a variety of accessories with the purchase, including a steam rack, serving and soup spoons, a measuring cup, and a recipe book.

If the Instant Pot Ultra is a bit out of your price range, you can find Instant Pot models on sale at up to half the price right now! Target has the Instant Pot Duo Nova on sale for $49.99 today for Black Friday, though this deal surely won't last for long.