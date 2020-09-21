Best iPad (2020) Accessories iMore 2020

The best iPad accessories make a great slice of tech even better. Whether you use your iPad for school, work, or play, you'll want to grab some of these accessories to protect your iPad and stretch your iPad's abilities to the max. We've done the legwork for you, so get ready to gear up.

What do you need?

The 8th-generation iPad (2020) is a well-priced, fully-featured base model iPad. It's one of the best iPad models you can buy, especially for students and educators.

Anytime I purchase a new Apple device, protection is first and foremost on my mind. I've mentioned some of the best iPad cases here; I've been a longtime user of ESR's Trifold Case over several iPad models. It does what I need, and it doesn't bulk up my iPad. This case protects your iPad, both front and back. The tri-fold front cover has a soft microfiber lining to avoid scratching your screen. It folds around the back to act as a stand for video viewing or typing, depending on how you orient it. I also like the sleep/wake functionality; it's satisfying to flip the cover shut and hear the iPad go to sleep.

To squeeze the most out of your iPad's features, I'd go for the Logitech Combo Touch for iPad to take advantage of that sweet, sweet touchpad functionality. I do love a Smart Connector; it just makes life that much easier. No messing around with Bluetooth or even charging up the keyboard. This keyboard case makes the iPad almost like a mini laptop.