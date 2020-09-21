Best iPad (2020) Accessories iMore 2020
The best iPad accessories make a great slice of tech even better. Whether you use your iPad for school, work, or play, you'll want to grab some of these accessories to protect your iPad and stretch your iPad's abilities to the max. We've done the legwork for you, so get ready to gear up.
- First, a case: ESR Trifold Case
- Apple's own: Apple Smart Cover
- Apple's Keyboard Case: Apple Smart Keyboard
- Keyboard case with trackpad: Logitech Combo Touch for iPad
- Stylin' stylus: Apple Pencil
- Listen up: AirPods Pro
- Simple stand: Lamicall Tablet Stand
- Pristine screen: JETech Screen Protector for iPad 8/7
- Dongle: FA-STAR USB Camera Adapter
- Secure storage: Kimlandy USB Flash Drive
- Charge and organize: Scosche BaseLynx Modular Charging System Kit
- Carry it all: tomtoc Portfolio Case
First, a case: ESR Trifold CaseStaff Pick
The first thing you'll want to get is a case to protect your investment. This is a nice-looking, slim, durable, functional, and reasonably-priced case. The hard back cover protects the back while the "smart" front cover folds around the back to act as a stand.
Apple's own: Apple Smart Cover
If you don't want an all-over case, consider Apple's own Smart Cover. It has inspired a legion of imitators. It's just so convenient to open the cover and have your iPad wake up immediately and go to sleep when you close it. Keep in mind the Smart Cover only covers the front, not the back of the iPad. In addition to the 7th-generation iPad (2019), this one is also compatible with the 10.5-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air 3.
Apple's Keyboard Case: Apple Smart Keyboard
If you will be doing work or schoolwork on your iPad, a keyboard case is a necessary accessory. This simple and elegant keyboard case also protects your iPad's screen. You know it "just works," and it looks and feels amazing to use. This slim and trim keyboard is also compatible with the iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Air 3, and the 7th-generation iPad (2019.)
Keyboard case with trackpad: Logitech Combo Touch for iPad
This keyboard case from Logitech has two big differences from Apple's Smart Keyboard. It's an all-over case; plus, it has a trackpad. The full-sized keyboard is backlit for ease of use in low light. The flexible design supports four different use modes for ultimate flexibility. The Smart Connector makes connecting your iPad to the keyboard super easy.
Stylin' stylus: Apple Pencil
Whether you're taking handwritten notes, sketching, coloring, or marking up photos and documents, the Apple Pencil is an amazing companion to the iPad. It has pressure and tilt sensitivity, giving it a remarkably pencil-like feel. Open up your creative possibilities. Be sure to purchase the 1st-generation Apple Pencil linked here; the 2nd-generation Apple Pencil isn't compatible with this iPad model.
Listen up: AirPods Pro
Headphones are a must for Zoom calls, listening to movies and music, or just blocking out distractions. The AirPods Pro offer Active Noise Cancellation so you can focus on your important pursuits. Or switch to Transparency Mode to let the outside world in. Your AirPods Pro sound amazing and connect seamlessly to all of your Apple devices.
Simple stand: Lamicall Tablet Stand
This basic stand works for any iPad model or even your iPhone. It's great in the kitchen if you're using your iPad to follow a recipe; you don't have to worry about knocking it over when you tap on the screen. The pass-through cut-out lets you charge your iPad while it rests securely in the stand. Choose from several color options.
Pristine screen: JETech Screen Protector for iPad 8/7
If you want to avoid scratches and dings on your iPad's screen, consider a screen protector. This scratch-resistant tempered glass screen protector is just 0.33 millimeters thick, so it won't add a lot of bulk to your iPad. The package contains everything you need for bubble-free installation.
Dongle: FA-STAR USB Camera Adapter
The iPad has a Lighting port for charging, and no other ports to plug anything in. This Lightning-to-USB dongle allows you to plug in your camera to upload photos and videos. You can also connect other compatible accessories, such as a mouse, keyboard, microphone, musical instrument, and more.
Secure storage: Kimlandy USB Flash Drive
Securely store and transfer your photos, videos, music, and more with this flash drive than plugs directly into your iPad or iPhone. It has 128GB of storage, and it comes with a USB-C adapter in case you wish to use it with a different device. Choose from several color options.
Charge and organize: Scosche BaseLynx Modular Charging System Kit
BaseLynx is an elegant modular charging system that you can customize to display, organize, and charge your important devices together. The Apple-exclusive setup shown here lets you fast-charge your iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch together. It includes a vertical charging stand with one 18W USB-C Power Delivery port and two 12W USB-A ports, a Qi-certified charging pad for your iPhone, and a genuine Apple Watch Magnetic Charger.
Carry it all: tomtoc Portfolio Case
Carry your iPad along with your accessories and supplies in this zippered portfolio. The iPad pocket is roomy enough to hold your iPad even in a case and offers extra protection when you're on the go. Lots of pockets and elastic loops help keep everything neat and organized. A hard shell EVA exterior prevents dings. You get a couple of color options.
Power to go: USB-C Portable Charger RAVPower 20000mAh
This battery pack is powerful enough to charge your iPad and lots more. Heck, you can even charge your MacBook with this powerhouse. Charge up to two devices simultaneously. Pack this in your bag when you're out in nature, or anyplace elsewhere there aren't any outlets. The cord it comes with is USB-C to USB-C, so use the power cord that comes with your iPad with this battery.
Keep it clean: Gadget Guard Multi-Use Screen-Cleaner Spray
Keep your iPad clean with this kit. You get a two-ounce bottle of cleaning spray than can be used on any of your tech devices, a microfiber cloth, and a little bag to keep them together. The spray is non-toxic, chemical-free, and comes in recycled packaging.
What do you need?
The 8th-generation iPad (2020) is a well-priced, fully-featured base model iPad. It's one of the best iPad models you can buy, especially for students and educators.
Anytime I purchase a new Apple device, protection is first and foremost on my mind. I've mentioned some of the best iPad cases here; I've been a longtime user of ESR's Trifold Case over several iPad models. It does what I need, and it doesn't bulk up my iPad. This case protects your iPad, both front and back. The tri-fold front cover has a soft microfiber lining to avoid scratching your screen. It folds around the back to act as a stand for video viewing or typing, depending on how you orient it. I also like the sleep/wake functionality; it's satisfying to flip the cover shut and hear the iPad go to sleep.
To squeeze the most out of your iPad's features, I'd go for the Logitech Combo Touch for iPad to take advantage of that sweet, sweet touchpad functionality. I do love a Smart Connector; it just makes life that much easier. No messing around with Bluetooth or even charging up the keyboard. This keyboard case makes the iPad almost like a mini laptop.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Tough choice: Pick the iPad (2020) color that's right for you
When it comes to iPad, you have a few color options. Which is the one best for you?
New iPad (2020)? Pick up a case and protect it from the start!
Looking for the best iPad 2020 case? We've rounded up some of the best cases for Apple's 8th generation iPad here.
Protect your iPad 10.2-inch screen with these handy protectors
Don't let your new 10.2-inch iPad screen get scuffed up! We have the best screen protectors for you.