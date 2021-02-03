Best iPad Stylus Pens that Cost Less than the Apple Pencil iMore 2021

The Apple Pencil and Apple Pencil 2 are wonderful devices that have revolutionized how the iPad is used. You can draw, take notes, and sign documents, all using your Apple Pencil. However, they are not cheap and certainly not the only drawing or writing device you can use. These are the best iPad stylus pens that cost less than the Apple Pencil.

Pencil alternatives for less

Using an Apple Pencil with your iPad has revolutionized its users' workflow. Artists can sketch, students can take notes in class, business people can jot down meeting notes, and you can sign PDF's, all right on your iPad. However, the Apple Pencil is expensive, and there are excellent alternatives that cost less.

Since it was developed in conjunction with Apple, the Logitech Crayon is our choice for the best iPad stylus pen that costs less than the Apple Pencil. It has many of the same features as the Apple Pencil for less money. This is the only alternate stylus built on Apple Pencil technology, so you know that it will be a seamless experience with your compatible iPad.

We also like the Adonit Note+ for an Apple Pencil like experience for less than half the price. With pressure sensitivity, two programmable buttons, and USB-C charging support, this may very well be the stylus for you. If you are looking for an inexpensive stylus that you can use with virtually any touchscreen device, we recommend you check out the Adonit Dash 3.