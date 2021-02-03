Best iPad Stylus Pens that Cost Less than the Apple Pencil iMore 2021
The Apple Pencil and Apple Pencil 2 are wonderful devices that have revolutionized how the iPad is used. You can draw, take notes, and sign documents, all using your Apple Pencil. However, they are not cheap and certainly not the only drawing or writing device you can use. These are the best iPad stylus pens that cost less than the Apple Pencil.
- Not a pencil: Logitech Crayon
- Universal compatability: Adonit Dash 3
- Pencil like: Adonit Note+
- Zig ZAGG: ZAGG Pro Stylus
- Inexpensive and feature rich: MEKO Fine Tip Stylus Pen
- Jammed with features: JamJake Stylus Pen
Not a pencil: Logitech CrayonStaff Pick
The Logitech Crayon is built on Apple Pencil technology and was developed in conjunction with Apple. It works with any iPad built-in 2018 or later. There is no pairing procedure, just turn it on and start your creativity. The Logitech Crayon charges via a Lightning cable after you exhaust the 7.5 hours of battery time, enough to last an entire day.
Universal compatability: Adonit Dash 3
You can use the Adonit Dash 3 with any iPad or virtually any touch screen device. You get 14 hours of battery life, and it only needs 45 minutes to fully charge. There is no need for any Bluetooth pairing, just turn the power on, and it's ready to go. It also has a carrying clip for your shirt pocket.
Pencil like: Adonit Note+
If you are looking for a very similar stylus to the Apple Pencil, check out the Adonit Note+. It features pressure sensitivity, palm rejection, and a 1mm tip. It can be used with any iPad that is compatible with the Apple Pencil. The 10 hours of battery life will get you through the day, and if you need to quick charge, a 5-minute charge will get you an hour of battery life.
Zig ZAGG: ZAGG Pro Stylus
The ZAGG Pro Stylus is a great alternative to the Apple Pencil. It pairs quickly with any iPad that is Apple Pencil compatible. With features like tilt sensitivity, palm rejection, and 10 hours of battery life, the ZAGG Pro is worthy of a look.
Inexpensive and feature rich: MEKO Fine Tip Stylus Pen
The MEKO pen is an inexpensive alternative to the Apple Pencil that is chock full of features. It is compatible with any iPad that you can use with an Apple Pencil. It supports palm-rejection technology, has a 1.2mm tip, and best of all, a whopping 20 hours of battery life.
Jammed with features: JamJake Stylus Pen
This JamJake pen has many of the features of the Apple Pencil for much less. No need to connect via Bluetooth; just turn it on, and it's ready to go. You can use it with any iPad compatible with the Apple Pencil. It charges with a USB-C cable, and you get 20 hours of battery life.
Pencil alternatives for less
Using an Apple Pencil with your iPad has revolutionized its users' workflow. Artists can sketch, students can take notes in class, business people can jot down meeting notes, and you can sign PDF's, all right on your iPad. However, the Apple Pencil is expensive, and there are excellent alternatives that cost less.
Since it was developed in conjunction with Apple, the Logitech Crayon is our choice for the best iPad stylus pen that costs less than the Apple Pencil. It has many of the same features as the Apple Pencil for less money. This is the only alternate stylus built on Apple Pencil technology, so you know that it will be a seamless experience with your compatible iPad.
We also like the Adonit Note+ for an Apple Pencil like experience for less than half the price. With pressure sensitivity, two programmable buttons, and USB-C charging support, this may very well be the stylus for you. If you are looking for an inexpensive stylus that you can use with virtually any touchscreen device, we recommend you check out the Adonit Dash 3.
