Best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases iMore 2021
Apple just announced the iPhone 13 lineup, which includes the shiny new iPhone 13 Pro Max. Since this is going to be the new top-of-the-line handset, you're definitely going to want to protect your investment with a great case. Here are the best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases we've found so far.
Elegant leather: Apple Leather Case with MagSafe
The Apple Leather Case is always a great choice for protecting your iPhone. This one is made with specially tanned and finished leather, and it comes in several beautiful colors, including Wisteria. Like other leather, it'll also develop a unique patina over time.
Rugged protection: Spigen Tough Armor
Spigen's Tough Armor features dual protection with a combo of TPU and polycarbonate to keep your devices safe from drops and scratches. There is also a built-in kickstand for viewing media and video calls, and it comes in a few colors.
Eco-friendly: Incipio Organicore
The Incipio Organicore is an eco-friendly case that will offer tough and durable protection up to 8 feet while being 100% compostable. Each purchase of Organicore will also plant one tree, so you can feel good about your new case.
Show it off: Spigen Ultra Hybrid
If you like flexible clear cases, it's hard to beat Spigen's Ultra Hybrid. This simple case is crystal clear with colored bumpers, and is made with durable TPU materials. The buttons are also tactile, and a large cutout will fit most cables.
Simple and efficient: Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe
If you don't like leather, then the Apple Silicone Case is always a good choice. It has a soft touch finish and comes in several different colors while providing good protection from everyday wear and tear.
Soft, supple leather: Nomad Modern Leather Case
The Modern Case from Nomad is made with genuine Horween leather that will develop a great patina over time. It also offers incredibly rugged protection, and is fully MagSafe compatible.
Oh you fancy, huh?: Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case for MagSafe
The Kate Spade New York cases are perfect for the fashionistas out there. These hardshell cases have shock-resistant bumpers for long-lasting protection, and they look good while doing so. Choose from a few different designs, and it comes with MagSafe — score!
Totally unique style: Sonix cases
If you want a ton of variety in your life, check out Sonix cases. There are a ton of completely fresh and unique styles to choose from, and these are tough and durable cases that will protect your amazing new phone. On top of that, they feature MagSafe compatibility, infused antimicrobial material, and 10 feet of drop protection.
Get sporty with it: Nomad Sport Case
Nomad's new Sport Case is a great minimalist case with a high-gloss finish. It's slim with high-end performance, so your device is safe and sound. It also has a unique NFC digital business card feature, so you can share your info with just a tap.
High end fashion: Coach Folio Case
Modern luxury meets tech with the Coach Folio Case. This bifold wallet folio features three credit card and ID slots, and your iPhone 13 Pro Max will be nestled safely inside. It has the signature Coach pattern all over, and a magnetic closure keeps everything secure while giving easy access.
Endure anything: Survivor Earth
If you want a truly sustainable case that's also super tough, then the Survivor Earth is for you. This case uses sustainable materials that are eco-friendly, while also providing military grade, shock-absorbing technology. This case can even withstand drops from up to 20 feet.
All-in-one: Nomad Modern Leather Folio
Nomad's Modern Leather Folio uses a genuine Horween leather, developing a patina with more use. It can hold up to six cards and ID, along with some cash. And don't worry — it's fully MagSafe compatible.
Keep that large iPhone safe and sound
The iPhone 13 Pro Max is going to be a chonky boy, so you'd best protect it with some great cases. After all, this is one of the most powerful iPhones ever, so it would be a shame if anything were to happen to it so soon after you receive it, right?
Out of these cases, we'd definitely recommend the Nomad Modern Leather case. We've always enjoyed Nomad's Horween leather products, and the Modern Leather Case is no different. And if you prefer to have one less thing to carry, the Nomad Modern Leather Folio is also fantastic. Who doesn't like a little sophistication?
I also like the Kate Spade New York Hardshell Cases with MagSafe myself. They come in gorgeous designs and patterns that definitely stand out, and they provide great protection as well.
If you need something more affordable, then check out Spigen's Ultra Hybrid. This clear case is easy to get on and off your iPhone 13 Pro Max when you need it, and it offers good protection. Plus, the colored bumpers add a nice splash of color to complement your iPhone 13 Pro Max color choice.
