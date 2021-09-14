Best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases iMore 2021

Apple just announced the iPhone 13 lineup, which includes the shiny new iPhone 13 Pro Max. Since this is going to be the new top-of-the-line handset, you're definitely going to want to protect your investment with a great case. Here are the best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases we've found so far.

Keep that large iPhone safe and sound

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is going to be a chonky boy, so you'd best protect it with some great cases. After all, this is one of the most powerful iPhones ever, so it would be a shame if anything were to happen to it so soon after you receive it, right?

Out of these cases, we'd definitely recommend the Nomad Modern Leather case. We've always enjoyed Nomad's Horween leather products, and the Modern Leather Case is no different. And if you prefer to have one less thing to carry, the Nomad Modern Leather Folio is also fantastic. Who doesn't like a little sophistication?

I also like the Kate Spade New York Hardshell Cases with MagSafe myself. They come in gorgeous designs and patterns that definitely stand out, and they provide great protection as well.

If you need something more affordable, then check out Spigen's Ultra Hybrid. This clear case is easy to get on and off your iPhone 13 Pro Max when you need it, and it offers good protection. Plus, the colored bumpers add a nice splash of color to complement your iPhone 13 Pro Max color choice.