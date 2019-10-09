Best Baby Jogger Strollers iMore 2019
Are you an active family that loves to move? We understand the importance of living an active and healthy lifestyle and having the capability to bring the kids adventuring with you! Cue the perfect jogging stroller. We dove in and did the research on the very best jogging strollers out there and why your family will dig them!
- Best Overall: BOB Revolution PRO Jogging Stroller
- Best Value: Baby Trend Expedition Jogger Stroller
- Best Double: Baby Trend Expedition Double Jogger Stroller
- Best Lightweight: Joovy Zoom 360 Ultralight Jogging Stroller
- Best Splurge: Thule Chariot Cross Sport Stroller
Best Overall: BOB Revolution PRO Jogging Stroller
This superior, all-terrain jogging stroller features a locking swivel front wheel for stability when jogging and easy mobility while on-the-go throughout the day. It's incredibly durable with its high-strength aluminum alloy frame, and its air-filled tires and mountain bike-style suspension system offer an ultra-smooth ride. The adjustable handlebars with hand-activated rear drum brakes provide exceptional downhill control, and the flexible state-of-the-art suspension system and 2-step fold allow for simplicity when it comes to use and storage. Your baby will love the ventilated, padded seat, and did we mention that it comes with a UPF 50+ canopy to protect your baby from harmful UVs while you're out and about? This guarantees a safe, comfortable, relaxed journey for your little one every time you take it for a stroll. This luxury jogger is compatible with BOB infant car seats or Britax car seats when using the BOB Infant Car Seat Adapter (sold separately). This makes this stroller the stuff that dreams are made of and our pick for the best jogging stroller overall.
On the downside, this jogger will cost you a pretty penny, but parents report that it's worth it. It's also a bit bulky, but hey, that's the nature of the beast.
Pros:
- All-terrain
- Adjustable handlebars w/brake system
- Mountain bike-style suspension (super smooth ride)
- UPF 50+ canopy
- Ventilated, padded seat
- Up to 75lbs
Cons:
- Pricey
- Bulky
Best Overall
BOB Revolution PRO Jogging Stroller
Exceptionally smooth
This jogger features easy mobility on-the-go, adjustable handlebars with brakes, a mountain bike style suspension, and a UPF 50+ canopy.
Best Value: Baby Trend Expedition Jogger Stroller
This jogger comes in a vast assortment of colors and is incredibly budget-friendly. Its large, bicycle tires roll effortlessly over all surfaces, and its convenient parent tray comes with two cup holders so you can sip and jog while you're adventuring. The reclining, padded seat comes with a 5-point harness, tether, large canopy, and convenient storage basket. It's suitable for children up to 50lbs and accepts Baby Trend Flex-Loc or Inertia Infant car seats (sold separately) to form a complete travel system.
One of the issues that parents have with this stroller is that the canopy leaves the area behind the head wholly exposed. That's something you might wish to note, as rain or shine, the baby is either getting wet or being exposed to harmful UVs. The bottom basket is also big and spacious but can rub on the ground over rough terrain. You also need two hands to fold it, and some users report needing to press down on the brake very firmly for it to "click" and lock.
Pros:
- Budget-friendly
- Huge assortment of colors
- Large, bicycle tires
- Cup holders
- Lightweight
Cons:
- Not a full canopy
- Bottom basket can rub on the ground on rough terrain
- Need to use both hands to fold
- Need to press brakes hard
Best Value
Baby Trend Expedition Jogger Stroller
Budget friendly
Budget-friendly & comes in a wide array of colors! It features cup holders and large bicycle tires, enabling you to roll effortlessly over all terrain.
Best Double: Baby Trend Expedition Double Jogger Stroller
This highly rated double jogging stroller is designed for children from 6 months to 50lbs (each child), and no more than 42" tall. It features a multi-position seat recline and a 5-point safety harness. Its locking front swivel wheels with a foot-activated rear brake system makes for easy adjustments and its easily foldable and compactable. It also has a large storage basket, a covered storage compartment, and a parent tray with two cup holders for sipping and strolling.
On the downside, this stroller does not fit through standard doorways. Be sure to consider that before buying. Some parents also report the straps and material being "cheap," and some have reported issues with the front wheel locking upon them while they're out and about.
Pros:
- Multi-position seat recline
- 5-point safety harness
- Easily foldable & compactible
- Covered storage & 2 cup holders
Cons:
- Does not fit through standard doorways
- Cheap material
- Front-wheel locks
Best Double
Baby Trend Expedition Double Jogger Stroller
Double the fun
This double jogging stroller features a multi-position seat recline, a 5-point safety harness, and is easily foldable and compact.
Best Lightweight: Joovy Zoom 360 Ultralight Jogging Stroller
This lightweight jogger features an extra-wide seat designed to give your child excellent visibility for the little ones that like to see what's happening. It has a multi-position seat recline and includes a parent organizer, running leash, and tire pump. It provides a smooth ride with its aluminum, shock-absorbent frame and has 16" quick release rear wheels and 12.5" swivel front wheels that can lock straight. Its 6061 aircraft aluminum frame makes it the lightest stroller in the Joovy family, and its more straightforward to use, stronger, and better looking than its predecessor.
On the downside, there's no hand brake, and some parents report issues with the wheels shaking loose, and it is too "bulky."
Pros:
- Lightweight
- Extra-wide seat
- Multi-position seat recline
- Shock absorbent
Cons:
- No hand brake
- Bulky
- Loose wheels
Best Lightweight
Joovy Zoom 360 Ultralight Jogging Stroller
Ultra-light
This ultra-light jogger features an extra-wide seat for heightened visibility. It also has a multi-position seat recline for easy adjustments.
Best Splurge: Thule Chariot Cross Sport Stroller
This multi-purpose stroller was designed for it all: biking, jogging, strolling, and even skiing! (jogging & skiing kits sold separately) The Thule VersaWing system enables the quick and easy conversion between activities, and its compact folding capabilities make it easy to store and transport. It has an adjustable leaf-spring suspension that ensures a smooth ride and comfortable, padded seats that are removable and easy to clean. This is the perfect splurge for families with an active lifestyle.
This model is pricey, but families agree that it's worth the splurge! Just know that you'll have to purchase your jogging and skiing kits separately and that the side windows do not vent. So, you'll want to keep tabs on airflow if you have the cover entirely on.
Pros:
- Multi-purpose
- Easy conversion between activities
- Adjustable leaf-spring suspension
- Comfy, padded seats
Cons:
- Pricey
- Jogging & skiing kits sold separately
- Non-venting side windows
Best Splurge
Thule Chariot Cross Sport Stroller
Versatility at its finest
Multi-purpose stroller designed for jogging, skiing, biking, hiking, and strolling. It's the perfect splurge for families who love adventure.
Bottom line
The convenience of being able to take your kids along on any and every adventure in a trustworthy jog stroller is essential to active parents. That's why we took the search to find the very best jogging strollers seriously and can safely say that these contenders have the chops to back up their reputations.
Our favorite overall is the BOB Revolution PRO Jogging Stroller because it has everything you need to get your jog on right with your kids. We love the mountain bike style suspension that provides a smooth as butter ride, the handlebars with brakes that offer unmatched control, and the UPF 50 canopy that will protect your child against the elements. All of these components come together seamlessly to produce the perfect jogger, in our opinion. No matter what your jogger needs are, you're sure to find the ideal fit for you and your family right here on this list of the very best jogging strollers.
