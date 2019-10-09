Best Baby Jogger Strollers iMore 2019

Are you an active family that loves to move? We understand the importance of living an active and healthy lifestyle and having the capability to bring the kids adventuring with you! Cue the perfect jogging stroller. We dove in and did the research on the very best jogging strollers out there and why your family will dig them!

This superior, all-terrain jogging stroller features a locking swivel front wheel for stability when jogging and easy mobility while on-the-go throughout the day. It's incredibly durable with its high-strength aluminum alloy frame, and its air-filled tires and mountain bike-style suspension system offer an ultra-smooth ride. The adjustable handlebars with hand-activated rear drum brakes provide exceptional downhill control, and the flexible state-of-the-art suspension system and 2-step fold allow for simplicity when it comes to use and storage. Your baby will love the ventilated, padded seat, and did we mention that it comes with a UPF 50+ canopy to protect your baby from harmful UVs while you're out and about? This guarantees a safe, comfortable, relaxed journey for your little one every time you take it for a stroll. This luxury jogger is compatible with BOB infant car seats or Britax car seats when using the BOB Infant Car Seat Adapter (sold separately). This makes this stroller the stuff that dreams are made of and our pick for the best jogging stroller overall. On the downside, this jogger will cost you a pretty penny, but parents report that it's worth it. It's also a bit bulky, but hey, that's the nature of the beast. Pros: All-terrain

Adjustable handlebars w/brake system

Mountain bike-style suspension (super smooth ride)

UPF 50+ canopy

Ventilated, padded seat

Up to 75lbs Cons: Pricey

Bulky

Best Value: Baby Trend Expedition Jogger Stroller

This jogger comes in a vast assortment of colors and is incredibly budget-friendly. Its large, bicycle tires roll effortlessly over all surfaces, and its convenient parent tray comes with two cup holders so you can sip and jog while you're adventuring. The reclining, padded seat comes with a 5-point harness, tether, large canopy, and convenient storage basket. It's suitable for children up to 50lbs and accepts Baby Trend Flex-Loc or Inertia Infant car seats (sold separately) to form a complete travel system. One of the issues that parents have with this stroller is that the canopy leaves the area behind the head wholly exposed. That's something you might wish to note, as rain or shine, the baby is either getting wet or being exposed to harmful UVs. The bottom basket is also big and spacious but can rub on the ground over rough terrain. You also need two hands to fold it, and some users report needing to press down on the brake very firmly for it to "click" and lock. Pros: Budget-friendly

Huge assortment of colors

Large, bicycle tires

Cup holders

Lightweight Cons: Not a full canopy

Bottom basket can rub on the ground on rough terrain

Need to use both hands to fold

Need to press brakes hard

Best Double: Baby Trend Expedition Double Jogger Stroller

This highly rated double jogging stroller is designed for children from 6 months to 50lbs (each child), and no more than 42" tall. It features a multi-position seat recline and a 5-point safety harness. Its locking front swivel wheels with a foot-activated rear brake system makes for easy adjustments and its easily foldable and compactable. It also has a large storage basket, a covered storage compartment, and a parent tray with two cup holders for sipping and strolling. On the downside, this stroller does not fit through standard doorways. Be sure to consider that before buying. Some parents also report the straps and material being "cheap," and some have reported issues with the front wheel locking upon them while they're out and about. Pros: Multi-position seat recline

5-point safety harness

Easily foldable & compactible

Covered storage & 2 cup holders Cons: Does not fit through standard doorways

Cheap material

Front-wheel locks

Best Lightweight: Joovy Zoom 360 Ultralight Jogging Stroller

This lightweight jogger features an extra-wide seat designed to give your child excellent visibility for the little ones that like to see what's happening. It has a multi-position seat recline and includes a parent organizer, running leash, and tire pump. It provides a smooth ride with its aluminum, shock-absorbent frame and has 16" quick release rear wheels and 12.5" swivel front wheels that can lock straight. Its 6061 aircraft aluminum frame makes it the lightest stroller in the Joovy family, and its more straightforward to use, stronger, and better looking than its predecessor. On the downside, there's no hand brake, and some parents report issues with the wheels shaking loose, and it is too "bulky." Pros: Lightweight

Extra-wide seat

Multi-position seat recline

Shock absorbent Cons: No hand brake

Bulky

Loose wheels

Best Splurge: Thule Chariot Cross Sport Stroller

This multi-purpose stroller was designed for it all: biking, jogging, strolling, and even skiing! (jogging & skiing kits sold separately) The Thule VersaWing system enables the quick and easy conversion between activities, and its compact folding capabilities make it easy to store and transport. It has an adjustable leaf-spring suspension that ensures a smooth ride and comfortable, padded seats that are removable and easy to clean. This is the perfect splurge for families with an active lifestyle. This model is pricey, but families agree that it's worth the splurge! Just know that you'll have to purchase your jogging and skiing kits separately and that the side windows do not vent. So, you'll want to keep tabs on airflow if you have the cover entirely on. Pros: Multi-purpose

Easy conversion between activities

Adjustable leaf-spring suspension

Comfy, padded seats Cons: Pricey

Jogging & skiing kits sold separately

Non-venting side windows