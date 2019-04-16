If you're on the keto diet you're all about minimizing your carbs and upping your fats so that your body can start converting fat (rather than carbs) into energy. Protein bars are great, but they typically have a pretty high carbohydrate content, which is a no-no for keto dieters as the daily recommended carbohydrate dose is 50g or less. Well, good news keto fans! You can still grab that protein bar. These are the top notch keto friendly protein bars to suit the low carb lifestyle.

It's a keto life for me

All thing considered, the Quest Protein Cookie takes the cake as my personal fave because honestly, life is short, why not eat dessert first? Plus, the fact that it's loaded with 15g of protein, 17g of clean fat, and only 4 net carbs makes it the perfect opportunity to get your macros in while indulging.

If you're vegan or vegetarian, you can't go wrong with the plant-based Dang Bar. If you're hitting the books or striving for mental clarity, the IQ Bar or the Keto Crave Energy Bar are the bars for you. No matter how you're trying to achieve ketosis, this is a tried and tested guide for the best keto friendly protein bars the market has to offer.

