If you're on the keto diet you're all about minimizing your carbs and upping your fats so that your body can start converting fat (rather than carbs) into energy. Protein bars are great, but they typically have a pretty high carbohydrate content, which is a no-no for keto dieters as the daily recommended carbohydrate dose is 50g or less. Well, good news keto fans! You can still grab that protein bar. These are the top notch keto friendly protein bars to suit the low carb lifestyle.
Let Them Eat Cookies
Quest Protein CookieStaff Favorite
I love a good excuse to indulge in a cookie, but if you're on the keto diet, there's not a lot of opportunity to do so without maxing out your carb allowance for the day. This protein cookie allows you dig in guilt free while protecting the integrity of your diet with only 4g net carbs, 17g fat, and a whopping 15g of protein!
Clean & Lean
Stoka Bar
With 4g net carbs, 9g of protein, and no sugar or artificial preservatives, this keto friendly bar is sweet, crunchy and perfect for the low carb lifestyle. The 22g of clean fat will enable you to produce those coveted ketones and maintain your energy.
Protein Punch
Atlas Bar
These bars may have a few extra net carbs then the others weighing in at 9g, but their protein punch can't be beat with 16g of pure whey protein! That's a whole lot of protein to fuel your routine, and combined with the clean ingredients these bars provide, you'll have enough energy to put the whole world on your shoulders!
The Vegan
Dang Bar
This plant based keto bar is THE go-to pick for vegans and vegetarians alike. They come in three delicious flavors and with no added sugar, 4-5g net carbs, and 9-10g of protein, there's a lot to love about them; dang, that's good!
Carpe Diem
Keto Crave Energy Bar
These bars are great for energy and mental focus! They offer MCTs, which promote ketone production to help improve mental focus, alertness, and drive. They contain 5g net carbs, 16g fat, and 9g of protein making these bars a great way to achieve ketosis and mentally conquer your day!
The OG
Keto Bar
Can you say perfect macros? With 21g of fat, only 3 net carbs, and no sugar added, we certainly can! One of the original names in the keto game, these bars taste like a mix between a brownie, fudge, and a dark chocolate bar. Now, that's mmm, mmm good.
Meat Lovers
DNX Bar
Fuel your body pre or post workout with this meat bar. Made with 100% grass fed beef, bison, or free-range chicken with egg whites for a high protein, no-salt snack.
Low Cal
NEOH Bar
This 90-calorie bar contains only 1g of sugar, 8g of protein, and only 4g of net carbs to suit the keto lifestyle. That makes this chocolate crunch bar a great keto-friendly, guilt-free choice for those looking to fulfill their sweet tooth.
Iron Man
MusclePharm Combat Crunch Bar
This bar contains a whopping 24g of protein, is gluten free, contains no GMOS, and is low in sugar and carbs. It also happens to be a 3-time recipient of "Best Protein Bar of the Year," who knew? MusclePharm also offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee on these bars, and because you buy them at a reasonable price for a 20-pack, they're a great value.
Smarty Pants
IQ Bar
This bar boasts 6 brain nutrients, 10g plant protein, 1g sugar, and only 4 net carbs. Designed for the doers, the creators, the go-getters, this bar claims to provide everything you need to thrive; nutrients for the brain and protein for the body.
Nature Slice
Zeno Bar
This bar is perfect for sustained energy without the sugar and carb spikes and crashes making it perfect for keto dieters. It's also sweetened with Allulose, a rare sugar found in fruit, with almost no calories or glycemic effect. Packed with plant-based proteins, good fats, omega-3s, and fiber, biting into this bar is like eating a little slice of nature.
It's a keto life for me
All thing considered, the Quest Protein Cookie takes the cake as my personal fave because honestly, life is short, why not eat dessert first? Plus, the fact that it's loaded with 15g of protein, 17g of clean fat, and only 4 net carbs makes it the perfect opportunity to get your macros in while indulging.
If you're vegan or vegetarian, you can't go wrong with the plant-based Dang Bar. If you're hitting the books or striving for mental clarity, the IQ Bar or the Keto Crave Energy Bar are the bars for you. No matter how you're trying to achieve ketosis, this is a tried and tested guide for the best keto friendly protein bars the market has to offer.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.