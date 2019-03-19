If you were thinking about picking up the new iPad Air 3 with an eye towards using it for writing up emails, documents, and more, you should know that there are a number of keyboard options out there for you. From official Apple keyboards to great third-party options, here are the best keyboards for your new iPad Air 3.
Stay smart
Apple Smart KeyboardStaff Favorite
This cover provide protection for the front of your iPad, and a keyboard when you unfold it. The keyboard uses the smart connector on the iPad Air 3 for power and data transfer, meaning that you don't need to worry about charging the keyboard, nor pairing it to your iPad.
Go wireless
Apple Magic Keyboard
If you don't want your keyboard attached to a case, check out Apple's Magic Keyboard. While not strictly aimed at iPads, it works perfectly once you get them paired over Bluetooth. Small and lightweight, it's also easy to throw into a bag and take with you wherever you go.
Stay wired
Belkin Wired Keyboard with Stand
If you'd rather use a wired keyboard with your iPad Pro, take a look at Belkin's wired option. It comes with a Lightning connector, providing a hardline connection to your iPad, as well as an integrated stand to keep your iPad upright without compelling you to use additional accessories. Features media keys and dedicated screen lock and Home buttons.
Wired basics
Logitech Wired Keyboard
Another great wired option, Logitech's keyboard is a little more basic than Belkin's. It might not come with its own stand, but Logitech's wired keyboard has keys for Spotlight search, media control, locking the screen, and a Home button.
Full-sized switching
Logitech K780 Wireless Keyboard
A full-sized Bluetooth keyboard with a number pad, the Logitech K780 has an integrated stand for your iPad and supports switching between three devices, so you can have it paired to, for instance, your iPad and your Mac, and quickly switch to typing on either machine at the push of a key.
Keep your iPad safe
Zagg Rugged Messenger
This rugged case from Zagg is meant to protect your iPad from the world around it, able to withstand drops of up to 6.6ft. It's got an integrated Bluetooth keyboard that boasts up to two years of battery life on a charge. The built-in stand allows you to adjust the iPad in typing mode so you can get everything at exactly the right angle.
For the combination of a bit of protection and a highly-portable keyboard, I'd go with the Apple Smart Keyboard for your iPad. It's an excellent, if pricey, accessory that lets you keep typing without having to worry about the keyboard's battery life or having to pair the keyboard to your iPad.
