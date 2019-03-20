So you have an iPad mini 5 (2019) coming your way, but you want to get some serious work done on it. The best way to do this is to grab a keyboard to go along with your iPad mini 5, of course! Having a keyboard means you'll be able to quickly type up emails, reports, blog posts, term papers, essays, social network updates, and more without having to use that annoying touch screen keyboard that gets tiresome after a while. While the iPad mini 5 doesn't have a Smart Connector, you can still pair it up with a plethora of Bluetooth keyboards out there. Here are some great options we've rounded up for you.
All-in-one convenience
Logitech Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard K480Staff favorite
We love the Logitech K480 because it's a Bluetooth keyboard that does it all. You can pair it up to three devices at once, including your iPad mini 5, and it features a built-in cradle to prop your iPad mini upright while you type away! The dial lets you switch seamlessly between all paired devices, and it's super comfortable to type on since it's a full-size keyboard.
Stand it up and get to work
Arteck Ultra-Thin Apple iPad Mini Bluetooth Keyboard
This Bluetooth keyboard from Arteck features a groove stand to place your iPad mini into so it can be propped up. This slot can be adjusted for your perfect viewing angle, and the keyboard itself is easy to set up. It charges up in one hour and provides about 50 hours of use. Your iPad mini can stay in the hinge when it's not in use, and the keyboard cover has an auto-wake and sleep function.
Standalone with a stand
MOTONG Ultra Slim Mini Bluetooth Keyboard
This affordable keyboard from MOTONG connects to your iPad mini 5 with ease, or you can even use it with your other Bluetooth compatible devices too. It's a thin standalone keyboard that has a slim profile, and it's slightly propped up for a comfortable typing position. It includes a stand that you can place your iPad mini 5 or other device into for propping it up while you type. This one uses two AAA batteries that last around half a year.
Let there be light
Arteck Universal Slim Portable Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard
This ultra-slim option from Arteck is cool because it features seven unique backlight colors on the keyboard, making it easy to use it even in the dark. It is compatible with iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows, so you can use it with pretty much anything, not just your iPad mini 5. The battery on this lasts about six months on a single charge, so you don't need to worry about it.
Logitech quality in a compact size
Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard
If your iPad mini 5 is already in a case that allows it to be propped up, then you should consider the K380 compact keyboard. It's smaller than the K480 that we mentioned, but it's the perfect companion to go with your iPad that can be propped up by other means. The compact size also means that it's super easy to take with you anywhere, and despite the compact size, it's still very comfortable to type on. You can also have it paired up to three devices at once and switch between them with a push of a button.
Super compact and high quality
Anker Ultra Compact Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard
We like to use Anker products because they're high quality (especially batteries), and this ultra-slim keyboard is no exception. It's only about two-thirds the size of a regular keyboard, and it can last up to six months on a single charge. It's low-profile and compact so it won't take up a lot of space in your bag, and it's also comfy to type on. It'll automatically connect to any device you've paired it with, including your iPad mini 5.
Built-in convenience
OMOTON Ultra Slim Bluetooth Keyboard with Sliding Stand
This Bluetooth keyboard from OMOTON combines elegance and convenience into one package. The keyboard itself has hotkeys that are specifically designed to work with iPads, and there's a slight angle with the keyboard to give you a comfortable typing position. The keyboard also comes with a built-in sliding stand that you can fold out to prop your iPad mini 5 up as you type, giving you the optimal viewing angle.
Fold it up and go
iClever BK-05 Wireless Folding Backlit Keyboard
Sometimes you just need a full-size keyboard, but it's a pain to carry around with you everywhere when you need it. This tri-folding keyboard from iClever is super slim and folds up into thirds, so it can fit pretty much anywhere and you'll forget that it's even there because it's so lightweight. It even features three backlight colors and brightness options to help you type on your iPad mini 5 in the dark. Who said you need to sacrifice convenience for comfort?
Can't go wrong with Apple
Apple Magic Keyboard
If you love Apple's keyboards, then you can't go wrong with their own Magic Keyboard. It's a full-size keyboard that will connect to your iPad mini 5 (or Mac or iPhone) via Bluetooth in a few simple steps. It gives you the comfortable feeling of a full-size keyboard, and the multimedia keys should work without issue on your iPad mini.
There are a ton of keyboard options out there for your iPad mini 5 since it'll connect to any Bluetooth-enabled one, so the sky's the limit! However, we think these are the best options available, and our personal favorite is the Logitech K480 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard because that convenient cradle is too good to pass up, especially if you don't already have a case that allows your iPad to stand up yet.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.