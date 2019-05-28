The new iPod touch 7 comes in a bunch of bright and eye-catching colors, but that doesn't mean it's ready for your little one's grabby hands. Keep your iPod touch 7 protected and safe while still looking kid-friendly and fun with a secure case.

Find the perfect case for your little one and your new iPod touch 7

Having a trustworthy case is key when you have a little one running around with your brand new iPod touch 7. We love the CaseTown Cat Case because of how soft and reliable it is, plus the cat shape and face on the back is super adorable.

If you're wanting a case that's a little bit more rugged, then the Boonix Hybrid Protective Case is worth taking a peek at. It gives you access to all buttons and ports while still looking kid-friendly and fun.

