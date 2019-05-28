The new iPod touch 7 comes in a bunch of bright and eye-catching colors, but that doesn't mean it's ready for your little one's grabby hands. Keep your iPod touch 7 protected and safe while still looking kid-friendly and fun with a secure case.
Best for Most: CaseTown Cat Case
Keep your iPod touch 7 looking cute and protected with the CaseTown Cat Case. This super soft case is flexible and durable and comes in black and pink color options.
Colorful: LeYi Glitter Case
The LeYi Glitter Case is an eye-catching and adorable case with sparkling sequins and a durable frame. It comes in five different colors and a tempered glass screen protector.
Durable: Wydan Shock Absorbent Case
The Wydan Shock Absorbent Case is a rugged and reliable case that gives you access to all buttons and ports. It comes in three different colors and even meets military drop standards.
Kickstand Included: Wydan Bling Glitter Case
The Wydan Bling Glitter Case is a bling-tastic case that's also shock absorbent. It's designed with a kickstand and comes in five different, sparkling color choices.
Reliable: Boonix Hybrid Protective Case
The Boonix Hybrid Protective Case is a trustworthy, protective case that gives you access to all buttons and ports. It's ideal for kids and isn't crazy bulky like other protective cases.
Affordable: NageBee Waterfall Sparkle Case
The NageBee Waterfall Sparkle Case is a flexible silicone case that's both eye-catching and super protective. It comes with a tempered glass screen protector for additional security.
Find the perfect case for your little one and your new iPod touch 7
Having a trustworthy case is key when you have a little one running around with your brand new iPod touch 7. We love the CaseTown Cat Case because of how soft and reliable it is, plus the cat shape and face on the back is super adorable.
If you're wanting a case that's a little bit more rugged, then the Boonix Hybrid Protective Case is worth taking a peek at. It gives you access to all buttons and ports while still looking kid-friendly and fun.
