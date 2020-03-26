Best Kids Board Games iMore 2020

While you're working from home and your kids are home from school, you may be looking for ways to engage them and keep them learning while having fun, and board games are a great way to do that. Games can teach kids teamwork, strategy, help with basic math skills, and even give their critical thinking skills a good test. Plus, board games are fun as heck, so here's a list of our favorite games you can play with your kids!

Board games aren't just for adults

Board games sometimes get a bad rap for being boring, stuffy, and mostly enjoyed by adults, but there are a ton of board games that are great kids. Whether you have pre-teens or pre-schoolers, you can find a game that will entertain your children and hopefully leave them wanting to play more.

If you or your family members are pretty fond of board gaming, and you're hoping to turn your little ones onto the hobby, My First Stone Age is a wonderful place to start. It will help your kids understand strategy and decision making without being frustrating or boring.

If you have smaller children, I Spy: Dig In is a great little game that is super simple. The small figurines are just fun to look at, and getting them to dive into the bowl frantically looking for a specific piece is pretty fun. Just be careful around really small children or babies; the little plastic parts are a choking hazard.

