I know, I know. It's hard to believe that we're already nearing the end of the year. Since Prime Day is happening a few months later than usual it's the perfect time to score the best Prime Day kids toys deals and get ahead on your Christmas shopping. There are hundreds of options listed, but we think these are the most desirable toys with the best discounts.

Best Prime Day kids toy deals for Christmas

There are so many deals to sift through on Prime Day, making it hard to find anything worth buying. Don't worry, We did the work for you. Here are the best Prime Day kids toy deals to help you complete your Christmas shopping early.

Just because it says it's discounted doesn't mean it's a good deal

Be careful while looking for other Christmas toys during Prime Day. Many sellers actually raise the prices to take advantage of the influx of purchases being made on this crazy day. To help you know if you're finding a good deal, I recommend using one of these Price Tracker services. I'm partial to CamelCamelCamel since the plug-in allows me to check an Amazon product's historical pricing trends while on the product page.