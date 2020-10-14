I know, I know. It's hard to believe that we're already nearing the end of the year. Since Prime Day is happening a few months later than usual it's the perfect time to score the best Prime Day kids toys deals and get ahead on your Christmas shopping. There are hundreds of options listed, but we think these are the most desirable toys with the best discounts.
Best Prime Day kids toy deals for Christmas
There are so many deals to sift through on Prime Day, making it hard to find anything worth buying. Don't worry, We did the work for you. Here are the best Prime Day kids toy deals to help you complete your Christmas shopping early.
Hot Bee Train Set | $16 off at Amazon
Bright red and gold train sets are one of the most Christmasy things in all of Christmasdom. Your child can have fun placing down tracks and determining where exactly the locomotive will go. Or, you can always purchase it as more of a Christmas decoration and set it up to loop around your Christmas tree. It's currently 35% off its regular price.
Magna-Tiles Clear Colors | $36 off at Amazon
These colorful shapes stick together using magnets allowing children to stimulate their minds and create anything they can think of. They're Stem approved to encourage development with math and science as well as spatial and tactile skills. Pick up a set while they are 30% off.
Step2 Classic Chic Play Kitchen | $50 off at Amazon
This adorable little kitchen set is perfect for toddlers and young children. It comes with a set of plastic accessories including a frying pan, pot, spatula, and more. Kiddos can bake pretend cookies in the oven, pull things from the microwave, or cook dishes on the plastic stovetop. The big kicker is that this cute set is currently $50 off.
Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet 16GB | $40 off at Amazon
This Fire Tablet allows kids to watch their favorite shows, participate in educational apps, and learn how to use technology while keeping it relatively safe. It features a large protective case to protect against inevitable bumps and drops. Plus, it comes in three different colors so you can choose the one your kid would like best. They usually sell for $100, but today it's $40 off.
The Pigeon Needs a Bath Book with Pidgeon Bath Toy | $6.75 off at Amazon
If you haven't read the Pigeon books with your kids yet then you really need to. These hilarious books manage to get kids to react in such fun ways and they're sure to bring a smile to your face as well. This particular book makes the perfect bathtime companion since it comes with a small toy and a waterproof book. It's currently 45% off its full price.
Orange Tabby Cat - Interactive Companion | $33 off at Amazon
Maybe your kid loves animals. Or, maybe they've been asking for a pet and you're not ready for that. This robotic feline just might be middle-ground for you. It acts realistically meowing, purring, and blinking. It has a soft brushable fur and has sensors to make it react when a child hugs it. It's currently $33 off.
VIRO Rides Kick Scooter | $12.50 off at Amazon
Got youngsters who like to go fast? This scooter will be a welcome present. It has an aluminum and steel frame, foam handles, and a rear foot brake. It's a great choice for kiddos five and older and can handle up to 110 lbs. Get it while it's at a 36% discount.
L.O.L. Surprise! 2-in-1 Glamper Fashion Camper | $47 off at Amazon
This popular toy includes an RV that folds out to reveal several play areas as well as over 55 surprise toys. There's a light-up pool, a fashion runway, bunk beds, a BBQ patio, and more. Surprises include things like pillows, a BBQ set, a TV, and more. This fancy collection usually goes for $72 but today it's 47% off.
Kid Trax Mossy Oak ATV | $36 off at Amazon
When I was a kid I thought these ride-on vehicles were the coolest things ever. This particular one is best for kids between three and five years old. It sits one rider, has working LED headlights, and a horn that actually honks. But don't worry, it can only go up to 2.5 MPH. Get it while it's at a $36 discount.
Exloding Kittens Card Game | $7 off at Amazon
The best thing about a present like this is that it's something that kids, teens, and parents can all enjoy. This particular card game is immensely popular and is sure to make anyone who plays it chuckle at the silly images and text. It's currently 35% off.
Just because it says it's discounted doesn't mean it's a good deal
Be careful while looking for other Christmas toys during Prime Day. Many sellers actually raise the prices to take advantage of the influx of purchases being made on this crazy day. To help you know if you're finding a good deal, I recommend using one of these Price Tracker services. I'm partial to CamelCamelCamel since the plug-in allows me to check an Amazon product's historical pricing trends while on the product page.
