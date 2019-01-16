When it comes to recording audio, you never want to sacrifice on quality. Sometimes a larger microphone is just too much and that's where a lavalier comes in. While small enough to stay nearly out of sight, lavalier mics — usually used to capture people speaking while allowing the user to be hands-free — can still capture great sound while carrying a great price tag. Even if you need a mic that works across all of your audio recording gear, we've got you covered.

Our Pick

Rode smartLav+ Omnidirectional Lavalier Microphone

If you know anything about microphones, you know about Rode. This small lav mic brings broadcast-quality audio to your portable devices and features an omnidirectional condenser and Kevlar-coated cable.

$58 at Amazon

Mid-range Pick

Audio-Technica ATR3350 Omnidirectional Condenser Lavalier Microphone

If you want a simple lavalier mic that won't break the bank, this one from Audio-Technica gets the job done. This no-frills mic connects to any of your 3.5mm devices for recording on the run.

$29 at Amazon

Shure Thing

Shure MVL Omnidirectional Condenser Lavalier Microphone

One of the more premium options on our list, The Shure MVL connects via the 3.5mm jack and features best-in-class in signal-to-noise ratio and carries the legendary Shure durability.

$69 at Amazon

XLR Option

Sony ECM-44 Omni-Directional Electret Condenser Wired Lavalier Microphone

Pricey? Yes, but if you need an XLR lavalier mic, there are none better than the ECM-44. This omnidirectional condenser microphone sports an AA battery power supply to capture the best sound possible.

$153 at Amazon

Multi-purpose

Movo WMIC10 2.4GHz Wireless Lavalier Microphone

If you need a lav mic that works across all of your devices, this one from Movo may be the ticket. The included body-pack transmitter and receiver broadcast up to 50 feet awat and easily connect to your phone or DSLR.

$70 at Amazon

Plain and Simple

Giant Squid Audio Lab Omnidirectional Microphone

If you don't need any extra bells and whistles, but still want a premium product, this mic from Giant Squid is what you need. With 6 feet of cable, this durable lav will fit the bill for all your recording needs.

$50 at Amazon

A great lavalier microphone can last a lifetime if properly cared for and we especially love the legacy and durability of the Rode smartLav+. It's always best to exactly what you need before diving in though, so if you're not too concerned with everything being perfect, a less expensive option may suit you just fine.

