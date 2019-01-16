When it comes to recording audio, you never want to sacrifice on quality. Sometimes a larger microphone is just too much and that's where a lavalier comes in. While small enough to stay nearly out of sight, lavalier mics — usually used to capture people speaking while allowing the user to be hands-free — can still capture great sound while carrying a great price tag. Even if you need a mic that works across all of your audio recording gear, we've got you covered.

A great lavalier microphone can last a lifetime if properly cared for and we especially love the legacy and durability of the Rode smartLav+. It's always best to exactly what you need before diving in though, so if you're not too concerned with everything being perfect, a less expensive option may suit you just fine.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.