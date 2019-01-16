When it comes to recording audio, you never want to sacrifice on quality. Sometimes a larger microphone is just too much and that's where a lavalier comes in. While small enough to stay nearly out of sight, lavalier mics — usually used to capture people speaking while allowing the user to be hands-free — can still capture great sound while carrying a great price tag. Even if you need a mic that works across all of your audio recording gear, we've got you covered.
Our Pick
Rode smartLav+ Omnidirectional Lavalier Microphone
If you know anything about microphones, you know about Rode. This small lav mic brings broadcast-quality audio to your portable devices and features an omnidirectional condenser and Kevlar-coated cable.
Mid-range Pick
Audio-Technica ATR3350 Omnidirectional Condenser Lavalier Microphone
If you want a simple lavalier mic that won't break the bank, this one from Audio-Technica gets the job done. This no-frills mic connects to any of your 3.5mm devices for recording on the run.
Shure Thing
Shure MVL Omnidirectional Condenser Lavalier Microphone
One of the more premium options on our list, The Shure MVL connects via the 3.5mm jack and features best-in-class in signal-to-noise ratio and carries the legendary Shure durability.
XLR Option
Sony ECM-44 Omni-Directional Electret Condenser Wired Lavalier Microphone
Pricey? Yes, but if you need an XLR lavalier mic, there are none better than the ECM-44. This omnidirectional condenser microphone sports an AA battery power supply to capture the best sound possible.
Multi-purpose
Movo WMIC10 2.4GHz Wireless Lavalier Microphone
If you need a lav mic that works across all of your devices, this one from Movo may be the ticket. The included body-pack transmitter and receiver broadcast up to 50 feet awat and easily connect to your phone or DSLR.
Plain and Simple
Giant Squid Audio Lab Omnidirectional Microphone
If you don't need any extra bells and whistles, but still want a premium product, this mic from Giant Squid is what you need. With 6 feet of cable, this durable lav will fit the bill for all your recording needs.
A great lavalier microphone can last a lifetime if properly cared for and we especially love the legacy and durability of the Rode smartLav+. It's always best to exactly what you need before diving in though, so if you're not too concerned with everything being perfect, a less expensive option may suit you just fine.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.