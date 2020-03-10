Best Leather Bands for Garmin Vivoactive 3 iMore 2020

Do you love your Garmin Vivoactive 3 smartwatch but aren't so keen on the default silicone straps? We can help! While the watch is made from classy stainless steel and Corning Gorilla Glass 3, the Vivoactive 3 ships with a very ordinary silicone strap. However, Garmin's silicone bands are an industry-standard 20mm lug width which swap out with any other 20mm quick release bands. This means you can up the sophistication of your sporty watch with a leather band. Here is a selection we love...

Watch list

As we've explained, you can replace your Garmin Vivoactive 3's strap with any 20mm quick release band. If you want a range of colors to choose from our staff pick, the Fullmosa Axus Quick Release Genuine Leather Watch Band, is affordable enough to buy several.

If you're looking for a more heavy-duty, full-grain, genuine leather option, consider the Alpine Genuine Full Grain Leather Watch Strap, it's a lovely hand-made choice.

Anyone who wants the traditional feel of leather, but with a more contemporary look might want to peruse at Time4Best Quick Release Genuine Leather Watch Band range. We've picked the orange option as our fave, but there are other cool colors to choose from too.

