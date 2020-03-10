Best Leather Bands for Garmin Vivoactive 3 iMore 2020
Do you love your Garmin Vivoactive 3 smartwatch but aren't so keen on the default silicone straps? We can help! While the watch is made from classy stainless steel and Corning Gorilla Glass 3, the Vivoactive 3 ships with a very ordinary silicone strap. However, Garmin's silicone bands are an industry-standard 20mm lug width which swap out with any other 20mm quick release bands. This means you can up the sophistication of your sporty watch with a leather band. Here is a selection we love...
- Rainbow bright: Fullmosa Axus Quick Release Genuine Leather Watch Band
- Do the double: 2-Pack LDFAS Genuine Leather Brown and Black Watch Straps
- Clean lines: Time4Best Quick Release Genuine Leather Watch Band
- Flower power: Abanen Genuine Leather Floral Quick Release Wristband
- Super soft: Barton Top Grain Leather Quick Release Watch Band
- Urban chic: Epoosuo Genuine Leather Grey Wristband Strap
- Ice white: Epoosuo Genuine Leather White Wristband Strap
- Artisan option: Alpine Hand-Made Genuine Full Grain Leather Watch Strap
- Pretty in pink: Abanen Genuine Leather Quick Easy Release Wristband Strap
- Choose blue suede: Eache Genuine Leather Quick Release Watch Bands
- Two-in-one: Yooside Genuine Leather Hybrid Silicone Quick Release Watch
- Classic choice: Leunglik Genuine Leather Quick Release Classic Watch Band
Rainbow bright: Fullmosa Axus Quick Release Genuine Leather Watch BandStaff Pick
We've chosen Fullmosa Axus' band as our staff pick thanks to its reasonable price tag and the fantastic range of colors it's available in. Whatever your personal style, you'll find a hue to suit and might even be able to afford two.
Do the double: 2-Pack LDFAS Genuine Leather Brown and Black Watch Straps
Representing fantastic value, this two-pack of leather straps is perfect for anyone who wouldn't dream of not matching their watch strap to their outfit. You get a black one for dark days and a brown one for lighter or brighter days.
Clean lines: Time4Best Quick Release Genuine Leather Watch Band
We just love the clean, contemporary looks of this tidy, genuine leather band. It is available in vibrant, modern colors — black, tan brown, white, pink, and this gorgeous orange — all of which have attractive silver-colored metal buckles.
Flower power: Abanen Genuine Leather Floral Quick Release Wristband
If you're looking for a way to pretty up your Vivoactive 3, you could do a lot worse than consider this lovely floral option from Abanen. It's made of premium genuine leather and has a polished stainless steel buckle.
Super soft: Barton Top Grain Leather Quick Release Watch Band
Made from hand-selected, top-grain leather with a 316 stainless steel buckle, Barton's bands have a treated underside to be ultra-soft against skin. This 20mm-er is available in a range of colors and stitching.
Urban chic: Epoosuo Genuine Leather Grey Wristband Strap
Another contemporary leather band, this looks especially fashionable in this shade of light grey with the bold white stitching. Other color options in the same design include rather blinging gold and silver versions.
Ice white: Epoosuo Genuine Leather White Wristband Strap
With a rounded, genuine leather tail and a stainless steel buckle, this Epoosuo option in clean, classic white is a sophisticated choice far removed from the traditional sports-watch look you'd expect from a fitness product.
Artisan option: Alpine Hand-Made Genuine Full Grain Leather Watch Strap
Available in black, brown, and this handsome tan hue, this higher-end choice is hand-made from high-quality leather with a stainless steel buckle and features very attractive hole detail on both sides of the bands for extra interest.
Pretty in pink: Abanen Genuine Leather Quick Easy Release Wristband Strap
In classic black, traditional brown leather, or this delicate baby "rose" color, this is another affordable option that will bring classy looks to your Garmin Vivoactive 3. It's easy to install and to swap out thanks to the quick release design.
Choose blue suede: Eache Genuine Leather Quick Release Watch Bands
Made of cowhide, which has a suede-like texture, Eache's range of leather straps brings a soft textured finish to your wrist. We like this bold blue color, but it's also available in a variety of browns, greys, blacks, and an unusual olive green.
Two-in-one: Yooside Genuine Leather Hybrid Silicone Quick Release Watch
Perfect for anyone who wants a leather look, but needs a sweatproof silicone strap, this is a hybrid option. It's available in all black, or this more interesting design that has black silicone, brown leather, and stand-out cream stitching.
Classic choice: Leunglik Genuine Leather Quick Release Classic Watch Band
Our final choice is one for all the minimalists out there — a very classic, very traditional watch band. Made of genuine leather, it's looks are brought up to date with a black stainless steel buckle, adding a contemporary twist to a trad look.
Watch list
As we've explained, you can replace your Garmin Vivoactive 3's strap with any 20mm quick release band. If you want a range of colors to choose from our staff pick, the Fullmosa Axus Quick Release Genuine Leather Watch Band, is affordable enough to buy several.
If you're looking for a more heavy-duty, full-grain, genuine leather option, consider the Alpine Genuine Full Grain Leather Watch Strap, it's a lovely hand-made choice.
Anyone who wants the traditional feel of leather, but with a more contemporary look might want to peruse at Time4Best Quick Release Genuine Leather Watch Band range. We've picked the orange option as our fave, but there are other cool colors to choose from too.
