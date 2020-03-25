Best Leather Bands for the Withings Move iMore 2020
The Withings Move is an activity-tracking smartwatch with a difference — it has a traditional analog face. If you'd like to pair those classic looks with an equally traditional leather band, we can help. The band that your Withings Move comes with has an industry-standard 18mm lug width, which means the bundled band can be swapped out with any other 18mm quick release bands, so you're free to choose from any band of that size. We've hand-picked a selection we like.
Wear the rainbow: Fullmosa Axus Genuine Leather Watch StrapStaff Pick
Our overall recommendation is this range from Fullmosa that offers such a generous array of colors; you'd be hard-pressed not to find a hue to suit you. Made of premium leather, there is a choice of silver- or gold-colored buckles.
Cetacean chic: Cisland Blue Whales Leather Band
Make a splash with this fun whale-themed wristband. With a quick-release design, you can swap in this strap when you're feeling nautical. The clean blue and white color scheme would look fab with the dark blue Withings Move.
Get official: Withings Leather Wristbands
If you want to keep things official, Withings offers leather bands for the Move, Move ECG, Steel HR, and Steel HR Sport. In a range of colors, they come in slightly different styles, some with stitching and some not, with a silver or gold-colored buckle.
Vintage style: Wocci Vintage Leather Watch Strap
Made of good quality genuine leather, this classic option is available in dark brown or black with contrasting, or tone-on-tone stitching. With a solid stainless steel buckle, this replacement band ships with two spare spring pins.
Calf it up: CIVO Genuine Leather Watch Band
Something a little different, these textured premium grain calf leather watches are available in traditional tones, but also bright, funky colors like this purple option. There are also blue, pink, and white versions. They also come with spare pins.
Time for a classic: Berfine Calf Leather Watch Band
Available in black and dark and light brown, this traditional watch strap is made from genuine calf leather with a solid stainless steel buckle. Comfortable to wear, the inside of the strap is also leather, a softer type, to be kind to your skin.
Basket-case: Hadley-Roma Genuine Leather Watch Strap
Made of genuine leather with an attractive basketweave pattern, this strap boasts a water-resistant leather lining. The strap has medium padding with matching colored stitching. The buckle is made from hypo-allergenic stainless steel.
Floral fun: Cisland Floral Leather Watch Band
If you're looking for something more feminine, then this fab floral option could suit. Made of top-grade leather, it's a durable, attractive strap with that all-important quick-release attachment system and a silver-colored buckle.
Suave suede: Wristology Suede Watch Band
We're offering an alternative from leather with this suede option from Wristology. Soft and comfortable to wear, this is available in this grey, a handsome navy blue, and a camel brown hue. It boasts a rose gold buckle for great contrast.
Green with envy: Hemsut Vintage Leather Watch Band
Hemsut's leather watch bands have a distinct vintage finish and come in a range of really interesting, muted colors, like this bottle green version. They are made of 100% genuine full leather with a soft micro-suede finish.
Tooled up: Fullmosa Bamboo Leather Watch Band
More Fullmosa products here with the textured "Bamboo" design. There's a whole range of colors to chose from, as well as silver- or gold-colored buckles. This comes complete with a tool to help you with the quick-release mechanism.
Pre-wristoric: Cisland Dinosaur Leather Watch Band
Finally, we're bringing the quirk with this dino-themed choice. The adorable monsters adorn a top-grade leather strap that is finished with a silver-colored metal buckle. Like the other bands we're featuring, this also offers quick release action.
The perfect fit
As you can see, there is great choice out there is you're looking to replace your bundled Withings Move wrist band with a more classy leather option. You can even get patterned versions with cute designs, like the Cisland Blue Whales Leather Band which would look great paired with the blue-faced Move.
If you want the durability and quality of leather, but with a more contemporary look, then an alternative to leather is suede. The range of Wristology Suede Watch Bands has a clean, modern design and a soft-touch finish.
Our overall best pick comes from Fullmosa. Its Axus Genuine Leather Watch Strap range offers an amazing array of colors to suit anyone's taste. Made of genuine leather and with attractive stitching detail, these interchangeable leather bands are affordable enough to get a couple of options to change things up.
