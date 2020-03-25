Best Leather Bands for the Withings Move iMore 2020

The Withings Move is an activity-tracking smartwatch with a difference — it has a traditional analog face. If you'd like to pair those classic looks with an equally traditional leather band, we can help. The band that your Withings Move comes with has an industry-standard 18mm lug width, which means the bundled band can be swapped out with any other 18mm quick release bands, so you're free to choose from any band of that size. We've hand-picked a selection we like.

The perfect fit

As you can see, there is great choice out there is you're looking to replace your bundled Withings Move wrist band with a more classy leather option. You can even get patterned versions with cute designs, like the Cisland Blue Whales Leather Band which would look great paired with the blue-faced Move.

If you want the durability and quality of leather, but with a more contemporary look, then an alternative to leather is suede. The range of Wristology Suede Watch Bands has a clean, modern design and a soft-touch finish.

Our overall best pick comes from Fullmosa. Its Axus Genuine Leather Watch Strap range offers an amazing array of colors to suit anyone's taste. Made of genuine leather and with attractive stitching detail, these interchangeable leather bands are affordable enough to get a couple of options to change things up.

