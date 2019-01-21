Sometimes an ordinary gift just won't cut it for your favorite techie. You've got to go above and beyond, get something that they won't be expecting or something that'll come in handy with other products. When only the best will do, check out one of these luxury bundle gift sets. Your gift recipient will be sure to appreciate it.

With a wide variety of options here, you're sure to find a gift bundle for even the fanciest of tech-loving people. If I had to choose just one, I'd say that the DJI Osmo Mobile 2 Gimbal Bundle is the sort of thing most people wouldn't buy for themselves but they'd sure enjoy receiving as a gift.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.