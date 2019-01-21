Sometimes an ordinary gift just won't cut it for your favorite techie. You've got to go above and beyond, get something that they won't be expecting or something that'll come in handy with other products. When only the best will do, check out one of these luxury bundle gift sets. Your gift recipient will be sure to appreciate it.
Videographer's dream
DJI Osmo Mobile 2 Gimbal Bundle
The DJI Osmo Mobile 2 Gimbal on its own would be a fantastic gift for any videographer. It stabilizes the shot no matter how active you are. The bundle adds a tripod, LED light, backpack, and more.
High tech hair styling
Dyson Airwrap Styler
Dyson uses the Coanda effect to wrap hair around the barrel, so no iron is necessary to achieve the perfect bouncy curl. This set comes with a pre-styling dryer attachment, two 1.2-inch barrel attachments, two different brush attachments, a storage case, and more.
Smart lighting
Philips Hue Smart Bulb Starter Kit
Smart bulbs are often the first step to creating a smart home. There is something quite luxurious about adjusting your lighting scene with a few words to Siri or other digital assistants. This set comes with four bulbs.
Step up to DSLR
Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera Bundle
If your loved one is ready to step up to a real DSLR camera, this bundle includes everything he or she will need to get started. In addition to the standard lens that comes with this popular camera, this gift set comes with a wide-angle lens and a telephotos lens. You also get a tripod, extra batteries, SD cards, a case, and so much more.
Coffee house
Jura 15070 E6 Automatic Coffee Center
Turn a home or office into a coffee house. This upscale machine can pull two coffee or espressos at once, and it has a milk spout as well. The bundle comes with a frothing pitcher, glass milk container, cup and saucer, coffee beans, and more.
Fast and consistent Wi-Fi
AmpliFi HD Wi-Fi System
In today's day and age, given the importance of an internet connection, fast and consistent Wi-Fi ought to be a given. But for many of us, it's not. Give the gift of better Wi-Fi with this bundle that includes a router and two mesh points for a range of up to 10,000 feet.
Augemented reality printer
Lifeprint Portable Photo and Video Printer
This amazing printer and the Lifeprint app use augmented reality to bring your printed photos to life. Gift this to a special someone anywhere in the world, they can print out your photos and view the embedded video anytime they look at the photo print. This bundle includes a 20-pack of photo paper.
The ultimate drone kit
DJI Phantom 4 Pro Bundle
This drone has a 4.3-mile control range, 30 minutes of fly time, gimbal-stabilized 4K60/20MP imaging, and four direction obstacle avoidance. Now throw in an iPad Mini 4, extra batteries, hard case, an SD card, and card reader/writer, and much more, and you've got a sweet gift bundle.
With a wide variety of options here, you're sure to find a gift bundle for even the fanciest of tech-loving people. If I had to choose just one, I'd say that the DJI Osmo Mobile 2 Gimbal Bundle is the sort of thing most people wouldn't buy for themselves but they'd sure enjoy receiving as a gift.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.