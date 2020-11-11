At its November event, Apple unveiled the first Mac models to be powered by Apple silicon. With all-new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini entering the product lineup, we're outlining the absolute best places to place your order and maybe even score a discount.

Mac Event New Mac LineupSource: iMore

Though the new machines all look almost identical to the now previous-gen iterations, they have seen some dramatic changes in the inside with the move to Apple silicon and the M1 chip.

Though Apple is well versed in chip design from its phone and tablets lines, the Apple M1 is described as "the most powerful chip" it has ever created. It's the first personal computer chip built using 5-nanometer process technology and comes packed with 16 billion transistors. As a result, the M1 delivers up to 3.5x faster CPU performance, up to 6x faster GPU performance, and 15x faster machine learning. Perhaps better still, the M1 provides battery life up to twice as long as previous-generation Macs.

Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday

The first two M1-based portable Mac models are the 13-inch MacBook Air (late 2020) and 13-inch MacBook Pro (late 2020). Both arrive on the scene just a few months after Apple last updated both models. Apple has also taken the wraps off the first M1-powered desktop Mac in the updated Mac mini.

Since the new M1-powered Macs have only just gone up for pre-order, there aren't many price drops to be found yet, but there are some savings to be had. Check out the best places to buy below.

Best Cheap MacBook Air 2020 Deals

Apple MacBook Air (Late 2020) | From $947.96 at Expercom

Apple authorized reseller Expercom is currently the best place to order the new MacBook Air at a discount, though shipping timeframes have already become stretched. If you don't mind waiting a few weeks to get yours, it could be the cheapest way to get one for a while.

From $947.96 at Expercom

Apple MacBook Air (Late 2020) | From $999 at Apple

You can, of course, order the late 2020 MacBook Air directly from Apple. While you won't get a price drop there, you can pay in installments with Apple Card and get 3% cashback.

From $999 at Apple

Apple MacBook Air (Late 2020) | From $999 at Amazon

Amazon is now listing the new MacBook Air for pre-order with shipping estimates around November 17.

From $999 at Amazon

Apple MacBook Air (Late 2020) | From $999 at B&H

B&H isn't directly discounting the MacBook Air but you can save the tax on it with B&H's Payboo credit card.

From $999 at B&H

Apple MacBook Air (Late 2020) | From $999 at Best Buy

Best Buy is accepting pre-orders for the new MacBook Air and offering four months of Apple Music and four months of Apple News+ for free with the purchase.

From $999 at Best Buy

Best Cheap MacBook Pro 2020 Deals

Apple MacBook Pro (Late 2020) | From $1,232.65 at Expercom

Apple authorized reseller Expercom is currently the best place to order the new MacBook Pro at a discount, though shipping timeframes have already become stretched. If you don't mind waiting a few weeks to get yours, it could be the cheapest way to get one for a while.

From $1,232.65 at Expercom

Apple MacBook Pro (Late 2020) | From $1,299 at Apple

You can, of course, order the late 2020 MacBook Pro directly from Apple. While you won't get a price drop there, you can pay in installments with Apple Card and get 3% cashback.

From $1,299 at Apple

Apple MacBook Pro (Late 2020) | From $1,299 at Amazon

Amazon is now listing the new MacBook Pro for pre-order with shipping estimates around November 17.

From $999 at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro (Late 2020) | From $1,299 at B&H

B&H isn't directly discounting the MacBook Pro but you can save the tax on it with B&H's Payboo credit card.

From $1,299 at B&H

Apple MacBook Pro (Late 2020) | From $1,299 at Best Buy

Best Buy is accepting pre-orders for the new MacBook Pro and offering four months of Apple Music and four months of Apple News+ for free with the purchase.

From $1,299 at Best Buy

Keep in Touch

Sign up now to get the latest news, deals & more from iMore!

I would like to receive news and offers from other Future brands.

I would like to receive mail from Future partners.

No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Best Cheap Mac Mini 2020 Deals

Apple Mac mini (2020) | From $663.27 at Expercom

Apple authorized reseller Expercom is currently the best place to order the new Mac mini at a discount, though shipping timeframes have already slipped a little. If you don't mind waiting a few weeks to get yours, it could be the cheapest way to get one for a while.

From $663.27 at Expercom

Apple Mac mini (2020) | From $699 at Apple

You can, of course, order the 2020 Mac mini directly from Apple. While you won't get a price drop there, you can pay in installments with Apple Card and get 3% cashback.

From $1,299 at Apple

Apple Mac mini (2020) | From $699 at Amazon

Amazon is now listing the new Mac mini for pre-order with shipping estimates around November 17.

From $999 at Amazon

Apple Mac mini (2020) | From $699 at B&H

B&H isn't directly discounting the Mac mini but you can save the tax on it with B&H's Payboo credit card.

From $699 at B&H

Apple Mac mini (2020) | From $699 at Best Buy

Best Buy is accepting pre-orders for the new Mac mini and offering four months of Apple Music and four months of Apple News+ for free with the purchase.

From $699 at Best Buy

Learn more about the 2020 M1 Macs

Not sure which 2020 Mac is the right device for you? Take a look at our November Apple Event coverage for all you need to know about the latest model. If it's not the right version for you, take a look at our list of the best MacBook deals for the best prices on all of Apple's laptops.

More Black Friday deals:

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.