At its November event, Apple unveiled the first Mac models to be powered by Apple silicon. With all-new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini entering the product lineup, we're outlining the absolute best places to place your order and maybe even score a discount.
Though the new machines all look almost identical to the now previous-gen iterations, they have seen some dramatic changes in the inside with the move to Apple silicon and the M1 chip.
Though Apple is well versed in chip design from its phone and tablets lines, the Apple M1 is described as "the most powerful chip" it has ever created. It's the first personal computer chip built using 5-nanometer process technology and comes packed with 16 billion transistors. As a result, the M1 delivers up to 3.5x faster CPU performance, up to 6x faster GPU performance, and 15x faster machine learning. Perhaps better still, the M1 provides battery life up to twice as long as previous-generation Macs.
The first two M1-based portable Mac models are the 13-inch MacBook Air (late 2020) and 13-inch MacBook Pro (late 2020). Both arrive on the scene just a few months after Apple last updated both models. Apple has also taken the wraps off the first M1-powered desktop Mac in the updated Mac mini.
Since the new M1-powered Macs have only just gone up for pre-order, there aren't many price drops to be found yet, but there are some savings to be had. Check out the best places to buy below.
Apple MacBook Air (Late 2020) | From $947.96 at Expercom
Apple authorized reseller Expercom is currently the best place to order the new MacBook Air at a discount, though shipping timeframes have already become stretched. If you don't mind waiting a few weeks to get yours, it could be the cheapest way to get one for a while.
Apple MacBook Air (Late 2020) | From $999 at Apple
You can, of course, order the late 2020 MacBook Air directly from Apple. While you won't get a price drop there, you can pay in installments with Apple Card and get 3% cashback.
Apple MacBook Air (Late 2020) | From $999 at Amazon
Amazon is now listing the new MacBook Air for pre-order with shipping estimates around November 17.
Apple MacBook Air (Late 2020) | From $999 at B&H
B&H isn't directly discounting the MacBook Air but you can save the tax on it with B&H's Payboo credit card.
Apple MacBook Air (Late 2020) | From $999 at Best Buy
Best Buy is accepting pre-orders for the new MacBook Air and offering four months of Apple Music and four months of Apple News+ for free with the purchase.
Best Cheap MacBook Pro 2020 Deals
Apple MacBook Pro (Late 2020) | From $1,232.65 at Expercom
Apple authorized reseller Expercom is currently the best place to order the new MacBook Pro at a discount, though shipping timeframes have already become stretched. If you don't mind waiting a few weeks to get yours, it could be the cheapest way to get one for a while.
Apple MacBook Pro (Late 2020) | From $1,299 at Apple
You can, of course, order the late 2020 MacBook Pro directly from Apple. While you won't get a price drop there, you can pay in installments with Apple Card and get 3% cashback.
Apple MacBook Pro (Late 2020) | From $1,299 at Amazon
Amazon is now listing the new MacBook Pro for pre-order with shipping estimates around November 17.
Apple MacBook Pro (Late 2020) | From $1,299 at B&H
B&H isn't directly discounting the MacBook Pro but you can save the tax on it with B&H's Payboo credit card.
Apple MacBook Pro (Late 2020) | From $1,299 at Best Buy
Best Buy is accepting pre-orders for the new MacBook Pro and offering four months of Apple Music and four months of Apple News+ for free with the purchase.
Best Cheap Mac Mini 2020 Deals
Apple Mac mini (2020) | From $663.27 at Expercom
Apple authorized reseller Expercom is currently the best place to order the new Mac mini at a discount, though shipping timeframes have already slipped a little. If you don't mind waiting a few weeks to get yours, it could be the cheapest way to get one for a while.
Apple Mac mini (2020) | From $699 at Apple
You can, of course, order the 2020 Mac mini directly from Apple. While you won't get a price drop there, you can pay in installments with Apple Card and get 3% cashback.
Apple Mac mini (2020) | From $699 at Amazon
Amazon is now listing the new Mac mini for pre-order with shipping estimates around November 17.
Apple Mac mini (2020) | From $699 at B&H
B&H isn't directly discounting the Mac mini but you can save the tax on it with B&H's Payboo credit card.
Apple Mac mini (2020) | From $699 at Best Buy
Best Buy is accepting pre-orders for the new Mac mini and offering four months of Apple Music and four months of Apple News+ for free with the purchase.
Learn more about the 2020 M1 Macs
Not sure which 2020 Mac is the right device for you? Take a look at our November Apple Event coverage for all you need to know about the latest model. If it's not the right version for you, take a look at our list of the best MacBook deals for the best prices on all of Apple's laptops.
