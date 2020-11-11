At its November event, Apple unveiled the first Mac models to be powered by Apple silicon. With all-new MacBook Air , MacBook Pro , and Mac mini entering the product lineup, we're outlining the absolute best places to place your order and maybe even score a discount.

Though the new machines all look almost identical to the now previous-gen iterations, they have seen some dramatic changes in the inside with the move to Apple silicon and the M1 chip.

Though Apple is well versed in chip design from its phone and tablets lines, the Apple M1 is described as "the most powerful chip" it has ever created. It's the first personal computer chip built using 5-nanometer process technology and comes packed with 16 billion transistors. As a result, the M1 delivers up to 3.5x faster CPU performance, up to 6x faster GPU performance, and 15x faster machine learning. Perhaps better still, the M1 provides battery life up to twice as long as previous-generation Macs.

The first two M1-based portable Mac models are the 13-inch MacBook Air (late 2020) and 13-inch MacBook Pro (late 2020). Both arrive on the scene just a few months after Apple last updated both models. Apple has also taken the wraps off the first M1-powered desktop Mac in the updated Mac mini.

Since the new M1-powered Macs have only just gone up for pre-order, there aren't many price drops to be found yet, but there are some savings to be had. Check out the best places to buy below.

Best Cheap MacBook Air 2020 Deals

Best Cheap MacBook Pro 2020 Deals

Keep in Touch Sign up now to get the latest news, deals & more from iMore! I would like to receive news and offers from other Future brands. Yes No I would like to receive mail from Future partners. Yes No Sign Me Up No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Best Cheap Mac Mini 2020 Deals

Learn more about the 2020 M1 Macs

Not sure which 2020 Mac is the right device for you? Take a look at our November Apple Event coverage for all you need to know about the latest model. If it's not the right version for you, take a look at our list of the best MacBook deals for the best prices on all of Apple's laptops.