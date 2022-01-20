Best Mac desktop for students iMore 2022

The best Mac desktop for 2022 students is the 24-inch iMac (2021), which is also one of the best Macs on the market overall. It features a fresh, modern design, Apple silicon on the inside, and comes in a choice of seven colors. There are other options worth considering depending on your needs and budget.

The colorful 24-inch iMac (2021) has been almost completely redesigned from the 21.5-inch model it replaces, and it was given a ton of new color options. Of course, it's all powered by Apple's M1 chip, which has been praised for delivering a fantastic performance. There are two main models of the iMac (2021). The base model has a 7-Core GPU and only two Thunderbolt 3/USB 4 ports, while the high-end model has an 8-Core GPU, two Thunderbolt 3/USB 4 ports, two USB-C ports, an Ethernet port in the power brick, and comes with a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID. Both models have SSD storage starting at 256GB, but you can pay for up to 1TB on the base model and up to 2TB on the high-end model. Plus, both models start with 8GB of RAM, but you can purchase 16GB of RAM for either machine. The base model starts at $1,299, while the high-end model starts at $1,499. The iMac is available to purchase from Apple and other retailers like Best Buy. Ordering direct from Apple is usually the way to go for Apple products, but there remains a bit of a shipping delay for certain colors. Pros: Super-thin design

M1 delivers tons of performance

Amazing display

Great camera

Multiple color options Cons: Noticeable bezels and a prominent chin

Base model is slightly less impressive

It's a tad expensive

Best overall 24-inch iMac (2021) - with Apple M1 Chip Best for most students Your dorm or apartment will love this computer, which can remain a prominent fixture for your entire college career. From $1,299 at Apple

From $1,299 at Best Buy

Best without a monitor: Mac mini (2020)

The entry-level Mac mini comes with a 3.6GHz quad-core 8th-generation Intel Core i3 processor with 8GB 2666MHz DDR4 memory. In addition, you'll find an Intel UHD Graphics 630 card and 256GB PCIe-based SSD storage inside. If you're looking at a Mac mini, you are already aware that you need to add a monitor, keyboard, and mouse. We recommend upgrading the memory from the minimum. Ideally, you should start with the more expensive version, if only because you'll get more storage. Pros: Least expensive solution

Recently updated Cons: Remember, no monitor or accessories

Can get expensive quickly

Best large display and creative majors: iMac 5K (2020)

The 27-inch iMac 5K offers fantastic features across the board. The entry-level model comes with a Retina 5K 5120-by-2880 P3 display with True Tone and optional nano-texture glass, 3.1GHz 6-core 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor (with Turbo Boost up to 4.5GHz), 8GB 2666MHz DDR4 memory, 256GB SSD storage, and Radeon Pro 5300 with 4GB of GDDR6 memory. Like our overall pick, if you can only upgrade one component, consider increasing the memory size. The biggest negative: this model is almost certainly going to be replaced in 2022 with one featuring Apple silicon. Pros: Beautiful Retina 5K 5120-by-2880 P3 display

Just $500 more than our overall pick for the entry model Cons: Price can rise quickly with add-ons

8GB of memory might not be enough

Likely to get replaced this year

Best large display and creative majors iMac 5K (2020) - with Retina 5K 5120-by-2880 P3 display Look at that display! Why have 4K when you can have 5K? Great internals and a robust display in one package. From $1,799 from Apple

When there's no budget: Mac Pro (2019)

No doubt, the Mac Pro is the best professional-graded computer Apple has ever created. Made in the United States, the Mac Pro has been designed for maximum performance, expansion, and configurability. It features Xeon processors, an Earth-shattering high-performance memory system, eight PCIe expansion slots, and graphics architecture supporting what Apple calls the world's most powerful graphics card. There's also the all-new Apple Afterburner accelerator card that lets you play back as many as three streams of 8K ProRes RAW video simultaneously. The downsides of the Mac Pro are the price, availability, and uncertain future. The Mac Pro starts at nearly $6,000 and goes up from there depending on your configurations. And, unfortunately, many of those configurations have long lead times. Finally, with other Macs moving towards Apple silicon, it's obvious the Intel-based Mac Pro's days are numbered. Pros: Workstation-class Xeon processors up to 28 cores

High-performance memory system with a massive 1.5TB capacity

Apple Afterburner accelerator card Cons: Recommended Pro Display XDR monitor adds to the price

Overkill for most students

Could be replaced in '22.