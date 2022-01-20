24-inch iMac in BlueSource: Luke Filipowicz / iMore

The best Mac desktop for 2022 students is the 24-inch iMac (2021), which is also one of the best Macs on the market overall. It features a fresh, modern design, Apple silicon on the inside, and comes in a choice of seven colors. There are other options worth considering depending on your needs and budget.

Best overall: 24-inch iMac (2021)

The colorful 24-inch iMac (2021) has been almost completely redesigned from the 21.5-inch model it replaces, and it was given a ton of new color options. Of course, it's all powered by Apple's M1 chip, which has been praised for delivering a fantastic performance.

There are two main models of the iMac (2021). The base model has a 7-Core GPU and only two Thunderbolt 3/USB 4 ports, while the high-end model has an 8-Core GPU, two Thunderbolt 3/USB 4 ports, two USB-C ports, an Ethernet port in the power brick, and comes with a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID. Both models have SSD storage starting at 256GB, but you can pay for up to 1TB on the base model and up to 2TB on the high-end model. Plus, both models start with 8GB of RAM, but you can purchase 16GB of RAM for either machine. The base model starts at $1,299, while the high-end model starts at $1,499.

The iMac is available to purchase from Apple and other retailers like Best Buy. Ordering direct from Apple is usually the way to go for Apple products, but there remains a bit of a shipping delay for certain colors.

Pros:

  • Super-thin design
  • M1 delivers tons of performance
  • Amazing display
  • Great camera
  • Multiple color options

Cons:

  • Noticeable bezels and a prominent chin
  • Base model is slightly less impressive
  • It's a tad expensive

Best overall

Imac 2021

24-inch iMac (2021) - with Apple M1 Chip

Best for most students

Your dorm or apartment will love this computer, which can remain a prominent fixture for your entire college career.

Best without a monitor: Mac mini (2020)

Mac miniSource: iMore

The entry-level Mac mini comes with a 3.6GHz quad-core 8th-generation Intel Core i3 processor with 8GB 2666MHz DDR4 memory. In addition, you'll find an Intel UHD Graphics 630 card and 256GB PCIe-based SSD storage inside.

If you're looking at a Mac mini, you are already aware that you need to add a monitor, keyboard, and mouse. We recommend upgrading the memory from the minimum. Ideally, you should start with the more expensive version, if only because you'll get more storage.

Pros:

  • Least expensive solution
  • Recently updated

Cons:

  • Remember, no monitor or accessories
  • Can get expensive quickly

Best without a monitor

Mac mini

Mac mini (2020) - with Apple M1 Chip

Look, no monitor!

Mac minis are a great solution if you already have a terrific monitor and other accessories. Otherwise, stick with iMac.

Best large display and creative majors: iMac 5K (2020)

2020 27-inch iMacSource: Apple

The 27-inch iMac 5K offers fantastic features across the board. The entry-level model comes with a Retina 5K 5120-by-2880 P3 display with True Tone and optional nano-texture glass, 3.1GHz 6-core 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor (with Turbo Boost up to 4.5GHz), 8GB 2666MHz DDR4 memory, 256GB SSD storage, and Radeon Pro 5300 with 4GB of GDDR6 memory. Like our overall pick, if you can only upgrade one component, consider increasing the memory size.

The biggest negative: this model is almost certainly going to be replaced in 2022 with one featuring Apple silicon.

Pros:

  • Beautiful Retina 5K 5120-by-2880 P3 display
  • Just $500 more than our overall pick for the entry model

Cons:

  • Price can rise quickly with add-ons
  • 8GB of memory might not be enough
  • Likely to get replaced this year

Best large display and creative majors

2020 27-inch iMac

iMac 5K (2020) - with Retina 5K 5120-by-2880 P3 display

Look at that display!

Why have 4K when you can have 5K? Great internals and a robust display in one package.

When there's no budget: Mac Pro (2019)

2019 Mac ProSource: iMore

No doubt, the Mac Pro is the best professional-graded computer Apple has ever created. Made in the United States, the Mac Pro has been designed for maximum performance, expansion, and configurability. It features Xeon processors, an Earth-shattering high-performance memory system, eight PCIe expansion slots, and graphics architecture supporting what Apple calls the world's most powerful graphics card. There's also the all-new Apple Afterburner accelerator card that lets you play back as many as three streams of 8K ProRes RAW video simultaneously.

The downsides of the Mac Pro are the price, availability, and uncertain future. The Mac Pro starts at nearly $6,000 and goes up from there depending on your configurations. And, unfortunately, many of those configurations have long lead times. Finally, with other Macs moving towards Apple silicon, it's obvious the Intel-based Mac Pro's days are numbered.

Pros:

  • Workstation-class Xeon processors up to 28 cores
  • High-performance memory system with a massive 1.5TB capacity
  • Apple Afterburner accelerator card

Cons:

  • Recommended Pro Display XDR monitor adds to the price
  • Overkill for most students
  • Could be replaced in '22.

When there's no budget

Mac Pro (2019)

Apple Mac Pro (2019)

It's a Pro Mac!

Get this Mac if you want everything and have the resources to build the best machine to suit your needs. Otherwise, stick with an iMac or Mac mini as your desktop computer.

Bottom line

Our favorite desktop Mac for students is the 24-inch iMac (2021), which includes lots of great features for high schoolers and college students alike. It's brand new and is the latest Mac to feature the Apple silicon on the inside. The most important question you might be asking yourself is which color to buy. The new iMac is available in seven color combinations: blue, green, pink, yellow, orange, purple, and traditional silver.

If you can, max out both memory and storage and enjoy the right!

