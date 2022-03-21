Macbook Pro M1 LifestyleSource: Apple

Whether you're using Microsoft Word, Apple Pages, or another word processor to write your next term paper or best-selling novel, we've got you covered. The following are the best Macs for writers in 2022, starting with our favorite, the MacBook Air (M1, 2020), a portable, powerful solution. There are other noteworthy Macs we've gathered to help you choose the one that fits your needs best. Let's dig in.

Best Overall: MacBook Air (M1, 2020)

Macbook Air M1Source: Daniel Bader / iMore

At 2.8 pounds, the overall best Mac for writers is the latest 13-inch MacBook Air, the lightest MacBook on the market despite having the same screen size as the smallest MacBook Pro model. With such impressiveness, it's no surprise that it made it to the top of our Best MacBook list. Along with being less weighty, the MacBook Air is also cheaper than the Pro model even though it contains the same internals — Apple's all-new M1 SoC. The laptop also includes a backlit Magic Keyboard and a Touch ID sensor.

The entry-level price for the MacBook Air is appealing. However, it comes with drawbacks, including fewer Thunderbolt 3 ports, less display brightness, and more inferior speakers than most MacBook Pro models. It also offers two hours less battery life between charges than the 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2020).

However, none of these disadvantages should stop you from buying the MacBook Air if you're mainly using the computer for writing and similar purposes.

Pros:

  • Same screen size as 13-inch MBP
  • Up to 18 hours of wireless web between charges
  • Excellent price

Cons:

  • Only two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • Less battery life than similar MacBook Pro with M1

Best Overall

Macbook Air Gold Select

MacBook Air (M1, 2020)

Save money and still get a Mac

Whether for work or school, this is a great MacBook for writers and almost everyone else too.

Best Alternative: 13-inch MacBook Pro M1 (2020)

13 Inch Macbook Pro 2020 Rene Podcast HeroSource: Rene Ritchie

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is in a transition period thanks to the late 2020 arrival of Apple Silicon. As things stand, there are entry-level Apple M1 13-inch MacBook Pro models and those that still offer Intel-based processors. If you're a writer who isn't looking for an extraordinary amount of internal storage, we suggest going with our favorite, the MacBook Air. The price difference is substantial enough to warrant sticking with the less expensive laptop.

However, if you're looking for more storage or memory, go with the M1 13-inch MacBook Pro. The model offers up to 4TB of storage and 32GB of memory (the M1 model maxes out at 2TB of SSD storage and 16GB of unified memory).

This base M1 MacBook Pro has two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, a backlit keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID, and it's blazing fast. If you need a little extra oomph under the hood, this is the best Mac for writers.

Pros:

  • Lots of options and color choices
  • Great mobility
  • It's much cheaper than the 16-inch MBP model

Cons:

  • Price can rise quickly as you add components

Best Alternative

MacBook Pro 2020

13-inch MacBook Pro (2020)

A step up

There's much to love about this model, which offers better internals than the MacBook Air.

Best Premium: 16-inch MacBook Pro (2021)

16-inch MacBook ProSource: Rene Ritchie / iMore

If you're looking for a MacBook with the largest possible display and the one heaviest on specs, this is the one to get. The 16-inch MacBook Pro features a Liquid Retina XDR display and at least 16GB unified memory. Upgrades cost more, of course, and these could set you back thousands of dollars extra if you're not careful.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is a terrific choice for writers looking for a larger display and a little extra power for other tasks like editing photos. The 16-inch MacBook Pro has three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, and an SDXC card slot. You'll need deep pockets for this model, but it's worth every penny.

Pros:

  • Largest MacBook Pro to date
  • M1
  • Beautiful Liquid Retina XDR display
  • Tons of power

Cons:

  • Most expensive MacBook Pro on the market

Best Premium

16-inch MacBook Pro

16-inch MacBook Pro (2021)

When screen size matters

If you're okay with the price, no doubt this is the MacBook to get. Happy writing!

Best Desktop: iMac 24-inch (2021)

Imac 24 Inch LifestyleSource: Apple

We reviewed the newish iMac 24-inch and loved it. The processor, graphics, and memory are integrated into the new M1 chip.

The entry-level model is the one we recommend for writers. It features an 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. There are three mics onboard for studio-quality sound and a 1080P FaceTime HD camera. Best of all, it comes in four new colors, so you can finally ditch Apple White or space gray.

If a desktop computer is in your future as a writer, this is the one you should get, case closed.

Pros:

  • Great price
  • Plenty of add-ons
  • Beautiful display
  • M1

Cons:

  • Obviously, not portable
  • Is the screen too big for what you want to do?

Best Desktop

Imac 24 Inch Render Cropped

iMac 24-inch

Massive size

The whole family will love this desktop computer. It comes in some cool colors and has enough power to do anything.

Best Mac for Writers

Whether for school, business, or home use, a Mac is a great choice. For writers especially, you can't go wrong, no matter which model you select. Our favorite, the MacBook Air (M1, 2020), offers a terrific Retina display in a portable frame that won't break the bank.

Available in space gray, gold, and silver, the MacBook Air is the lightest Apple laptop on the market and also the one that offers the most battery life between charges. It's also the thinnest so you can bring it with you at any time.

