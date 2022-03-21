Best Mac for Writers iMore 2022

Whether you're using Microsoft Word, Apple Pages, or another word processor to write your next term paper or best-selling novel, we've got you covered. The following are the best Macs for writers in 2022, starting with our favorite, the MacBook Air (M1, 2020), a portable, powerful solution. There are other noteworthy Macs we've gathered to help you choose the one that fits your needs best. Let's dig in.

At 2.8 pounds, the overall best Mac for writers is the latest 13-inch MacBook Air, the lightest MacBook on the market despite having the same screen size as the smallest MacBook Pro model. With such impressiveness, it's no surprise that it made it to the top of our Best MacBook list. Along with being less weighty, the MacBook Air is also cheaper than the Pro model even though it contains the same internals — Apple's all-new M1 SoC. The laptop also includes a backlit Magic Keyboard and a Touch ID sensor. The entry-level price for the MacBook Air is appealing. However, it comes with drawbacks, including fewer Thunderbolt 3 ports, less display brightness, and more inferior speakers than most MacBook Pro models. It also offers two hours less battery life between charges than the 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2020). However, none of these disadvantages should stop you from buying the MacBook Air if you're mainly using the computer for writing and similar purposes. Pros: Same screen size as 13-inch MBP

Up to 18 hours of wireless web between charges

Excellent price Cons: Only two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Less battery life than similar MacBook Pro with M1

Best Overall MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Save money and still get a Mac Whether for work or school, this is a great MacBook for writers and almost everyone else too. $979 at Amazon

$1,000 at Best Buy

$999 at Apple

Best Alternative: 13-inch MacBook Pro M1 (2020)

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is in a transition period thanks to the late 2020 arrival of Apple Silicon. As things stand, there are entry-level Apple M1 13-inch MacBook Pro models and those that still offer Intel-based processors. If you're a writer who isn't looking for an extraordinary amount of internal storage, we suggest going with our favorite, the MacBook Air. The price difference is substantial enough to warrant sticking with the less expensive laptop. However, if you're looking for more storage or memory, go with the M1 13-inch MacBook Pro. The model offers up to 4TB of storage and 32GB of memory (the M1 model maxes out at 2TB of SSD storage and 16GB of unified memory). This base M1 MacBook Pro has two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, a backlit keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID, and it's blazing fast. If you need a little extra oomph under the hood, this is the best Mac for writers. Pros: Lots of options and color choices

Great mobility

It's much cheaper than the 16-inch MBP model Cons: Price can rise quickly as you add components

Best Premium: 16-inch MacBook Pro (2021)

If you're looking for a MacBook with the largest possible display and the one heaviest on specs, this is the one to get. The 16-inch MacBook Pro features a Liquid Retina XDR display and at least 16GB unified memory. Upgrades cost more, of course, and these could set you back thousands of dollars extra if you're not careful. The 16-inch MacBook Pro is a terrific choice for writers looking for a larger display and a little extra power for other tasks like editing photos. The 16-inch MacBook Pro has three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, and an SDXC card slot. You'll need deep pockets for this model, but it's worth every penny. Pros: Largest MacBook Pro to date

M1

Beautiful Liquid Retina XDR display

Tons of power Cons: Most expensive MacBook Pro on the market

Best Desktop: iMac 24-inch (2021)