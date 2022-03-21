Best Mac for Writers iMore 2022
Whether you're using Microsoft Word, Apple Pages, or another word processor to write your next term paper or best-selling novel, we've got you covered. The following are the best Macs for writers in 2022, starting with our favorite, the MacBook Air (M1, 2020), a portable, powerful solution. There are other noteworthy Macs we've gathered to help you choose the one that fits your needs best. Let's dig in.
- Best Overall: MacBook Air (M1, 2020)
- Best Alternative: 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020)
- Best Premium: 16-inch MacBook Pro (2021)
- Best Desktop: iMac 24-inch
Best Overall: MacBook Air (M1, 2020)
At 2.8 pounds, the overall best Mac for writers is the latest 13-inch MacBook Air, the lightest MacBook on the market despite having the same screen size as the smallest MacBook Pro model. With such impressiveness, it's no surprise that it made it to the top of our Best MacBook list. Along with being less weighty, the MacBook Air is also cheaper than the Pro model even though it contains the same internals — Apple's all-new M1 SoC. The laptop also includes a backlit Magic Keyboard and a Touch ID sensor.
The entry-level price for the MacBook Air is appealing. However, it comes with drawbacks, including fewer Thunderbolt 3 ports, less display brightness, and more inferior speakers than most MacBook Pro models. It also offers two hours less battery life between charges than the 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2020).
However, none of these disadvantages should stop you from buying the MacBook Air if you're mainly using the computer for writing and similar purposes.
Pros:
- Same screen size as 13-inch MBP
- Up to 18 hours of wireless web between charges
- Excellent price
Cons:
- Only two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
- Less battery life than similar MacBook Pro with M1
Best Alternative: 13-inch MacBook Pro M1 (2020)
The 13-inch MacBook Pro is in a transition period thanks to the late 2020 arrival of Apple Silicon. As things stand, there are entry-level Apple M1 13-inch MacBook Pro models and those that still offer Intel-based processors. If you're a writer who isn't looking for an extraordinary amount of internal storage, we suggest going with our favorite, the MacBook Air. The price difference is substantial enough to warrant sticking with the less expensive laptop.
However, if you're looking for more storage or memory, go with the M1 13-inch MacBook Pro. The model offers up to 4TB of storage and 32GB of memory (the M1 model maxes out at 2TB of SSD storage and 16GB of unified memory).
This base M1 MacBook Pro has two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, a backlit keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID, and it's blazing fast. If you need a little extra oomph under the hood, this is the best Mac for writers.
Pros:
- Lots of options and color choices
- Great mobility
- It's much cheaper than the 16-inch MBP model
Cons:
- Price can rise quickly as you add components
Best Premium: 16-inch MacBook Pro (2021)
If you're looking for a MacBook with the largest possible display and the one heaviest on specs, this is the one to get. The 16-inch MacBook Pro features a Liquid Retina XDR display and at least 16GB unified memory. Upgrades cost more, of course, and these could set you back thousands of dollars extra if you're not careful.
The 16-inch MacBook Pro is a terrific choice for writers looking for a larger display and a little extra power for other tasks like editing photos. The 16-inch MacBook Pro has three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, and an SDXC card slot. You'll need deep pockets for this model, but it's worth every penny.
Pros:
- Largest MacBook Pro to date
- M1
- Beautiful Liquid Retina XDR display
- Tons of power
Cons:
- Most expensive MacBook Pro on the market
Best Desktop: iMac 24-inch (2021)
We reviewed the newish iMac 24-inch and loved it. The processor, graphics, and memory are integrated into the new M1 chip.
The entry-level model is the one we recommend for writers. It features an 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. There are three mics onboard for studio-quality sound and a 1080P FaceTime HD camera. Best of all, it comes in four new colors, so you can finally ditch Apple White or space gray.
If a desktop computer is in your future as a writer, this is the one you should get, case closed.
Pros:
- Great price
- Plenty of add-ons
- Beautiful display
- M1
Cons:
- Obviously, not portable
- Is the screen too big for what you want to do?
Best Mac for Writers
Whether for school, business, or home use, a Mac is a great choice. For writers especially, you can't go wrong, no matter which model you select. Our favorite, the MacBook Air (M1, 2020), offers a terrific Retina display in a portable frame that won't break the bank.
Available in space gray, gold, and silver, the MacBook Air is the lightest Apple laptop on the market and also the one that offers the most battery life between charges. It's also the thinnest so you can bring it with you at any time.
Credits — The team that worked on this guide
Bryan M. Wolfe is a dad who loves technology, especially anything new from Apple. Penn State (go Nittany Lions) graduate here, also a huge fan of the New England Patriots. Thanks for reading. @bryanmwolfe
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Make sure you have all the ports you need for your Mac with a USB-C hub
The current MacBook Pro sports at least two, and up to four Thunderbolt 3 ports, but that's all. What do you do if you need more ports? Get a hub!
Get 4K for your Mac with these great monitors
To get the most out of your Mac, you need a beautiful display. A 4K monitor is a huge step in the right direction. Here are the best 4K monitors for your Mac.
Top off your AirPods Pro with these fantastic wireless chargers
Want a super convenient and easy way to charge up your AirPods Pro? You'll want a wireless charger — here are our top picks.