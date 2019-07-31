Best Mac for Writers iMore 2019

Apple Macs are ideally suited for various tasks, including writing. If you're looking for a new computer to help you write your next term paper or first best-selling novel, you'll notice there are a lot of different models on the market. Our favorite for writers is the 13-inch MacBook Air (2019). There are other noteworthy models we've gathered to help you choose the one that fits your needs best.

At 2.75 pounds, the 13-inch 2019 MacBook Air is the lightest MacBook currently on the market despite having the same screen size as the smaller of the two MacBook Pro models. Along with being less weighty, the MacBook Air provides two more hours of use between charges, although actual performance depends on what you're doing. The entry-level price for the MacBook Air is appealing. However, it comes with drawbacks, starting with having an older and slower processor and less robust graphics card. It also contains fewer Thunderbolt 3 ports than most of the MacBook Pro models. None of these disadvantages should affect you if you're mainly using the computer for writing and similar purposes. Pros: Same screen size as 13-inch MBP

Up to 12 hours of wireless web between charges

Price Cons: Only two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Not as powerful as MBP models

Best Overall MacBook Air (2019) Save money and still get a Mac Whether for work or school, this is a great MacBook for writers and almost everyone else too. from $1,099 at Apple

Best Alternative: 13-inch MacBook Pro (2019)

When it comes to the 13-inch MacBook Pro, $500 separates the base and most complete package. Add more memory, storage, and a better processor, and the price can jump even more. Despite this, the smaller of the two MacBook Pro models has a lot going for it. At just over three pounds, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is only slightly heavier than the MacBook Air. For this, you receive a better processor and graphics card, more storage availability, and a Touch Bar. On the downsize, adding an even better graphics card or more storage suddenly pushes this model past the $2,000 mark, which might make you reconsider buying a 13-inch versus 15-inch model. If you're comfortable with the 13-inch screen size and less concerned with price, you should buy this model over the MacBook Air. Otherwise, stick with our first choice. Pros: Better internals than MacBook Air

Great mobility

Much cheaper than the 15-inch MBP model Cons: You can't upgrade the graphics card

Price can rise quickly as you add components

Best Alternative 13-inch MacBook Pro (2019) A step up There's much to love about this model, which offers better internals than the MacBook Air. from $1,299 at Apple

Best Premium: 15-inch MacBook Pro (2019)

If you're looking for a MacBook with the largest possible display, this is the one to get. The 15-inch MacBook Pro features a Retina display with True Tone and comes with at least 16GB 2400MHz DDR4 memory. Upgrades cost more, of course, and these could set you back thousands of dollars extra if you're not careful. The 15-inch MacBook Pro is a terrific choice for writers looking for the flexibility of a laptop with a larger display. However, if screen-size is much less important, you can save a lot by going with a 13-inch model. Pros: Apple's best MacBook Pro to date

Graphics boost, upgrades

Up to 32GB of memory available Cons: Most expensive MacBook Pro on the market

Still only a 15-inch display

Best Premium 15-inch MacBook Pro (2019) When screen size matters If you're okay with the price, no doubt this is the MacBook to get. Happy writing! from $2,399 at Apple

Best Desktop: 21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K

Our favorite iMac of 2019 also makes our list of the best Macs for writers. Featuring a Retina 4K display and 1TB Fusion drive, this workhorse computer will provide you with years of service. Long a popular choice with families, the 21.5-inch iMac is a practical choice that won't break the budget, even for the most expensive model. The model recommended here includes a 3.0GHz 6-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with a Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz by default. For $200 more, you can add a 3.2GHz 6-core 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with a Turbo Boost up to 4.6GHz. If a desktop computer is in your future as a writer, this is the one you should get, case closed. Pros: Great price

Plenty of add-ons

Retina 4K display Cons: Obviously, not portable

Would you rather have a 27-inch model?