The Mac lineup is in transition with the late 2020 introduction of the first Apple silicon computers. For the next few months (and perhaps into 2022), Macs will come with Apple's M1 (or later) native system on a chip (SoC), while others will still have Intel on the inside. It's under these conditions we select the best Mac of the year. When possible, we've selected the ones with Apple silicon; otherwise, you'll see the latest Intel-based version.

What are the best Macs you can buy right now? Apple's Mac products fall into two broad categories. The MacBook lineup consists of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, while desktop models include the iMac, Mac mini, and Mac Pro. We've made recommendations based on various factors, which you can read more about below. When in doubt, choose the newest model that best fits your needs (laptop or desktop) and price range. Then check out the best Mac accessories to make your setup complete. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

1. MacBook Air (M1, 2020) The best Mac for most users Bottom line: Economically (for Apple) priced, the current MacBook Air includes those features important to most users in an easy-to-carry case.

Specs MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Display 13.3-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology Processor Apple M1 chip RAM 8GB or 16GB Storage Up to 2TB Camera 720p FaceTime HD camera Battery Built-in 49.9 watt-hour lithium‑polymer battery Battery life Up to 15 hours wireless web, up to 18 hours Apple TV app movie playback Dimensions 0.41–1.61 cm x 30.41 cm x 21.24 cm Weight 1.29 kg (2.8 pounds)

Pros: Great price

Long battery life

Three color choices Cons: Limited configurations

Is 13-inches enough? The well-reviewed MacBook Air with M1 is an amazing beast that's lightweight and built with the Apple M1 SoC inside. The M1, which is also found on the 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2020) and Mac mini (2020) (see below), is a variant of the A14 Bionic chip that's found on the iPhone 12 series. The difference here is the inclusion of two additional high-performance "Firestorm" cores that work with the four existing "Icestorm" cores found on the iPad Air (2020) and iPhone 12 series. As Daniel Bader explained in our MacBook Air (M1, 2020) review, the M1 can burst to 3.2Ghz in single-core and 3Ghz in multi-core environments. It does so while retaining the same unified architecture that lowers latency compared to discrete components inside most laptops. The Air also offers faster LPDDR4 RAM and SSD that's 5-10% faster than previous models. The combination means the RAM overall can before better with less of a performance hit. Perhaps the current MacBook Air's biggest surprise is that it doesn't come with a fan. Without one, this is probably the quietest MacBook to date. Combined with its impressive battery life, which is a little less than the 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2020), the MacBook Air lets you work all day comfortably and into the night without requiring a charge.

The MacBook Air (M1, 2020) is the best Mac of the year. However, not because it's the most feature-packed Mac on the market.

With the same 13-inch display found on the smaller MacBook Pro and the same internals, you might wonder why this is the one we recommend the most. One word: price. The least expensive MacBook Air is $200 cheaper than the entry-level MacBook Pro. The savings means Touch ID over Touch Bar and slightly less battery life. And yet, the MacBook Air is lighter, and again, has the same parts inside as the Pro model. It's also the only Mac that comes in gold (and space gray and silver). Like the similar-sized Pro model, the Air doesn't offer many choices when it comes to configuration. You get 8GB or 16GB of unified memory, and 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB of storage. Those are the only choices you can make. Another negative: both 2020 M1 MacBook models come with only two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports. Because of this, a dock is one of the must-have accessories for new Mac owners. Put together, the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) is the best Mac of the year. However, not because it's the most feature-packed Mac on the market. Rather, it offers the features most important to most would-be buyers without the extras many might find unnecessary. For this, you'll spend less money.

The best Mac overall MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Apple's newest MacBook Air is silent but deadly, a potent combination of class design and a new, ultra-fast M1 system-on-chip. From $999 at Apple

2. 27-inch iMac (2020) The best Mac desktop of the year Bottom line: Probably the last Intel-based iMac ever produced, this beauty is packed full of terrific features. Families and anyone who wants an all-in-one Mac solution will appreciate this model.

Category 27-inch iMac (2020) Display 27-inch (diagonal) Retina 5K display Processor Starting at 3.1GHz 6‑core 10th-generation Intel Core i5 RAM Configurable up to 128GB Storage Configurable up to 8TB SSD Cameras 1080p FaceTime HD camera Dimensions 51.6 cm x 65.0 cm x 20.3 cm Weight 8.92 kg (19.7 pounds)

Pros: Retina 5K 5120-by-2880 P3 display with True Tone

1080p FaceTime HD Camera Cons: Price can rise quickly with add-ons

Apple silicon version could arrive in '21 Featuring an aluminum and glass enclosure with a five millimeter-thin profile, the "best iMac ever" ships with a matching Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse 2. It's our best Mac desktop of the year and naturally one of our favorites overall. Introduced in August 2020, this is probably the last Intel-based iMac Cupertino will ever produce. Apple currently offers three 27-inch iMac versions, each with better internals, but with the same impressive Retina 5K display with a 5120‑by‑2880 resolution with support for one billion colors, 500 nits brightness, Wide color (P3), and True Tone technology. Each also includes a T2 Security chip, 1080p camera, studio-quality microphone, and the option to purchase the nano-textured glass. This unique matte option is ideally suited for uncontrolled lighting environments. The entry-level model includes a 3.1GHz 6-Core 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with Turbo Boost up to 4.5GHz, 8GB 2666MHz DDR4 memory, configurable up to 128GB, Radeon Pro 5300 with 4GB of GDDR6 memory, and 256GB SSD storage. The mid-priced model comes with a 3.3GHz 6‑core 10th-generation Intel Core i5, Turbo Boost up to 4.8GHz configurable to 3.6GHz 10-core 10th-generation Intel Core i9, Turbo Boost up to 5.0GHz. The top-of-the-line version comes with a 3.8GHz 8‑core 10th-generation Intel Core i7, Turbo Boost up to 5.0GHz that's configurable to 3.6GHz 10-core 10th-generation Intel Core i9, Turbo Boost up to 5.0GHz. This is probably the last Intel-based iMac ever to be produced. Each model offers up to 128GB of RAM, and, depending on the model, you can purchase up to 8TB SSD. Graphics card options begin with the Radeon Pro 5300 with 4GB of GDDR6 memory configurable to Radeon Pro 5700 XT with 16GB of GDDR6 memory. On the outside, you'll find plenty of ports to match your needs. These include a 3.5 mm headphone jack, SDXC card slot (UHS-II), four USB-A ports, and two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports with support for DisplayPort, Thunderbolt (up to 40Gb/s), USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10Gb/s), Thunderbolt 2, HDMI, DVI, and VGA supported using adapters (sold separately). There's also a 10/100/1000BASE-T Gigabit Ethernet (RJ-45 connector) configurable to 10Gb Ethernet with support for 1GB, 2.5GB, 5GB, and 10GB Ethernet. There's also a Kensington lock slot for security. If there's one negative about this (and all) iMacs, it's that they could soon get replaced by Apple silicon models. Regardless, Apple plans on supporting Intel-based models for many years to come.

Best desktop 27-inch iMac (2020) Forget 4K, when you can have 5K. Great internals and a robust display in one package. From $1,799 at Apple

3. 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2020) The best MacBook Pro this year ... so far Bottom line: When you want a Touch Bar and more battery life, this is the Apple M1 laptop to get.

Category 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2020) Display 3.3-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology Processor Apple M1 chip RAM 8GB or 16GB Storage Up to 2TB Cameras 720p FaceTime HD camera Battery Built-in 58.2-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery Battery life Up to 17 hours wireless web, up to 20 hours Apple TV app movie playback Dimensions 1.56 cm x 30.41 cm x 21.34 cm Weight 1.4 kg (3 pounds)

Pros: Has Apple M1 SoC

Touch Bar with Touch ID

20-hour battery life Cons: Not much different from MacBook Air

Maxes out at 16GB RAM

Only has two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports Here's the first MacBook Pro that features an 8-core Apple M1 chip. Like with the MacBook Air (M1, 2020), you get a 2560-by-1600 resolution Retina display and up to 16GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. If you don't care about the Touch Bar and can live with two hours less battery life, it's probably wise to save some money and go with our top choice instead. There are few differences between the 13-inch Pro and Air, but just enough that could sway your decision. With the more expensive model, you'll receive a Touch Bar with Touch ID and better battery life (around 20 hours versus 18 hours for the Air). Though both models have a similar display, the Pro provides 500 nits brightness instead of the Air's 400 nits brightness. In terms of audio, the 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with stereo speakers with high dynamic range, support for Dolby Atmos playback, and a studio-quality three-mic array with high signal-to-noise ratio and directional beamforming. Finally, the Pro weighs 1.4 kg (3 pounds) versus the Air's 1.29 kg (2.8 pounds). If you don't care about the Touch Bar and can live with two hours less battery life, it's probably wise to save some money and go with our top choice instead. For more information, check out our 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2020) review. What about the 16-inch MacBook Pro? First introduced in 2019, the 16-inch MacBook Pro remains on the market and is the most configurable Pro you can purchase. If you need the largest display possible on a MacBook Pro, this is your choice, of course. However, because this model is almost certainly receiving an Apple silicon update later this year, it doesn't come recommended. Our best advice is to wait. What about a 14-inch MacBook Pro? There are also rumors Apple is working on an all-new 14-inch MacBook Pro that will also feature Apple silicon. Both it and the 2021 16-inch Macbook Pro are expected to feature an all-new body and bring back the popular MagSafe found on previous-generation models. These two newbies could also bring to the table more ports, such as an SD card slot and HDMI. Whether the 14-inch MacBook Pro will replace the 13-inch lineup remains to be seen.

Best MacBook Pro 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2020) The 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 is just like the Air, except it has a Touch Bar with Touch ID and better battery life. From $1,299 at Apple

4. Mac mini (2020) The best for networking Bottom line: The compact Mac mini packs a lot inside and matches very nicely with your existing monitor, keyboard, and mouse.

Category Mac mini (2020) Processor Apple M1 chip RAM 8GB or 16GB Storage Up to 2TB Dimensions 3.6 cm x 19.7 cm x 19.7 cm Weight 1.2 kg (2.6 pounds)

Pros: Least expensive solution among desktops

Works great with all types of monitors Cons: Remember, no monitor or accessories

Can get expensive quickly The latest Mac mini is the first Apple desktop to feature Apple silicon. It launched in late 2020 alongside Apple silicon versions of the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. A more expensive Mac mini featuring an Intel-based processor remains on the market for those looking to add more memory or storage than the M1 version currently provides. We're not recommending that model since it could get replaced soon. The Apple M1 Mac mini version comes with an Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB unified memory, 256GB SSD storage, and Gigabit Ethernet. Memory (up to 16GB) and storage (up to 2TB) are upgradeable. The Mac mini offers support for one display up to 6K and one display up to 4K; both are sold separately. Ports include a 3.5 mm headphone jack, HDMI 2.0 port that supports multichannel audio output, two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports, two USB-A ports, and Gigabit Ethernet. If you're looking at a Mac mini, you are already aware that you need to add a monitor, keyboard, and mouse.

Best for Networking Mac mini (2020) Mac minis are a great solution if you already have a terrific monitor and other accessories. Otherwise, stick with iMac if you're looking for a desktop Mac. From $699 at Apple

5. Mac Pro (2019) The best for professionals Bottom line: Heavily customizable and very expensive, the Mac Pro is the desktop solution for creatives, industry tycoons, and anyone else who needs the flexibility maximum customization provides.

Category Mac Pro (2019) Processor Configure from an 8‑core to 28‑core Intel Xeon W processor RAM Configure up to 1.5TB Storage Configure up to 8TB of SSD Dimensions 52.9 cm x 45 cm x 21.8 cm (tower)

Various sizes (rack) Weight 18 kg (39.7 pounds) (tower)

17.6 kg (38.8 pounds) (rack)

Pros: Workstation-class Xeon processors up to 28 cores

High-performance memory system with a massive 1.5TB capacity

Apple Afterburner accelerator card Cons: Recommended Pro Display XDR monitor adds to the price

Overkill for most folks

Could an Apple silicon version arrive soon? No doubt, the Mac Pro (2019) is the best professional-graded computer Apple has ever created. Made in the United States, the Mac Pro has been designed for maximum performance and expansion. It features Xeon processors, an Earth-shattering high-performance memory system, eight PCIe expansion slots, and graphics architecture that supports what Apple calls the world's most powerful graphics card. There's also the all-new Apple Afterburner accelerator card that lets you playback as many as three streams of 8K ProRes RAW video simultaneously. The Mac Pro comes in tower or rack configurations. Both models ship with a Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad, Magic Mouse 2, USB-C to Lightning Cable, and power cord. There's no denying, the Mac Pro is the most powerful Mac to date. And yet, it's certainly a niche product, and that's fine. Starting with its price, this Mac isn't for everyone. And yet, it's probably worth every dime.

Best for Professionals Mac Pro (2019) Get this Mac if you want everything and have the resources to build the best machine to suit your needs. Otherwise, stick with iMac as your desktop app. From $5,999 at Apple

How to pick the best Mac for you We've selected the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) as the best Mac of the year. It's the one packed with the features most users need yet omits the ones they do not. Better still, it's priced right and is easy to carry across the room or back and forth on campus. However, the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) isn't the most powerful Mac around, nor does it offer the broadest customization options. 1. Price There's no denying Macs are among the most expensive computers on the market. This fact has been in Apple's DNA since the first Macintosh was introduced to the world in 1984. And yet, in 2021, the price breakdown is extensive, with the cheapest option available for less than $700 and the most expensive for more than $10,000, depending on the extras. Luckily, the wide price range extends to both the MacBook and Mac desktop lineup. 2. Apple silicon or Intel? Buying a new Mac at the beginning of 2021 can be confusing because Cupertino decided to switch from Intel to Apple silicon over the coming years. We at iMore are forward thinkers, and that's why we're recommending Apple silicon-based options when available. Though Apple has promised to support Intel-based models for years to come (and they will), we know Intel isn't in the company's future, and this is a point no one can deny. Our decision to embrace Apple silicon over Intel is the reason, for example, we're recommending the M1-based 13-inch MacBook Pro over the 13-inch and 16-inch Intel-version. Arguably the latter is better than the M1 version. And yet, it's not as future-proof. Besides, it will almost certainly get replaced by an Apple silicon version before the end of the year. Over at iMac, the 27-inch version is newer than the 21.5-inch model, which is the central reason for our recommendation. Both size models are Intel-based, so that's not a factor here. It's the same for the Mac Pro, which is also Intel-only for now, although that will change in time.