We've already selected our favorite gadgets and accessories from this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Here are our favorite products announced that work with Apple's MagSafe ecosystem. These take on many forms, and better still, some can be ordered right now! SCOSCHE

The SCOSCHE BoomCanMS Portable Speaker is super compact and convenient and gives you a new way to enjoy your favorite music and podcasts. Though it's developed specifically for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series handsets that have MagSafe, the portable speaker also ships with a magnetic MagicPlate to add support for other iPhones. The product also doubles as a kickstand. The speaker arrives in stores this spring for just $39.99. Are you looking for a MagSafe speaker that's bigger? SCOSCHE also announced a revised version of its popular BoomBottle Magnetic Portable Speaker that's compatible with MagSafe. It features two passive subwoofers and two 10W speakers, giving the speaker impressive bass and crisp highs. It launches this summer for $129.99. SCOSCHE announced two other MagSafe-compatible products at CES, each made for car use.

The MagicMount MSC car mount features Neodymium magnets that are built-in directly, securely holding your Apple MagSafe charger in place. Adjustable for a full 360-degrees for portrait or landscape phone viewing, the mount includes a 20W USB-C car adapter for fast charging and comes in four mounting options: 4-in-1 (Dash/Vent with optional Swing-Arm), Window/Dash, and Cup Holder. Meanwhile, the SCOSCHE MagicMount Pro Charge5 is designed to both hold and wireless charge all MagSafe and Qi-enabled phones. Better still, it offers fast charging. Both new car mounts arrive this spring for $34.99 and $44.99, respectively. HANDL New York Source: Handl New York Known for adding a sense of style to mobile device accessories, HANDL New York has introduced a new jewelry lineup from its founder and owner, artist Allen Hirsch. Each piece is MagSafe-compatible and removable, and designed to match moods and outfits at will. The price and availability of these PopSocket-like products hasn't been announced. Speck Moving on, you can now purchase the CES-introduced Presidio Pro Folio for MagSafe by Speck. Priced at $39.99, the product turns your existing MagSafe charger into a stand. It also serves as a cable organizer with a protective USB dock that features a secure magnetic closure. LINE Elsewhere, LINE has announced the new LINESTAND Triple MagSafe Stand. Available to order on January 14th, the accessory uses a universal VESA mount to charge an iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. LINE is also launching a LINESTAND two-device model for iPhone and Apple Watch. Both products are made from 70% recycled aluminum and require an existing MagSafe and Apple Watch charger. Belkin