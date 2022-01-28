Best MagSafe cases for iPhone 13 mini iMore 2022
The iPhone 13 mini is the perfect little phone for many of us, and the MagSafe ring that allows the use of a MagSafe charger and other accessories is one of its many appealing features. However, if you use a regular iPhone case, it can interfere with MagSafe technology. So, to fully utilize the MagSafe Charger and other great MagSafe accessories, be sure to snag one of the best MagSafe cases for iPhone 13 mini.
- Apple-designed: Apple iPhone 13 mini Silicone Case with MagSafe
- Clear choice: Spigen Ultra Hybrid Mag Compatible with MagSafe Designed for iPhone 13 Mini Case
- Extra protection: Speck Products Gemshell Clear + MagSafe iPhone 13 Mini/iPhone 12 Mini Case
- Grippy: Smartish iPhone 13 Mini Slim Case - Gripmunk Compatible with MagSafe
- Super protection: LifeProof SEE SERIES Case with MagSafe for iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 12 mini
- Sparkly: Case-Mate - Twinkle - MAGSAFE Case for iPhone 13 Mini
- High-end leather: NOMAD Modern Leather Case for iPhone 13 mini
- Camera lens protection: Nillkin CamShield Pro Magnetic Cover Case for Apple iPhone 13 Mini Compatible with MagSafe
- Spoiled for choice: CASETiFY MagSafe Cases for iPhone 13 mini
- Wallet bundle: Kimguard Magnetic Clear for iPhone 13 Mini Case and Magnetic Leather Wallet
- Colorful silicone: SURPHY Magnetic Case Designed for iPhone 13 Mini
- Full body protection: AICase for iPhone 13 Mini Case with MagSafe Support
Apple-designed: Apple iPhone 13 mini Silicone Case with MagSafeStaff Pick
We love Apple's cases. They always fit perfectly, work as expected, and look amazing, not to mention that it has that coveted Apple logo on the back. Choose from an array of colors designed to perfectly match or set off the color of your iPhone 13 mini.
Clear choice: Spigen Ultra Hybrid Mag Compatible with MagSafe Designed for iPhone 13 Mini Case
You can clearly see the ring of magical magnets on this nicely-priced slim protective case. Choose the totally clear option shown here, or pick one with a hint of color around the edges.
Extra protection: Speck Products Gemshell Clear + MagSafe iPhone 13 Mini/iPhone 12 Mini Case
This svelte clear case from Speck has reinforced corners and raised bezels to protect your iPhone 13 mini, but it also has Microban antimicrobial properties to protect you. It's tested to withstand up to eight-foot drops.
Grippy: Smartish iPhone 13 Mini Slim Case - Gripmunk Compatible with MagSafe
Protective air-pocket corners and a soft microfiber lining help keep your iPhone 13 mini safe from damage. Textured, extra-grippy edges will help keep you from dropping it. Choose from several color and design options.
Super protection: LifeProof SEE SERIES Case with MagSafe for iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 12 mini
This rugged case is drop-tested for up to two meters (6.6 feet). Plus, you can feel good about your purchase because it's made from 45% recycled materials. Choose from several color options.
Sparkly: Case-Mate - Twinkle - MAGSAFE Case for iPhone 13 Mini
Add a little bling to your iPhone 13 mini with this pretty case. It's got 10-foot drop protection, and it's made from recycled materials. Don't worry; the iridescent glitter foil is completely inside the case, so you won't feel any texture, and it won't lose its sparkle.
High-end leather: NOMAD Modern Leather Case for iPhone 13 mini
This beauty is wrapped in NOMAD's signature Horween vegetable-tanned leather, which will develop a warm patina over time. The case offers 10-foot drop protection. Choose from several natural leather color options.
Camera lens protection: Nillkin CamShield Pro Magnetic Cover Case for Apple iPhone 13 Mini Compatible with MagSafe
Are you concerned about scratching your camera lens? Worry no more; this case has a sliding cover to protect your camera when not in use. Just slide open the cover when you want to take a photo.
Spoiled for choice: CASETiFY MagSafe Cases for iPhone 13 mini
CASETiFY offers an extraordinary selection of cases. Choose your materials, your protection level, and your style. You're not even limited to the thousands of artistic designs you see on CASETiFY's website because you can upload your own.
Wallet bundle: Kimguard Magnetic Clear for iPhone 13 Mini Case and Magnetic Leather Wallet
Get a slim, clear MagSafe case plus a MagSafe wallet for one low price. Just pop the wallet off when it's time to use your MagSafe charger, and then pop it back on when you head out. It'll hold up to three cards. Choose from several color options.
Colorful silicone: SURPHY Magnetic Case Designed for iPhone 13 Mini
While it lacks the nifty Apple logo, it's nearly a dupe for the Apple Silicone Case. The silicone case is smooth to the touch yet offers a decent grip. The inside is lined with microfiber to prevent scratches. Choose from several color options.
Full body protection: AICase for iPhone 13 Mini Case with MagSafe Support
This rugged case offers front-to-back 360° protection with a 9H tempered glass screen protector built right in. It meets military drop-test standards, protecting your iPhone 13 mini against damage from drops of up to 10 feet.
Which of the best MagSafe cases for iPhone 13 mini is for you?
Yes, MagSafe chargers will work with any of the best iPhone 13 mini cases, just as any wireless charger does. But unless the case is made explicitly for MagSafe, you won't get that magnetic attachment. So, that means you won't be able to use it with MagSafe charging stands, MagSafe wallets, or other accessories.
We are always fond of the cases that Apple releases along with its latest iPhone lineups. The Apple iPhone 13 mini Silicone Case with MagSafe is no exception. You can choose one that matches your iPhone perfectly or contrasts beautifully for a more striking look. "Try on" all of the different colors with your particular iPhone color on Apple's website before you buy. If you find a color you love, don't wait; because Apple does change out some color options seasonally.
If you're not looking to spend that much money, check out the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Mag Compatible with MagSafe Designed for iPhone 13 Mini Case. It looks a lot like Apple's Clear Case with MagSafe, but it's less than half the price and even comes in a few color options.
