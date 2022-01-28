Best MagSafe cases for iPhone 13 mini iMore 2022

The iPhone 13 mini is the perfect little phone for many of us, and the MagSafe ring that allows the use of a MagSafe charger and other accessories is one of its many appealing features. However, if you use a regular iPhone case, it can interfere with MagSafe technology. So, to fully utilize the MagSafe Charger and other great MagSafe accessories, be sure to snag one of the best MagSafe cases for iPhone 13 mini.

Which of the best MagSafe cases for iPhone 13 mini is for you?

Yes, MagSafe chargers will work with any of the best iPhone 13 mini cases, just as any wireless charger does. But unless the case is made explicitly for MagSafe, you won't get that magnetic attachment. So, that means you won't be able to use it with MagSafe charging stands, MagSafe wallets, or other accessories.

We are always fond of the cases that Apple releases along with its latest iPhone lineups. The Apple iPhone 13 mini Silicone Case with MagSafe is no exception. You can choose one that matches your iPhone perfectly or contrasts beautifully for a more striking look. "Try on" all of the different colors with your particular iPhone color on Apple's website before you buy. If you find a color you love, don't wait; because Apple does change out some color options seasonally.

If you're not looking to spend that much money, check out the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Mag Compatible with MagSafe Designed for iPhone 13 Mini Case. It looks a lot like Apple's Clear Case with MagSafe, but it's less than half the price and even comes in a few color options.