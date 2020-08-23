Best Massage Guns iMore 2020
Treat yourself to some deep tissue release and trigger point therapy with one of the best massage guns out there. We can all benefit from massage therapy from time to time, especially when we lead particularly active or athletic lifestyles. These massage guns have been tried and tested by all kinds of people, from professional athletes, to physical therapists, to active families, and everyone in between. We love the TaoTronics Massage Gun because it's a great value, highly rated, and comes with six different massage heads and a rechargeable battery so you can target every part of your body and take it with you wherever you go.
- Best Overall: TaoTronics Massage Gun
- Best Value: Apollo Kinetics Pulse Massage Gun
- Best Grip: LifePro Pulse Fx Massage Gun
- Best Massage Heads: Chirogun Massage Gun
- Best Tech: TheraGun PRO
Best Overall: TaoTronics Massage Gun
This superior massage gun features ultra-long work time and can operate for four to ten hours, depending on how you use it. It needs to be charged for six hours initially and then four hours after that to get the rechargeable battery to 100% for cordless use. It features ten adjustable speeds, and the 24W high-torque motor produces 1400 to 3200 strokes per minute to reach tissue as deep as 12 milliliters to increase blood flow for effective trigger point therapy and deep tissue release. It's extremely user friendly and easy to use. The digital screen displays two numbers, the left side reflects the level of intensity, and the right side displays the battery level.
It comes with six specialty massage heads. These interchangeable heads come in different shapes to target specific muscle groups for faster recovery and relief. It's super quick and easy to exchange heads, and you can do so in a matter of seconds. This gun operates quietly and is outfitted with a rubber handle for a no-slip grip. It's portable, lightweight, and comes with a nifty PU travel case to keep all of the parts pristinely organized in their designated compartments.
Take note that this massage gun is potent and may be too intense for some, even when operating at level one. When you start to use this tool, start at the lowest level, and work your way up. It also has a 15-minute auto shut off feature to protect the motor from overheating. The manufacturer recommends that you not operate it for longer than one hour at a time, and to give it a 30-minute rest in between hour-long sessions.
Pros:
- User friendly
- Superior battery life
- Very powerful (10 levels of intensity)
- Six massage heads
- Sleek, lightweight and portable
Cons:
- High torque motor may be too intense for some
- 15-minute auto shut off
Best Overall
TaoTronics Massage Gun
Superior battery life
This rechargeable massage gun features superior battery life, a powerful motor, six massage heads, and a bonus carrying case.
Best Value: Apollo Kinetics Pulse Massage Gun
This budget-friendly massage gun comes in six different colors so you can pick the best aesthetic to suit your vibe. It's very durable and engineered with a brushless DC motor to ensure lower vibration, noise, and a longer lifespan. This tool is ultra-light and only weighs just over two pounds with the battery attached, making it super portable and enabling you to take it with you truly anywhere you go.
It features three different vibrational settings to release muscle tension and relieve muscle pain. It's versatile and includes four attachment heads to target different parts of the body and provide full-body relaxation from a four-angle approach. It comes with a one-year limited warranty.
On the downside, this massage gun only has three speeds, which is much less than more professional models, but users think it still does the trick. Some users also complain of this tool being extra noisy.
Pros:
- Budget-friendly
- Lots of colors to choose from
- Ultra-light and portable
- Four massage heads
Cons:
- Only three-speed settings
- Loud
Best Value
Apollo Kinetics Pulse Massage Gun
Lots of colors
Budget-friendly, three-speed massage gun that's ultra-light, portable, and comes in a variety of colors.
Best Grip: LifePro Pulse Fx Masage Gun
This massage gun was designed with athletes and bodybuilders in mind and can penetrate up to 16 millimeters into muscle tissue. It features a curved, easy to grip handle to further increase your leverage while you operate. It has a robust 250W motor that delivers high-penetration vibrations and is designed to send waves of relaxation and relief throughout your body's joints and muscles, promoting mobility, flexibility via trigger point massage therapy.
It has three adjustable speed settings for various degrees of intensity, and the massage head rotates to three adjustable angles so you can massage those hard to reach places. Pulsing vibrations penetrate deep into your muscles and fascia, treating areas even the most skilled hands can't reach. Every LifePro massage gun comes with built-in live support as well as a lifetime warranty.
Take note that this massage gun is extremely powerful, and even the lowest setting may be too intense for some. There are also only three speed settings, and some users complain of the battery only lasting one to two hours max.
Pros:
- Very powerful (250W motor)
- Curved, easy to grip handle design
- Three adjustable angles
- Five massage heads
Cons:
- May be too powerful for some
- Only three speed settings
- Short battery life
Best Grip
LifePro Pulse Fx Massage Gun
Extra powerful
Extremely powerful massage gun with a curved easy to grip handle and a three-angle adjustable massage head.
Best Massage Heads: Chirogun Massage Gun
This massage gun comes with a whopping 15 different massage heads and two different massage balls for all of your trigger point therapy and deep tissue needs. The 15 head attachments are tools for massaging every muscle in your body, promoting circulation and helping to accelerate both warm-up and recovery.
It features 30 adjustable speed levels that go up to 3200 PPMS and a rechargeable battery that gives you up to six hours of work time. This massage gun utilizes the latest technology in noise reduction for a quiet, therapeutic experience, and the ergonomic design makes it sleek and easy to use.
On the downside, some users complained of this gun taking a long time to charge. They said it took about three hours to get it to 50% and seven hours to get it to 100%. Some also complained of the massage heads being difficult to remove and change.
Pros:
- 15 massage heads + 2 bonus balls
- 30 adjustable speeds
- User friendly
- Portable
Cons:
- Takes a long time to charge
- Massage heads can be challenging to change
Best Massage Heads
Chirogun Massage Gun
Most versatile
Budget-friendly massage gun that comes with 15 different massage heads, two bonus balls, and 30 adjustable speeds.
Best Tech: TheraGun PRO
This commercial-grade, deep muscle, massage gun provides personalized, guided app experiences that help to reduce muscle soreness, improve mobility, and increase relaxation. With a rotating arm and continuous battery life, the Theragun PRO was thoughtfully designed for maximum ergonomic comfort and professional-grade durability and treatment.
Bluetooth enabled and integrated with the Therabody app; this gun will continue to interact and learn from your behaviors and preferences. It will suggest customized treatments to support the things you enjoy doing most. It features four arm positions designed to reach any area of the body, and the triangle ergonomic handle allows you to hold the device in several ways without straining your hands and wrists.
It comes with two rechargeable batteries that deliver 150 minutes of work time each. You can charge one while using the other and continuously swap for all-day run time. You can monitor current speed and force on its OLED screen and access any speed between 1750-2400 PPMS via the Therabody app.
This massage gun is extremely pricey, but most feel its worth the investment for the commercial-grade piece of equipment you get. It is extremely powerful and may be too intense for some, so start low and work your way up to higher settings. Some users also complained of bad or unresponsive customer service.
Pros:
- Personalized therapy plans via Therabody app (smart gun)
- Two rechargeable batteries
- Four arm positions
- Customizable speeds
- Six massage heads
Cons:
- Pricey
- May be too powerful for some
- Bad customer service
Best Tech
TheraGun PRO
Smart gun + app integration
Commercial grade smart massage gun that, when used with the Therabody app delivers personalized therapy plans to suit your lifestyle.
Bottom line
Integrating trigger point therapy into your health routine can pose wonderful effects on your body. Using a massage gun can help alleviate tired, sore, and stiff muscles, eliminate knots, increase circulation and lymphatic flow, relieve muscle spasms and stiffness, reduce the accumulation of lactic acid, activate the nervous system and invigorate muscles, increase joint mobility, and relax and thicken connective tissue and fascia.
We did the research and found the guns that made this cut are the best massage guns on the market. Our favorite is the TaoTronics Massage Gun for its superior battery life, value, six massage heads, and ten levels of intensity. It's super easy to use and is sleek, lightweight, and portable so that you can take it anywhere. We feel that all of these massage guns are at the top of their class and would make great investments for anyone looking for some deep tissue release and excellent trigger point therapy.
