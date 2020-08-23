Best Massage Guns iMore 2020

Treat yourself to some deep tissue release and trigger point therapy with one of the best massage guns out there. We can all benefit from massage therapy from time to time, especially when we lead particularly active or athletic lifestyles. These massage guns have been tried and tested by all kinds of people, from professional athletes, to physical therapists, to active families, and everyone in between. We love the TaoTronics Massage Gun because it's a great value, highly rated, and comes with six different massage heads and a rechargeable battery so you can target every part of your body and take it with you wherever you go.

This superior massage gun features ultra-long work time and can operate for four to ten hours, depending on how you use it. It needs to be charged for six hours initially and then four hours after that to get the rechargeable battery to 100% for cordless use. It features ten adjustable speeds, and the 24W high-torque motor produces 1400 to 3200 strokes per minute to reach tissue as deep as 12 milliliters to increase blood flow for effective trigger point therapy and deep tissue release. It's extremely user friendly and easy to use. The digital screen displays two numbers, the left side reflects the level of intensity, and the right side displays the battery level. It comes with six specialty massage heads. These interchangeable heads come in different shapes to target specific muscle groups for faster recovery and relief. It's super quick and easy to exchange heads, and you can do so in a matter of seconds. This gun operates quietly and is outfitted with a rubber handle for a no-slip grip. It's portable, lightweight, and comes with a nifty PU travel case to keep all of the parts pristinely organized in their designated compartments. Take note that this massage gun is potent and may be too intense for some, even when operating at level one. When you start to use this tool, start at the lowest level, and work your way up. It also has a 15-minute auto shut off feature to protect the motor from overheating. The manufacturer recommends that you not operate it for longer than one hour at a time, and to give it a 30-minute rest in between hour-long sessions. Pros: User friendly

Superior battery life

Very powerful (10 levels of intensity)

Six massage heads

Sleek, lightweight and portable Cons: High torque motor may be too intense for some

15-minute auto shut off

Best Overall TaoTronics Massage Gun Superior battery life This rechargeable massage gun features superior battery life, a powerful motor, six massage heads, and a bonus carrying case. $130 from Amazon

Best Value: Apollo Kinetics Pulse Massage Gun

This budget-friendly massage gun comes in six different colors so you can pick the best aesthetic to suit your vibe. It's very durable and engineered with a brushless DC motor to ensure lower vibration, noise, and a longer lifespan. This tool is ultra-light and only weighs just over two pounds with the battery attached, making it super portable and enabling you to take it with you truly anywhere you go. It features three different vibrational settings to release muscle tension and relieve muscle pain. It's versatile and includes four attachment heads to target different parts of the body and provide full-body relaxation from a four-angle approach. It comes with a one-year limited warranty. On the downside, this massage gun only has three speeds, which is much less than more professional models, but users think it still does the trick. Some users also complain of this tool being extra noisy. Pros: Budget-friendly

Lots of colors to choose from

Ultra-light and portable

Four massage heads Cons: Only three-speed settings

Loud

Best Grip: LifePro Pulse Fx Masage Gun

This massage gun was designed with athletes and bodybuilders in mind and can penetrate up to 16 millimeters into muscle tissue. It features a curved, easy to grip handle to further increase your leverage while you operate. It has a robust 250W motor that delivers high-penetration vibrations and is designed to send waves of relaxation and relief throughout your body's joints and muscles, promoting mobility, flexibility via trigger point massage therapy. It has three adjustable speed settings for various degrees of intensity, and the massage head rotates to three adjustable angles so you can massage those hard to reach places. Pulsing vibrations penetrate deep into your muscles and fascia, treating areas even the most skilled hands can't reach. Every LifePro massage gun comes with built-in live support as well as a lifetime warranty. Take note that this massage gun is extremely powerful, and even the lowest setting may be too intense for some. There are also only three speed settings, and some users complain of the battery only lasting one to two hours max. Pros: Very powerful (250W motor)

Curved, easy to grip handle design

Three adjustable angles

Five massage heads Cons: May be too powerful for some

Only three speed settings

Short battery life

Best Grip LifePro Pulse Fx Massage Gun Extra powerful Extremely powerful massage gun with a curved easy to grip handle and a three-angle adjustable massage head. $300 from Amazon

Best Massage Heads: Chirogun Massage Gun

This massage gun comes with a whopping 15 different massage heads and two different massage balls for all of your trigger point therapy and deep tissue needs. The 15 head attachments are tools for massaging every muscle in your body, promoting circulation and helping to accelerate both warm-up and recovery. It features 30 adjustable speed levels that go up to 3200 PPMS and a rechargeable battery that gives you up to six hours of work time. This massage gun utilizes the latest technology in noise reduction for a quiet, therapeutic experience, and the ergonomic design makes it sleek and easy to use. On the downside, some users complained of this gun taking a long time to charge. They said it took about three hours to get it to 50% and seven hours to get it to 100%. Some also complained of the massage heads being difficult to remove and change. Pros: 15 massage heads + 2 bonus balls

30 adjustable speeds

User friendly

Portable Cons: Takes a long time to charge

Massage heads can be challenging to change

Best Massage Heads Chirogun Massage Gun Most versatile Budget-friendly massage gun that comes with 15 different massage heads, two bonus balls, and 30 adjustable speeds. $80 from Amazon

Best Tech: TheraGun PRO

This commercial-grade, deep muscle, massage gun provides personalized, guided app experiences that help to reduce muscle soreness, improve mobility, and increase relaxation. With a rotating arm and continuous battery life, the Theragun PRO was thoughtfully designed for maximum ergonomic comfort and professional-grade durability and treatment. Bluetooth enabled and integrated with the Therabody app; this gun will continue to interact and learn from your behaviors and preferences. It will suggest customized treatments to support the things you enjoy doing most. It features four arm positions designed to reach any area of the body, and the triangle ergonomic handle allows you to hold the device in several ways without straining your hands and wrists. It comes with two rechargeable batteries that deliver 150 minutes of work time each. You can charge one while using the other and continuously swap for all-day run time. You can monitor current speed and force on its OLED screen and access any speed between 1750-2400 PPMS via the Therabody app. This massage gun is extremely pricey, but most feel its worth the investment for the commercial-grade piece of equipment you get. It is extremely powerful and may be too intense for some, so start low and work your way up to higher settings. Some users also complained of bad or unresponsive customer service. Pros: Personalized therapy plans via Therabody app (smart gun)

Two rechargeable batteries

Four arm positions

Customizable speeds

Six massage heads Cons: Pricey

May be too powerful for some

Bad customer service