Best Men's Bands for the Withings Move iMore 2020
The best thing about the Withings Move is that it looks like a classic watch. From workouts to daily wear, it looks good in any situation. So, it's a good idea to keep a few different watchband styles around to make sure you can wear the Withings Move in any setting. Whether you're dressing it up or down, these are the best choices for replacement bands to wear with the Withings Move.
- Classic quality: Withings Leather Wristband
- Affordable leather: WOCCI Watch Band
- Sporty & original: Withings Silicone Wristband
- Sporty and reversible: DDJOY Breathable Watch Band
- Dress it up: Withings Metal Wristbands
- Dark stainless look: Berfine Stainless Steel Watch Band
- A fine weave: Withings Woven Wristband
- Best value: Bossblue Replacement Band
Classic quality: Withings Leather WristbandStaff Pick
If your Withings Move didn't come with a classy leather band, it's a good idea to have one on hand. This is an essential band that can go with just about any clothing, from casual to dressy. It also comes in a lot of different colors according to your preferences. This one comes straight from Withings, so you can count on good quality.
Affordable leather: WOCCI Watch Band
If the Withings Leather Wristband is out of your budget range, there are alternative leather bands that also look nice on the Withings Move. This one from Wocci is made with durable, attractive leather, and it's available in five colors.
Sporty & original: Withings Silicone Wristband
For sports, a breathable silicone is ideal for its light, stretchy feel and sweat-proof material. Withings makes an excellent silicone band that will stand up well to your workouts. They come in several cool color combos to match your workout style.
Sporty and reversible: DDJOY Breathable Watch Band
Similar to the Withings breathable silicone band, this one is also made of waterproof, breathable silicone, but at a more affordable price point. The DDJOY band is also reversible, so you get two colors in one!
Dress it up: Withings Metal Wristbands
Here's a sophisticated metal band that dresses up your Withings Move. If you need a bit of shine and elegance for your next night out, these metal wristbands from Withings are super swank. They come in several shiny shades, but you're paying more for Withings quality; these bands are not cheap.
Dark stainless look: Berfine Stainless Steel Watch Band
If you like the look of the Withings metal band, but you're not keen on that high price tag, there are other affordable options like this stainless steel band from Berfine. This one comes in both silver and black.
A fine weave: Withings Woven Wristband
Here's something a little different. Withings woven wristbands are trimmed in leather so they can go either casual or sophisticated, depending on your outfit. This stylish wristband looks like it would fit right into a day of sailing or golf.
Best value: Bossblue Replacement Band
Sometimes you just like to keep a few basic bands around so you can quickly switch out colors or as a backup in case one band breaks. The Bossblue is a great low-cost option if you just need something simple. It's made of silicone and comes in a variety of colors.
Dress up that watch
There are many style options for your Withings Move. You can dress it up and dress it down so that it always fits into any style setting. You'll never have to take it off! We prefer the classic leather band from Withings because it's made of good quality leather and it's available in several different colors for any wardrobe situation. It looks good in both casual and more dressy settings.
If it's a sport band you need, then try the Withings Silicone Band or the DDJOY Band. Both are made of sweat-proof silicone with breathable holes for comfort. You just have to decide if you prefer the more expensive original or a more affordable, third-party option. Stock up on several different bands in various colorways, so your Withings Move will be prepared for any outing.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Listen to music and charge your iPad Pro (2018) together with a splitter
Looking for a way to use your favorite headphones and charge your 2018 iPad Pro at the same time? Check out these cool options!
In these weird times, accessories everyone in your home can use
Your home is your castle and its inhabitance, your royal family. During these weird times, consider these useful and practical accessories that provide protection, stress relief, and, in some cases, entertainment.
Get your Withings Move on when you attach a workout band
Every fitness tracking device needs a good workout band, and the Withings Move is no exception. Choose one of these sport bands for the most utility and comfort during exercise.