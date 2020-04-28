Best Men's Bands for the Withings Move iMore 2020

The best thing about the Withings Move is that it looks like a classic watch. From workouts to daily wear, it looks good in any situation. So, it's a good idea to keep a few different watchband styles around to make sure you can wear the Withings Move in any setting. Whether you're dressing it up or down, these are the best choices for replacement bands to wear with the Withings Move.

Dress up that watch

There are many style options for your Withings Move. You can dress it up and dress it down so that it always fits into any style setting. You'll never have to take it off! We prefer the classic leather band from Withings because it's made of good quality leather and it's available in several different colors for any wardrobe situation. It looks good in both casual and more dressy settings.

If it's a sport band you need, then try the Withings Silicone Band or the DDJOY Band. Both are made of sweat-proof silicone with breathable holes for comfort. You just have to decide if you prefer the more expensive original or a more affordable, third-party option. Stock up on several different bands in various colorways, so your Withings Move will be prepared for any outing.