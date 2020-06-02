Best Podcasting Microphones iMore 2020

Podcasting is a huge and growing industry. The medium has become super popular in the last few years as access to professional equipment has become a lot easier, making starting your own professional podcast at home extremely easy to do. While you don't need to spend a lot of money to start recording, you will want to invest in a microphone that ensures your listeners can hear the passion in your voice as you discuss your favorite topics. When it comes to the best microphones for podcasting, here are our top picks.

The bottom line

A well-manufactured microphone is an essential addition to any podcaster's must-have equipment list. A microphone like the Blue Yeti USB Mic for Recording & Streaming on PC and Mac is great for beginners and professional podcasters. It is easy to use and is equipped with a ton of features to make sure your sound quality is always as flawless as can be.

If you're just starting on your podcasting journey or are looking for a microphone that is great for use in your home, the ZealSound Condenser Broadcast Microphone or the Audio-Technica AT2020 Cardioid Condenser Studio XLR Microphone are brilliant options. The ZealSound mic is a great affordable option to try out as you learn the ropes of podcasting, while the Audio-Technica microphone is more advanced and comes equipped with features for use at home.