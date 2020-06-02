Best Podcasting Microphones iMore 2020
Podcasting is a huge and growing industry. The medium has become super popular in the last few years as access to professional equipment has become a lot easier, making starting your own professional podcast at home extremely easy to do. While you don't need to spend a lot of money to start recording, you will want to invest in a microphone that ensures your listeners can hear the passion in your voice as you discuss your favorite topics. When it comes to the best microphones for podcasting, here are our top picks.
- Best Overall: Blue Yeti USB Mic for Recording & Streaming on PC and Mac
- For home studios: Audio-Technica AT2020 Cardioid Condenser Studio XLR Microphone
- For professional use: Samson Q2U USB/XLR Dynamic Microphone Recording and Podcasting Pack
- Budget-friendly: ZealSound Condenser Broadcast Microphone
- With a carry case: USB Microphone Kit 192KHZ/24BIT with Aluminum Organizer Storage Case
Best Overall: Blue Yeti USB Mic for Recording & Streaming on PC and MacStaff Pick
This Blue Yeti microphone is an easy-to-use tri-capsule USB condenser microphone that won't lead you astray when it comes to single-person recording. Compatible with both PC and Mac, this podcasting mic has a frequency response of 20kHz, which means you're getting great sounding audio every time you sit in front of it. With multiple pattern selections, gain control, a zero-latency headphone output, and a mute button, this microphone is great for use at home or in a professional studio.
For home studios: Audio-Technica AT2020 Cardioid Condenser Studio XLR Microphone
This Audio-Technica microphone is perfect for use in an at-home studio as it comes equipped with a 20 db spl noise level. Featuring a strategically engineered design, this mic works hard at reducing unwanted noises and focuses on the sounds that you want it to hear. This podcasting microphone has a great transient and frequency response.
For professional use: Samson Q2U USB/XLR Dynamic Microphone Recording and Podcasting Pack
If you want to upgrade from a beginner to a professional podcaster, the Samson Q2U has both USB and XLR connections, making it great for use in a professional studio. While USB microphones are super easy to plug into your computer and start recording, XLR mics require a bit more equipment but can provide better control of the recording quality. This plug-and-play podcasting pack includes a desktop clip and stand to position the microphone, a pop-filter, and both USB and XLR cables.
Budget-friendly: ZealSound Condenser Broadcast Microphone
This affordable podcasting microphone comes equipped with a built-in 3.5-millimeter jack and is compatible with smartphones, laptops, and PCs. Featuring a built-in volume button, echo button, and an adjustable sound card mixer, you can easily adjust and monitor your sound quality. This microphone comes with a tripod and a pop filter.
With a carry case: USB Microphone Kit 192KHZ/24BIT with Aluminum Organizer Storage Case
This plug-and-play condenser microphone comes equipped with an aluminum carry case that will keep your microphone safe and protected when not in use. Safely transport this microphone anywhere from your home office to your professional studio without worrying about damaging your equipment. This podcasting mic is compatible with all laptops, PCs, and smartphones, and it features a 24bit 192kHz sound chip, giving you only professional-sounding quality for your podcast.
The bottom line
A well-manufactured microphone is an essential addition to any podcaster's must-have equipment list. A microphone like the Blue Yeti USB Mic for Recording & Streaming on PC and Mac is great for beginners and professional podcasters. It is easy to use and is equipped with a ton of features to make sure your sound quality is always as flawless as can be.
If you're just starting on your podcasting journey or are looking for a microphone that is great for use in your home, the ZealSound Condenser Broadcast Microphone or the Audio-Technica AT2020 Cardioid Condenser Studio XLR Microphone are brilliant options. The ZealSound mic is a great affordable option to try out as you learn the ropes of podcasting, while the Audio-Technica microphone is more advanced and comes equipped with features for use at home.
