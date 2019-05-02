The Polaroid Mint Camera & Printer makes capturing and sharing your favorite moments easier than ever. Not only does the 2-in-1 device allow you to snap photos and print them on the spot, but you also have the option of saving your snaps for later. To store your photos, you'll need a great microSD card and here are a few options for you. As you browse, it's also worth keeping in mind that the Polaroid Mint doesn't support more than 256GB of additional storage, according to its website.
Best in show: Samsung MicroSDXC EVO Select Memory CardStaff Favorite
The 128GB Samsung MicroSDXC EVO Select is an ideal pick for most people. It boasts read speeds up to 100MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s, which means it's fast and it's perfect for storing high-resolution photographs. There's also a 10-year limited warranty, so you know you'll be protected.
Buy in bulk: Silicon Power 64GB 5-Pack
If you tend to misplace your tiny microSD cards, you might want to make sure you have a backup…or five. Silicon Power offers a bundled pack with five 64GB cards, which gives you a total of 320GB for your many, many photo-worthy moments.
Maximum capacity: SanDisk Extreme
The SanDisk Extreme is another great option for your Polaroid Mint. The 256GB card fits the Mint's maximum additional storage capacity and provides super fast read and write speeds, up to 160MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively. The card is also waterproof and performs well in extreme temperatures.
256GB for less: Silicon Power microSD Card
If you want the maximum storage option without spending too much, the Silicon Power 256GB card is another great choice. The card comes in a unique design and has been dubbed a "limited edition" but more importantly, it offers high speeds and a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty.
Seriously budget-friendly: Kingston Canvas Select
Kingston is one of the most well-known names in the world of storage and the company is offering a 64GB mircoSD card with read speeds up to 80MB/s. The card is also built to withstand harsh environments.
The MicroSDXC EVO Select from Samsung will be an excellent choice for most people. The company estimates its 128GB card can hold up to 37,600 photos, which seems like plenty for the average user. Plus, there's the added peace of mind you get knowing you're protected with the card's 10-year limited warranty. Samsung also boasts its cards are backed by "4-Proof Protection," which means they should be able to withstand up to 72 hours in seawater, extreme temperatures, airport X-ray machines, and magnetic fields equivalent to an MRI scanner.
However, if you think you'll need more space and you have a little extra cash to spend, you should definitely consider the SanDisk Extreme. The microSD from SanDisk offers the best speeds and more storage for your snaps. Or if you need something a little more budget-friendly, the Kingston Canvas will not disappoint. It's a lot cheaper than the other cards on this list but it still comes with many of the same great features.
