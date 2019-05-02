The Polaroid Mint Camera & Printer makes capturing and sharing your favorite moments easier than ever. Not only does the 2-in-1 device allow you to snap photos and print them on the spot, but you also have the option of saving your snaps for later. To store your photos, you'll need a great microSD card and here are a few options for you. As you browse, it's also worth keeping in mind that the Polaroid Mint doesn't support more than 256GB of additional storage, according to its website.

If you ask me...

The MicroSDXC EVO Select from Samsung will be an excellent choice for most people. The company estimates its 128GB card can hold up to 37,600 photos, which seems like plenty for the average user. Plus, there's the added peace of mind you get knowing you're protected with the card's 10-year limited warranty. Samsung also boasts its cards are backed by "4-Proof Protection," which means they should be able to withstand up to 72 hours in seawater, extreme temperatures, airport X-ray machines, and magnetic fields equivalent to an MRI scanner.

However, if you think you'll need more space and you have a little extra cash to spend, you should definitely consider the SanDisk Extreme. The microSD from SanDisk offers the best speeds and more storage for your snaps. Or if you need something a little more budget-friendly, the Kingston Canvas will not disappoint. It's a lot cheaper than the other cards on this list but it still comes with many of the same great features.

