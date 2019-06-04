One of the worst things that can happen when you're out and about shooting pictures is runinng out of storage room and not be able to save a special moment. You don't necessarily need a microSD card to use your Polaroid Snap, but having one in place allows you to store more images. Here are the best options for your picture-taking needs.
Maximum capacity: SanDisk Ultra 32GBStaff Pick
32GB is the highest amount of storage the Polaroid Snap can handle. This card offers more than enough space to store hundreds of fun photos. As with most microSD cards, this one comes with an adapter. You'll be able to plug it into a number of devices in order to view and access your photos.
Small storage: SanDisk 4GB
When it comes to storage, 4GB is probably the smallest amount of space you should use with your Polaroid Snap. This card will allow you to store a decent number of photos while performing at a professional speed. It comes with an adapter so you can use it with several devices.
Least expensive: SanDisk 8GB
If you're looking for something that doesn't cost very much, but still provides plenty of space this is the card to get. 8GB will still allow you to store a decent number of photos before running out of space. The card comes with an adapter so you'll be able to view your card on any device that offers either a microSD slot or an SD card slot.
Mid-range: SanDisk Ultra 16GB
At 16GB, this card allows you to store half of the Polaroid Snap's maximum microSD storage space. You'll be able to save hundreds of photos from your various adventures and outings. It's waterproof and shockproof so you don't have to worry as much about breaking it when moving around or when out in the elements.
Picture-taking fiend: SanDisk Ultra 32GB (2-Pack)
This is the perfect solution to the person who's constantly snapping pictures. Once one card is filled up, you can easily move on to the next and continue taking pictures. These cards are a respectable size and can be used with many other devices to store information. They come with an adapter so you can plug them in to either an SD card slot or a microSD card slot.
Storage saver
When choosing a microSD card for your Polaroid Snap, you'll want an option that provides enough storage to fit your picture-taking habits. The best cards come with a micoSD adapter so you can plug the card into a computer and view your image files that way. We didn't include any large-capacity storage cards since the Polaroid Snap can only handle microSD cards up to 32GB.
We recommend the SanDisk 32GB micoSD card for those who like to snap several pictures each week. This is the maximum amount of storage that the Polaroid Snap accepts at a low price. If you don't need quite that much space, you should consider the Kingston 8GB microSD card. It is large enough to hold a good number of image files and is the least expensive card we found.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.