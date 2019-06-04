One of the worst things that can happen when you're out and about shooting pictures is runinng out of storage room and not be able to save a special moment. You don't necessarily need a microSD card to use your Polaroid Snap, but having one in place allows you to store more images. Here are the best options for your picture-taking needs.

Storage saver

When choosing a microSD card for your Polaroid Snap, you'll want an option that provides enough storage to fit your picture-taking habits. The best cards come with a micoSD adapter so you can plug the card into a computer and view your image files that way. We didn't include any large-capacity storage cards since the Polaroid Snap can only handle microSD cards up to 32GB.

We recommend the SanDisk 32GB micoSD card for those who like to snap several pictures each week. This is the maximum amount of storage that the Polaroid Snap accepts at a low price. If you don't need quite that much space, you should consider the Kingston 8GB microSD card. It is large enough to hold a good number of image files and is the least expensive card we found.

