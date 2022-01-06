Best mirrorless cameras iMore 2022
Mirrorless cameras are quickly replacing bulky DSLRs. With optical viewfinders, lighter bodies, and frequently updated software, it's not hard to see a day when mirrorless makes DSLRs obsolete. If you're looking for the best digital camera today, start here. These are the top mirrorless cameras on the market this year.
Best all-purpose full-frame: Nikon Z 6II FX-Format Mirrorless Camera Body w/NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 SStaff Favorite
I've owned the Nikon Z6 II since its release, and it's currently the best bang for your buck if you're looking for a full-frame mirrorless camera that will last for years. It has a 24.5MP BSI sensor that excels in low light, shoots 14 FPS, has IBIS baked in, and does 4K UHD video. This kit comes with a sharp 24-70mm f/4 lens, battery charger, and rechargeable battery. The Z6 II has a comfortable grip, accepts a vertical grip, and takes phenomenal photos day or night.
Beginner model: Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV - Black
Olympus is known for its stellar image stabilization, and this model shines in that department. The OM-D M10 Mark IV has a micro four-thirds (MFT) sensor that helps to keep weight down, 20MPs, plus five-axis stabilization that allows you to shoot without a tripod in challenging conditions. The Olympus is easy to learn yet has enough manual control to keep more advanced photographers happy.
Innovation at your fingertips: Sony Alpha 7 IV
Sony has innovated faster than any brand in the mirrorless space. The Sony a7 IV is fresh to market with a new BIONZ XR processor, real-time eye AF, and 5-axis stabilization. The a7 IV also features a high-resolution 33MP full-frame sensor, shoots 4K at 60fps, has 759 phase-detection points, and a bright LCD on the back. Because Sony has been pumping out mirrorless models for a spell, you can also deck yourself out with some of the best accessories for Sony cameras without spending too much. This package deal comes with a 28-70mm zoom lens.
A retro favorite: Fujifilm X-T4 - Mirrorless Camera - Black
Fujifilm's newest flagship is one of the best mirrorless cameras we've tested. It looks like an old-school film camera, complete with dials and knobs, but operates as one of the most tech advanced mirrorless cameras on the market. X-T4 is a crop sensor model with IBIS, 26.1MPs, and it shoots video at 60fps in 4K. The capable X-T4 is a blast to shoot and one of the best in Fujifilm's lineup.
Lots of megapixels: Nikon Z7 II FX
If you're looking for a camera brand that's earned its stars and stripes, you can't do much better than Nikon. The Z7 II is Nikon's newest flagship, and it's decked out with 45.7MPs, 493 focus points, and has IBIS baked in. This lightweight model shoots 4K video, has a customizable menu, and colors so accurate you won't believe your eyes.
A Canon masterprice: Canon EOS R6 +RF 24-105mm
Canon entered the mirrorless market late, but they're making up for it with the EOS R6. A professional full-frame shooter, the R6 snaps photos at 12fps, has 4K video, 20MP, dual pixel AF, and 1,053 AF areas. The R6 tracks people and animals well, and with an adapter, you can use your old but pricey Canon glass. This offering includes a great walkabout lens in the RF 24-105mm.
A crop sensor with IBIS: Sony a6600 - Mirrorless camera
It's unusual for an APS-C camera to have IBIS. Sony was one of the first to offer 5-axis in-body stabilization in its crop sensor bodies, and it's only gotten better with time. The a6600 has 24.2MP, 425-phase detect AF points, shoots 11fps and 30fps 4K. If you don't want the heft of a full-frame camera, but you want the specs, this is the best mirrorless camera for you.
A consistently cool classic: Panasonic Lumix G9 + 12-60mm
The 20.3 megapixel Lumix G9 has a rugged splash and freezeproof magnesium alloy body. Photos can be stacked in-camera to produce 80-megapixel high-resolution JPEGs or RAW files. With class-leading image stabilization and 4K video, the Lumix is a micro four-thirds camera that's earned its excellent reputation. You'll get a 12-60mm kit lens with the G9 to get you started.
Superb all-weather camera: Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III - Black
Covered with a dust-proof, splash-proof-freeze-proof magnesium alloy weather-sealed body, the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III is our favorite all-weather mirrorless camera. It's shoots 60FPS, has 121 focus points, dual SD card slots, and a multi-selector joystick for quick AF selection. This IPX1 weather-resistant M43 mirrorless model doesn't disappoint.
Total creative control: Canon EOS R5 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera
Adjust your high-speed focus and AF coverage on the fly, plus have complete creative control with the 40.5-megapixel Canon EOS R5! This highly-rated mirrorless camera is designed with a new RF mount and is compatible with a variety of older lenses. The Canon EOS R5 is a cult favorite amongst professional and amateur photographers alike for a good reason.
The best resolution: Sony a7R IV - Full frame mirrorless lens camera
The Sony a7R IV is the choice of landscape photographers. Boasting 61MPs, this full-frame camera has a back-illuminated sensor, so it's excellent for nighttime or daytime shooting. The hybrid autofocus has 567 phase-detect points and 425 contrast AF points, and it does 4K. Like all Sony mirrorless models these days, the a7r IV has superb eye-tracking for people and animals. If you want the best mirrorless camera for landscape, put this Sony in your cart now.
Best for street photography: Ricoh GR III Street Edition - Digital Camera
Beloved by street photographers and travel shooters, the capable Ricoh GR III Street Edition is a fixed lens camera that's pocketable and powerful. Equipped with a 24MP CMOS sensor, IBIS, and a touchscreen LCD, this tiny pocket cam is a powerhouse. It's perfect for skilled street photographers who want to play with settings and those who want a simple point-and-shoot model.
If you want our recommendation
Should you buy a digital camera in 2022? That depends on what you're shooting and where. Mirrorless cameras are the future, and they are some of the best digital cameras you can buy, and each year they get more impressive. The camera that tops the rest is the Nikon Z6 II. It's a full-frame shooter with IBIS, works well for any shooting style, and comes with an ultra-sharp f/4 kit lens.
Sony was the first to come out with a mirrorless camera, and they continue to hold the leading position when it comes to autofocus. Newly released, the Sony A7 IV has impressive autofocus and handling.
If you're just getting your feet wet, start with the highly-regarded Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV. A micro four-thirds camera, this one is a great all-around shooter that's small enough to take anywhere.
